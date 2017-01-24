Wine 2.0 Released (softpedia.com) 112
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Softpedia: It's finally here! After so many months of development and hard work, during which over 6,600 bugs have been patched, the Wine project is happy to announce today, January 24, 2017, the general availability of Wine 2.0. Wine 2.0 is the biggest and most complete version of the open-source software project that allows Linux and macOS users to run applications and games designed only for Microsoft Windows operating systems. As expected, it's a massive release that includes dozens of improvements and new features, starting with support for Microsoft Office 2013 and 64-bit application support on macOS. Highlights of Wine 2.0 include the implementation of more DirectWrite features, such as drawing of underlines, font fallback support, and improvements to font metrics resolution, font embedding in PDF files, Unicode 9.0.0 support, Retina rendering mode for the macOS graphics driver, and support for gradients in GDI enhanced metafiles. Additional Shader Model 4 and 5 shader instructions have been added to Direct3D 10 and Direct3D 11 implementation, along with support for more graphics cards, support for Direct3D 11 feature levels, full support for the D3DX (Direct3D Extension) 9 effect framework, as well as support for the GStreamer 1.0 multimedia framework. The Gecko engine was updated to Firefox 47, IDN name resolutions are now supported out-of-the-box, and Wine can correctly handle long URLs. The included Mono engine now offers 64-bit support, as well as the debug registers. Other than that, the winebrowser, winhlp32, wineconsole, and reg components received improvements. You can read the full list of features and download Wine 2.0 from WineHQ's websiteS.
I remember 1.0 (Score:2, Interesting)
I remember when Wine 1.0 was released. It was quite a surprise, as Wine was one of the classic programs famous for never reaching version 1.0 despite working well and being extensively deployed for many years. NASM hit 1.0 around that time too, if I recall correctly. Vista had been released not long before that, and the following year Enlightenment E16 hit 1.0 too. Weird times... people began thinking that Duke Nukem Forever might end up getting finished and released after all.
But does X now work with it? (Score:5, Informative)
Re:But does X now work with it? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I hear it runs Cygwin [winehq.org] so there's that.
I'm trying to figure out why the heck anyone would want to do that, since both Mac and Linux offer a complete (and superior) shell already.
Re: (Score:2)
I hear it runs Cygwin [winehq.org] so there's that.
I'm trying to figure out why the heck anyone would want to do that, since both Mac and Linux offer a complete (and superior) shell already.
It's called a joke, you might want to read up on that
:)
Re:But does X now work with it? (Score:4, Funny)
$ man jokes
No manual entry for joke
Nope, no help for you there either.
Re: (Score:3)
fixme:service:scmdatabase_autostart_services Auto-start service L"Lotus Notes Single Logon" failed to start: 2
wine: cannot find L"C:\\windows\\system32\\man.exe"
Turtles (Score:4, Funny)
They run Cygwin under Wine for their Apple ][e emulator, to run Logo. Once you're in Logo, it's turtles all the way down.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm trying to figure out why the heck anyone would want to do that, since both Mac and Linux offer a complete (and superior) shell already.
Because Cygwin now includes Wine as well.
Re: But does X now work with it? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But can Cygwin run wine?
Re: (Score:2)
But can it run Linux?! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
But can it run Linux... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Linux running Windows in a QEMU, running a Linux subsystem, running Windows in WINE. Let's see how many system resources we can hog without actually running anything.
Re: (Score:2)
ReactOS to Linux to Wine to Virtual PC (Score:1)
ReactOS can do it first!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm thinking that you run virtualbox on wine and you are good to go.
Re: (Score:2)
But can it run Linux?!
This isn't a stupid question -- WSL processes can not exec a PE. On the other hand, on my system, with qemu and wine binfmts, arch-test reports:
alpha amd64 arm arm64 armel armhf hppa i386 m68k mips mips64 mips64el mipsel powerpc ppc64 ppc64el sh4 sparc sparc64 win32 win64 x32
and you can run processes for any of these archs from any other, completely transparently.
On the other hand, in WSL you can start amd64 Linux ELFs and nothing else. A compat layer on Windows that can't even interact with Windows -- wh
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, in WSL you can start amd64 Linux ELFs and nothing else. A compat layer on Windows that can't even interact with Windows -- what's the point?
You can, at least, interact with the filesystem, and I think some forms of IPC work between the Windows and Linux worlds. This isn't new for Windows: NT 4 had a POSIX compatibility layer that, like WSL, was a separate OS personality. It implemented the minimum possible amount of POSIX (anything allowed to simply return not-implemented errors did) and gave you a completely distinct set of APIs. But it let them tick the checkbox...
X11 makes this easier on *NIX systems because it's intrinsically designed
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Can it run AutoCAD or Solid Works yet? (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm guessing that WINE doesn't leak users (design) data back to Microsoft? This could be -exactly- why you would want to run pro tools on WINE these days... It's precisely why I was thinking the same thing when I read the comment.
Re:Can it run AutoCAD or Solid Works yet? (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps he wants to run those applications and run his preferred OS at the same time.
Re:Can it run AutoCAD or Solid Works yet? (Score:5, Informative)
WTF? You'll pay for AutoCAD or SolidWorks, but are too cheap to buy Windows? You deserve what you get, I guess.
You think I run Linux because I can't afford free-as-in-beer windows? Newsflash: many Linux desktop users already have the windows license when it came bundled with the computer. Our reasons for discarding the windows install has nothing to do with price.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes it can. Some of the Engineers at my office used to run SolidWorks 2012 on CrossOver. Looks like Wine runs it with some workarounds:
https://appdb.winehq.org/objec... [winehq.org]
Re: (Score:1)
If not who cares.
Well, World of Warcraft stopped working in the old version about 2 days after 2.0-rc2 was released, so in reality you don't actually have to go far to find people who care about this.
Is Wine an emulator yet? (Score:1)
Is Wine an emulator yet?
Re: (Score:2)
No of course not!
Wine
Is
Not
Emulated
Win10 alternatives (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Hipsters and mobile crapware. Microsoft wanted to emulate them. As usual, they've done a poor job.
Re: (Score:2)
I ditched Windows long ago for Linux and never looked back -- mostly because I ditched Linux for NetBSD shortly thereafter (and still never looked back).
I see what you did there. (Score:1)
If Wine was accelerated by Qemu then maybe it would Timothy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Win10 alternatives (Score:4, Informative)
That like jumping out of the frying pan into another frying pan. OSX and windows are just playing leapfrog with eachother.
Microsoft account to sign in... OSX had their version of that first.
All your updates in one lump instead of individual patches... OSX had it first, and doesn't even let you roll back either. full restore from backup or re-image from scratch are you options.
App store? OSX had it first; and even defaults to settings that only allow using it.
Having the local search hooked up to Bing? Another feature of OSX... that was around back in OS9 if not even earlier.
So... Microsoft has telemetry? You really trust Apple won't copy that?
Re: (Score:2)
Apple had it first as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I work around it by giving my Mac users a command ( to copy paste into a terminal (opened through spotlight with exact instructions) that automatically downloads and installs the given unsigned software they need to use. It's basically a shell script that sets it up locally, bypassing the restrictions, command is just something like:
Wow, this brings back memories! (Score:2)
http://www.perfectreign.com/stuff/2009/20090614_wine_excel_2007.jpg
The Asymmetry (Score:2, Interesting)
Working at Microsoft and having a job of making Linux apps play on Windows would be kinda cool, because Linux has a reasonably small set of system calls (OK, we're not talking dozens anymore, its more like hundreds) and the overall userspace/kernel interface is well designed and explained in a number of good books.
Trying to make Windows apps play on Linux is an Sisyphean/Augean Stables type task, because the Windows API was designed to be horrendously difficult to copy (by OS competitors), and hard for appl
Re: (Score:2)
Kinda runs counter to his whole spiel about cutting down latency and api overhead for VR applications.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe more accurately, the Windows ABI being the universal one thanks to Wine. DirectX can be hit-or-miss, especially if you don't have gallium drivers on your system.
Carmack always used OpenGL for his game engines too, a tradition maintained in Doom 2016 as well, despite being developed and released after his departure. The Vulkan version even runs well in Wine.
underlines! (Score:5, Funny)
Highlights of Wine 2.0 include the implementation of more DirectWrite features, such as drawing of underlines
It truly is the year of the Linux desktop!
Re: (Score:2)
I've been using Linux exclusively for about 13 years. To me, 2003 was the year of the Linux desktop, and then every year since then.
Just because it hasn't achieved the popularity of Windows or OSX, doesn't mean it isn't just as capable (I've used a MacBook Pro for 4 years at work, and I still haven't been persuaded to make the switch at home). I installed it on my mother's ageing laptop a few years ago, and she's been pretty happy using it since then.
How soon until it is included in ReactOS? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, 2.0 supports Windows 8 and 10 compatibility, both 32- and 64-bit. Actually, Wine 1.8 was the first to include Windows 10 compatibility
;)
6,600 bug fixes?! (Score:2, Troll)
6,600 bug fixes shouldn't be something you're proud of.
With that many bugs that were in the software in the first place, who knows how many are still left?!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
A bug fix isn't a bug fix in the normal term. As far as wine is concerned, a bug is "this random program x doesn't work"
Word 2013 rated garbage (Score:2)
Word and Excel 2013 are still rated as garbage. The 2013 installer is only rated silver. That's some great office 2013 support. Are we all using Trump style facts now?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, we are.
Use _hillary() to create a jail for office . . .
:)
hawk
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
That's because Word and Excel ARE garbage.
Is Wine Useful? (Score:2)
Questions from the masses:
1. Can I open Chrome in it and watch netflix / other streaming services that people watch?
2. Can I download Steam on it and play a library of games without running into driver issues?
Especially #2.
Re: Is Wine Useful? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
1. Can I open Chrome in it and watch netflix / other streaming services that people watch?
Who cares? Netflix has been working in Linux-native Chrome for over a year now. There's no need to mess with Wine.
2. Can I download Steam on it and play a library of games without running into driver issues?
Most D3D9 games (and also the relatively-rare OpenGL or Vulkan titles) work fine. If you have a problem with any of them, it's usually an issue with 3rd-party DRM. D3D11 support still has a long way to go toward getting playable results.
so what ? (Score:2)
Blizzard launcher (Score:1)
It begs the question (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who said it was?
Re:Wine (Score:4, Informative)
I recall long ago (2003 maybe?) one of the Wine developers showed up on Tech TV and Leo Laporte asked him something like "if wine isn't an emulator, then what is it?" and the dude answers back "it's an emulator". I have a feeling that the rest of the wine devs were gritting their teeth at that though, but I never checked their mailing lists to see.
My understanding is that rather than an emulator, it's just an API wrapper, or alternatively a simulator or maybe "high level emulator", but I'm not an expert on how you name these things.
Re: (Score:3)
Either that or a series of tubes
Re: (Score:1)
Someday you'll realize that life is hard enough without us making it harder for each other. Prove you have some worth in this world, and work to make life better for everyone.
Re: (Score:1)
Wine is a shim.
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. Just like LAME, which stands for Lame Ain't an MP3 Encoder, actually is an mp3 encoder. The name was a cute gimmick, that's it.
Re: (Score:3)
That's because originally LAME was a set of patches against the "dist10" MPEG reference software sources. As such it was not an MP3 encoder. It took some time before all the original reference source was removed. Only 82 days left till the last of the MP3 patents expires...
Re: (Score:1)
My understanding is that rather than an emulator, it's just an API wrapper, or alternatively a simulator or maybe "high level emulator", but I'm not an expert on how you name these things.
The Linux OS + userland + Wine = an emulator for a Windows OS + userland.
Wine itself is just an adapter layer that provides/implements the same binary API as Windows. By itself it emulates nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
My understanding is that rather than an emulator, it's just an API wrapper, or alternatively a simulator or maybe "high level emulator", but I'm not an expert on how you name these things.
It's an implementation of the Win32 APIs. Microsoft has implemented many of these twice (though often sharing code), once atop the services provided by the Windows 9x series of operating systems and once atop those provided by the Windows NT kernel. In this sense, WINE is no more an emulator than Windows 7 is when it provides reimplemented APIs created for Windows 95.
WINE is a little bit more like an emulator, in that it is often providing Windows services atop other APIs with a similar level of abstract