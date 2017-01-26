Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Robotics Technology Science

DragonflEye Project Wants To Turn Insects Into Cyborg Drones 5

Posted by BeauHD from the research-and-development dept.
New submitter robotopia writes: Scientists at a research and development company called Draper are using genetic engineering and optoelectronics to turn dragonflies into cybernetic insects, reports IEEE Spectrum. To control the dragonflies, Draper engineers are genetically modifying the nervous system of the insects so they can respond to pulses of light. The goal of the project, called DragonflEye, is enabling insects to carry scientific payloads or conduct surveillance.

DragonflEye Project Wants To Turn Insects Into Cyborg Drones More | Reply

DragonflEye Project Wants To Turn Insects Into Cyborg Drones

Comments Filter:
  • Sounds like an episode of Black Mirror. The bees are next.

  • This is not at all creepy. It's not remotely creepy. It is in no way awfully, shockingly, horrifyingly creepy; and there's no way this can be abused or go wrong.

    Nope.

  • Some time ago I was thinking that the increased use drones could lead to the military killing all birds and larger flying animals from their target areas in case they were used by their enemies. Now it seems that there are reasons for all life to be made a target. An army might find that a literal scorched earth approach - exterminate everything, animal and plant, in the soil and above - is needed to get them victory. As with the use of nuclear bombs on cities, apologists will find ways of justifying this.

Slashdot Top Deals

"If value corrupts then absolute value corrupts absolutely."

Close