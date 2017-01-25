Chrome To Introduce Timer To Throttle Background Pages (ghacks.net) 9
Google plans to roll out a change in Chrome Stable soon that will have the browser throttle timers in background tabs to improve battery life and browsing performance. From a report: The motivation behind the chance is that some pages consume a lot of CPU when they are in the background. Google mentions JavaScript advertisements and analytics scripts explicitly but it is not limited to that. The core idea is to limit the processing power that background tabs get in Chrome once the feature lands. (1) Each WebView has a budget (in seconds) for running timers in background. (2) A timer task is only allowed to run when the budget is non-negative. (3) After a timer has executed, its run time is subtracted from the budget. (4) The budget regenerates with time (at rate of 0.01 seconds per second). (5) The only pages that appear to be exempt from the throttling are those that play audio.
Indeed.
Why not have a checkbox on every tab that defaults to off, and which dictates whether the page updates at all when the tab is inactive?
Almost all tab use is, unfortunately, a lazy substitute for bookmarking, of pages that don't need to update when not viewed.
Make the speaker icon blink (Score:2)
Silent audio won't necessarily work, as browsers are already detecting whether a video's audio is silent. In Firefox 51, this video that has intermittent audio [pineight.com] causes the speaker icon in the tab to blink on and off whenever the game plays a sound effect.
Will Google customers get preference? (Score:2)