An anonymous reader quotes a report from Softpedia: It's finally here! After so many months of development and hard work, during which over 6,600 bugs have been patched, the Wine project is happy to announce today, January 24, 2017, the general availability of Wine 2.0. Wine 2.0 is the biggest and most complete version of the open-source software project that allows Linux and macOS users to run applications and games designed only for Microsoft Windows operating systems. As expected, it's a massive release that includes dozens of improvements and new features, starting with support for Microsoft Office 2013 and 64-bit application support on macOS. Highlights of Wine 2.0 include the implementation of more DirectWrite features, such as drawing of underlines, font fallback support, and improvements to font metrics resolution, font embedding in PDF files, Unicode 9.0.0 support, Retina rendering mode for the macOS graphics driver, and support for gradients in GDI enhanced metafiles. Additional Shader Model 4 and 5 shader instructions have been added to Direct3D 10 and Direct3D 11 implementation, along with support for more graphics cards, support for Direct3D 11 feature levels, full support for the D3DX (Direct3D Extension) 9 effect framework, as well as support for the GStreamer 1.0 multimedia framework. The Gecko engine was updated to Firefox 47, IDN name resolutions are now supported out-of-the-box, and Wine can correctly handle long URLs. The included Mono engine now offers 64-bit support, as well as the debug registers. Other than that, the winebrowser, winhlp32, wineconsole, and reg components received improvements. You can read the full list of features and download Wine 2.0 from WineHQ's websiteS.

  • I remember 1.0 (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I remember when Wine 1.0 was released. It was quite a surprise, as Wine was one of the classic programs famous for never reaching version 1.0 despite working well and being extensively deployed for many years. NASM hit 1.0 around that time too, if I recall correctly. Vista had been released not long before that, and the following year Enlightenment E16 hit 1.0 too. Weird times... people began thinking that Duke Nukem Forever might end up getting finished and released after all.

  • But does X now work with it? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Is Don the new Ron ( 4848953 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @08:48PM (#53732203)
    Lots of features and bug fixes, including 64-bit support, but I suspect the typical WINE user will be more interested in a simple list of programs [winehq.org] that now work with it.

  • But can it run Linux?! (Score:3)

    by Ed Tice ( 3732157 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @08:51PM (#53732211)
    But can it run Linux?!
    • LOL
    • ...well how about the Windows Subsystem for Linux?

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Linux running Windows in a QEMU, running a Linux subsystem, running Windows in WINE. Let's see how many system resources we can hog without actually running anything.

    • I'm thinking that you run virtualbox on wine and you are good to go.

    • But can it run Linux?!

      This isn't a stupid question -- WSL processes can not exec a PE. On the other hand, on my system, with qemu and wine binfmts, arch-test reports:
      alpha amd64 arm arm64 armel armhf hppa i386 m68k mips mips64 mips64el mipsel powerpc ppc64 ppc64el sh4 sparc sparc64 win32 win64 x32
      and you can run processes for any of these archs from any other, completely transparently.

      On the other hand, in WSL you can start amd64 Linux ELFs and nothing else. A compat layer on Windows that can't even interact with Windows -- wh

      • On the other hand, in WSL you can start amd64 Linux ELFs and nothing else. A compat layer on Windows that can't even interact with Windows -- what's the point?

        You can, at least, interact with the filesystem, and I think some forms of IPC work between the Windows and Linux worlds. This isn't new for Windows: NT 4 had a POSIX compatibility layer that, like WSL, was a separate OS personality. It implemented the minimum possible amount of POSIX (anything allowed to simply return not-implemented errors did) and gave you a completely distinct set of APIs. But it let them tick the checkbox...

        X11 makes this easier on *NIX systems because it's intrinsically designed

  • Is Wine an emulator yet?

  • Win10 alternatives (Score:3, Interesting)

    by thygate ( 1590197 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @08:57PM (#53732227)
    i'm seriously contemplating buying a mac book, I would love nothing more than to be able to dump MS completely since Win10.

    • I see what you did there. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If Wine was accelerated by Qemu then maybe it would Timothy.

      • Can wine be a subsystem on top of systemd? In fact, why not have a daemon called windowsd in systemd, just like you have all the other *d?

    • Re:Win10 alternatives (Score:4, Informative)

      by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:40PM (#53732625)

      That like jumping out of the frying pan into another frying pan. OSX and windows are just playing leapfrog with eachother.

      Microsoft account to sign in... OSX had their version of that first.

      All your updates in one lump instead of individual patches... OSX had it first, and doesn't even let you roll back either. full restore from backup or re-image from scratch are you options.

      App store? OSX had it first; and even defaults to settings that only allow using it.

      Having the local search hooked up to Bing? Another feature of OSX... that was around back in OS9 if not even earlier.

      So... Microsoft has telemetry? You really trust Apple won't copy that?

      • So... Microsoft has telemetry? You really trust Apple won't copy that?

        Apple had it first as well.

      • And then people say Apple does not innovate and just copies ideas other people had. Take that, haters!
  • I remember wanting to run Office and Visual Studio on WINE. It worked for the most part.

    http://www.perfectreign.com/stuff/2009/20090614_wine_excel_2007.jpg

  • The Asymmetry (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Working at Microsoft and having a job of making Linux apps play on Windows would be kinda cool, because Linux has a reasonably small set of system calls (OK, we're not talking dozens anymore, its more like hundreds) and the overall userspace/kernel interface is well designed and explained in a number of good books.

    Trying to make Windows apps play on Linux is an Sisyphean/Augean Stables type task, because the Windows API was designed to be horrendously difficult to copy (by OS competitors), and hard for appl

  • underlines! (Score:5, Funny)

    by tobiasly ( 524456 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:00PM (#53732475) Homepage

    Highlights of Wine 2.0 include the implementation of more DirectWrite features, such as drawing of underlines

    It truly is the year of the Linux desktop!

    • I've been using Linux exclusively for about 13 years. To me, 2003 was the year of the Linux desktop, and then every year since then.

      Just because it hasn't achieved the popularity of Windows or OSX, doesn't mean it isn't just as capable (I've used a MacBook Pro for 4 years at work, and I still haven't been persuaded to make the switch at home). I installed it on my mother's ageing laptop a few years ago, and she's been pretty happy using it since then.

  • How soon until it is included in ReactOS? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:04PM (#53732487)
    This should bring ReactOS closer to being useful.

  • 6,600 bug fixes shouldn't be something you're proud of.

    With that many bugs that were in the software in the first place, who knows how many are still left?!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A bug fix isn't a bug fix in the normal term. As far as wine is concerned, a bug is "this random program x doesn't work"

  • Word and Excel 2013 are still rated as garbage. The 2013 installer is only rated silver. That's some great office 2013 support. Are we all using Trump style facts now?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawk ( 1151 )

      Yes, we are.

      Use _hillary() to create a jail for office . . . :)

      hawk

    • Oh that's disappointing. I was really hoping to use Real Office(tm) on my Mac, not that pathetic port version Microsoft still ships for Macs - and yes I am being serious, not sarcastic. Some of the Excel features I really need are missing and the simply fact of not having favourites folders in Outlook is beyond irritating. Parallels is slow as hell.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's because Word and Excel ARE garbage.

  • Questions from the masses:

    1. Can I open Chrome in it and watch netflix / other streaming services that people watch?
    2. Can I download Steam on it and play a library of games without running into driver issues?

    Especially #2.

    • For 1, absolutely useless, since Chrome has a fully-featured Linux version, never heard reports of Netflix not working on it. About Steam, if your games don't run on Steam for Linux, I think there is no global answer. Some may work, some may not at all, some could work partially. You have to try, and possibly report your findings on the Wine database.

    • 1. Can I open Chrome in it and watch netflix / other streaming services that people watch?

      Who cares? Netflix has been working in Linux-native Chrome for over a year now. There's no need to mess with Wine.

      2. Can I download Steam on it and play a library of games without running into driver issues?

      Most D3D9 games (and also the relatively-rare OpenGL or Vulkan titles) work fine. If you have a problem with any of them, it's usually an issue with 3rd-party DRM. D3D11 support still has a long way to go toward getting playable results.

  • Beer was 2.0 more than 1000 years ago
  • Any word on that? Was a major pain to use their HTML5 based battle.net launcher back in the summer.
  • Red or white, Pinot, Nebbiolo or what?

