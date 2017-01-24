Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Amazon Updates Echo, Echo Dot To Let You Address It As 'Computer'

ewhac writes: "Computer, what is the time, please?" is now a spoken command that will actually work with Amazon's updated Alexa/Echo smart speaker. Previously, your options were "Alexa," "Echo," and "Amazon." Now you can also choose, "Computer." In practice, it's a bit clunkier than you might hope, depending on how often you speak the word "computer" on a day-to-day basis; and "computer" is harder for machine speech recognition to pick out than "Alexa," so it may not hear you as reliably. But for those who've been yearning for a Star Trek-like future, this small bit of silliness gets you one step closer.

Amazon Updates Echo, Echo Dot To Let You Address It As 'Computer'

