Elon Musk Says He'll Start Digging a Tunnel From SpaceX HQ Next Month (techcrunch.com) 66
It appears Elon Musk is really serious about digging a tunnel to fix the traffic jams on roads. Last month, the SpaceX CEO sent out a string of tweets complaining about traffic. He suggested that a possible solution might be to start a tunnel-digging firm called -- wait for it -- The Boring Company, following it up by saying "I am actually going to do this," and updating his bio to read: "Tesla, SpaceX, Tunnels & OpenAI." This morning, he repeated the claim, and even assured a questioner that he was, in fact, serious. From a report on TechCrunch: Musk's tunnel plans, then, seem possibly aimed at reducing his travel time between SpaceX and LAX, at least initially. LAX is an airport he likely frequents with dizzying regularity, given his commitments at SpaceX, Tesla and SolarCity. [...] It's hard to gauge Musk's seriousness on Twitter, given his ability to come with fairly dry and playful responses. But he has insisted the tunnel plans were serious previously, and so far, nothing to indicate he's just joking has emerged. Here, too, he responded to a query from a fan wondering if he was serious with a simple "Yup," and he does include "Tunnels" as a list item of his concerns in his Twitter biography.
The Hawthorne airport (Jack Northrup Field) is right next to SpaceX.
Wrong solution (Score:5, Insightful)
He is trying to build a better buggy whip. The solution to traffic congestion is not more infrastructure capacity, but using the capacity we have more efficiently. Automatic braking, lane control and (eventually) SDCs, should be able to increase road capacity by a factor of 2 to 5. As the CEO of Tesla, he should focus on that. By the time the tunnel is built, it will no longer be needed.
Re:Wrong solution (Score:5, Insightful)
He is trying to build a better buggy whip. The solution to traffic congestion is not more infrastructure capacity, but using the capacity we have more efficiently. Automatic braking, lane control and (eventually) SDCs, should be able to increase road capacity by a factor of 2 to 5. As the CEO of Tesla, he should focus on that. By the time the tunnel is built, it will no longer be needed.
I've no idea if Musk is serious, I'm pretty certain that digging a tunnel under a city requires a ton of permits and months/years of public consultation that don't seem to have happened, but if he were serious I wonder if he's thinking about a private tunnel for just the rich.
There's a lot of obscenely rich people in LA who don't want so spend hours in LA traffic, and private choppers have a lot of limitations.
So make a smaller scale tunnel that costs $10k/month, it doesn't fix the traffic problem but it al
He is trying to build a better buggy whip. The solution to traffic congestion is not more infrastructure capacity, but using the capacity we have more efficiently. Automatic braking, lane control and (eventually) SDCs, should be able to increase road capacity by a factor of 2 to 5. As the CEO of Tesla, he should focus on that. By the time the tunnel is built, it will no longer be needed.
No, that's not the solution to traffic congestion.
Another is to reduce the need for transportation.
Reward decentralization - bring traffic into the equation when deciding to close a post office or police station, and give proportional tax breaks to branch offices that reduce how much people have to travel.
Stop welcoming large malls that cause people to drive longer distances, whether it's to work there or shop.
Encourage broadband, where electrons flow, not people.
Create incentives for local production and w
People who like, as in are enthusiastic, about cars aren't going to want any of the solutions you listed because they impact the driving experience they love. People who don't would be happy with better transit and walkability. Better, cheaper, tunnelling could actually improve both transit (reducing grade seperation problems) and walkability (putting transportation infrastructure underground would allow buildings to be built closer together without the massive free parking problems of today.)
Probably not LAX (Score:2)
Since he flies his own jet, I expect he doesn't fly out of LAX.
Why not? LAX services business jets as well - they usually have a separate entrance and separate terminal building too.
He doesn't fly commercial jets like most people going to LAX, but he certainly would use the private jet terminal. And yes, they have standard security as well, but since fewer people use the terminal, there's no
Utter nonsense. (Score:2)
Of course Musk isn't going to start digging tunnels next month. I can scarcely begin to imagine how much work it involves to get permission, permits, acquire land, and the million-and-one other things you have to do before even breaking the sod.
What's gone wrong with this website? Someone please fix it.
It's a shame. This used to be a site for nerds; now it's a site for mouth-breathing morons to act breathless about the companies, products and figureheads that they personally idol-worship.
If Slashdot fellated Elon Musk at every possible opportunity, then half of the comments wouldn't be (rightly) mocking and debunking his "plans".
I can scarcely begin to imagine how much work it involves to get permission, permits, acquire land, and the million-and-one other things you have to do before even breaking the sod.
Perhaps he has. Some journalist should file an FoIA request to get a look at the permits, deeds, etc.
Of course Musk isn't going to start digging tunnels next month. I can scarcely begin to imagine how much work it involves to get permission, permits, acquire land, and the million-and-one other things you have to do before even breaking the sod.
What's gone wrong with this website? Someone please fix it.
The environmental impact studies alone will cost millions and take years, then there are the traffic studies, engineering and as you point out acquisition of the right of way and permits... He is either kidding (my guess), or blowing smoke/steam about LA's traffic problems. He's either not thought this through or he's not serious and given who this guy is, I cannot believe he's serious.
Not Tech News (Score:2)
First we build a tunnel... then we suck all the air out... then we move people around through a series of tubes.
What could go wrong? (gasp)
Well, it's happened. (Score:2)
Musk has gone full supervillain.
No mention yet... (Score:2)
that tunneling through earthquake zones is never cheap nor easy.
There are far more cost effective ways to address traffic. The best solution is clearly to mandate that all cars be driverless by a set year and then come up with a standardised system so that cars can communicate to optimise traffic flow.
Clearly a mandate like that would be more likely to result in all drivers being carless than all cars being driverless.
Nope (Score:2)
Maybe solving traffic isn't his actual goal (Score:1)
Digging tunnels to help alleviate traffic congestion seems pretty unrealistic; the logistics of getting permission and avoiding any existing underground infrastructure seems like it would be a nightmare.
On the other hand, being able to efficiently dig tunnels seems like something that would be vital to building a colony on Mars...