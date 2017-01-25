Mark Zuckerberg 'Reconsidering' Lawsuits To Force Property Sales in Hawaii (cnbc.com) 67
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he is "reconsidering" a set of lawsuits that he recently filed to compel hundreds of Hawaiians to sell him small plots of land they own that lie within the boundaries of 700-acre beachfront property on the island of Kauai. From a report on CNBC: The billionaire's potential about-face came after widespread publicity last week about the suits, which target a dozen plots comprising slightly more than eight acres of land strewn throughout the acreage that Zuckerberg bought for $100 million two years ago. Currently, owners of the lots, which have been in their families for generations, have the rights to travel across Zuckerberg's property. But many of the owners likely are unaware of their ownership interest in the plots. Last week, Zuckerberg said, "For most of these folks, they will now receive money for something they never even knew they had. No one will be forced off the land."
it's about someone wealthy from some social "platform"'s VC and stock-inflation value that decided to force natives out of their lands just because he has the money to do it. It proves he really hate everyone that isn't him, and uses everyone for his own personal gain.
Where is the angle that distinguishes this from any other rich-person-behaving-badly story, and warrants inclusion on Slashdot?
What do you get in return for defending him?
What the hell are you talking about? I just called it a
rich-person-behaving-badly story
What I hope to achieve is less crap on the front page of Slashdot and more "news for nerds."
I agree. Being CEO of a social media company no longer makes one a tech leader. Maybe it was one day in the past when social media was new and nerds were still impressed by someone having a web site. Zuckerberg makes his money through advertising, period.
ha ha funny. Except I didn't vote for Trump, and I am most likely not voting for Zuck. But yeah, that totally sounds like me
....
Bullshit conjecture. That rarely happens in Hawaii. A lot of the owners tried to contact Zuckerberg and his lawyers to settle the issue long before the lawsuits happened. Both him and his lawyers ignored them entirely until after the lawsuits were filed and the press got a hold of it.
Maybe, the angle is, Zuckerberg is among the Trump-haters? In particular, he is opposed to Trump's efforts to regain control of immigration:
Hey, if it was some Oil Magnate or Gun Runner, it wouldn't be here. On the other hand, if you're talking about Zuckerberg, or Gates, or Jobs, or Ellison, then yeah, it's going to be here. They aren't just some rich guys, they're the movers and shakers with big money of the tech fields, even if one of them is dead.
You do know how tech isn't some isolated bubble with a fancy motherboard, right?
If you can't distinguish, you're not in a position to question it, so the question simply doesn't come up.
Ask more intelligent questions, please.
From what I understand, only one person has been found so far and he's a professor that was willing to sell. We're talking 8 acres out of 700 and most of those 300 people who share it don't even know they own the land. He's not forcing anyone off any land. The lawsuit is to give people who might have ownership rights time to step forward and otherwise assume that they are all dead and proceed. This is standard procedure in hawaii. He's not doing anything that anyone else who buys land in hawaii doesn't have to do and what exactly are 300 people going to do with 8 acres. I'm sure Zuckerberg would be more than willing to give them the choice of any 8 acres on the edge of his tract if they really want it. This is all just propaganda to make him look like an evil rich guy.
It is ironic that the owner of Facebook is suing for privacy.
Hey brainreader, rub two brain cells together and discover we do care.
Look at your user id, you've been a user here for like, what, a week? Hey new kid, get off my lawn!!!
For most of these folks, they will now receive money for something they never even knew they had. No one will be forced off the land.
No one will be forced off the land, except for the ones who will...
Doesn't matter if they do live there or not.
He's filed a lawsuit to take something he wants from someone else for his own comfort.
That's pretty deplorable no matter how you slice it.
The purpose of the lawsuit is to locate the people who own the land so he can offer to buy it and if noone steps forward then to clear the title so that he owns it fair and square. He's not taking anything from anyone and noone is being forced to sell anything. This is standard procedure in hawaii where a plot of land has been passed down to descendants. Of the 700 acres, we are only talking about 8 acres of which 300 people potentially own the rights to. If he could, I'm sure Zuckerburg would be more t
I, high king of the Social Network, hereby decree that I have more money than thou! With this money comes great responsibility and power and the desire to own 700 acres of beachfront property in one of the most beautiful parts of the world! Unfortunately, many of you lowly peons also own bits and pieces of the property and because I am a just, and OCD, king, I must have ALL of the lands with no filthy natives scurrying across my property to access their own, so I shall be generous. Fight my lawsuits and I w
without being evil.
You're confusing Facebook with Google.
Zuckerberg doesn't even know who the people are. They don't know who they are! There are 8 acres of land inside his land. He owes these people the right to cross his land and if he builds on his land something like a fence he has to consult with them.
No one has been paying property taxes on the land. He is asking the local government to:
1) find out who owns the land
2) collect the property taxes or auction the land to pay the taxes
3) if the land is auctioned to pay any money over the owed taxes to the owners of the land
To complicate things the land was bought by Portuguese workers (not native Hawaiians) 4 or 5 generations ago. So each of these plots could now have over 100 owners.
Then it shouldn't take a lawsuit (Score:2)
It this is the situation, then why shouldn't the steps be
1. Public records to find the owners
2. Send certified letters letting them know they own it and you'd like to buy it
3. Buy it, since "they'd be getting money for something they didn't know they had"
4. Avoid assholeriness
5. Enjoy!!!
1) is the actual problem. There is no owner of record because the deed is held in a name that has long since passed away, and no heirs can be discovered without going through probate. Which is a long, expensive and often tears families a part. Yes, I've looked into this a bit, and it seems a "lawsuit" is required to discover the rightful owners. And with it, Zuckerberg will likely also have to pay all the back taxes on the land.
Makes Mark seem less like a douche when you stop kneejerking reactions. (He's st
It wouldn't surprise me if the lawsuits were primarily intended for (a) cases where the owners could not be found and (b) cases where the owners keep ignoring messages that seemed to be from fraudsters. (If you randomly received a call that somebody wanted to offer you money to sign over a piece of land that you never knew you owned, would you really believe it to not to be a scam of some sort?). There are also likely a few cases of (c) owners that have zero interest in ever using the land, but knowing wh
This is EXACTLY what he is doing. This "lawsuit" is notifying the 300 next of kin who might own property to make a claim. The lawsuit basically says that if noone steps forward in 21 days that the court will give the property free and clear to Zuckerberg. He's not being an asshole, he's following standard procedure in Hawaii. This is how it is always done there.
This story makes no sense (Score:1)
If none of the people who own this land know about their ownership rights or actually use the land, then that means nobody is exercising their right to cross Zuckerburg's land. Why is he even bothering with the land acquisition? He can pay less in property tax by NOT buying the land, and he still gets full, exclusive use of his own current property.
Something doesn't quite add up here.
Maybe he just wants to build a security wall but can't while he still has to allow border con.. i mean access to those plots
Does that still apply after accounting for the fees for the lawyers they were forced to hire?
It is still a douchebag, asshat move. If he had actually attempted to determine ownership of the land, and then approached the owners with offers to buy, that would have been the proper opening move.
That is exactly what he is doing. He's spent a ton of money researching genealogy and has managed to locate around 300 potential heirs to the 8 acres in question. He managed to locate 1 person. The lawsuit basically is saying that attempts to contact the other 200+ has failed and is asking the court for permission to clear the title and proceed. This is a non-story. This is standard procedure in Hawaii. It's similar to why you buy Title Insurance in the continental USA.
You can reconsider lawsuits all you want but in the mean time your lawyers are still going forward. Tell me when he makes up his mind.
He hasn't realized people already thought he was a jerk.
So this guy's only going to be a jerk in private basically.