Facebook Hires Hugo Barra, Former Android VP and Public Face of Xiaomi To Head Oculus 7
Facebook has hired Hugo Barra, the most prominent global executive at Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, to lead its virtual reality business including the Oculus unit, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said. "Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They'll enable us to experience completely new things," Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook.
Social Contributions (Score:2, Insightful)
"...They'll enable us to experience completely new things,"
Let's hope that Facebooks investments will enable them to contribute more than feeding rampant narcissism via the worlds largest social media platform.
Did they fire that snotty kid (Score:1)