Facebook Businesses

Facebook Hires Hugo Barra, Former Android VP and Public Face of Xiaomi To Head Oculus 7

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
Facebook has hired Hugo Barra, the most prominent global executive at Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, to lead its virtual reality business including the Oculus unit, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said. "Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They'll enable us to experience completely new things," Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook.

  • Social Contributions (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "...They'll enable us to experience completely new things,"

    Let's hope that Facebooks investments will enable them to contribute more than feeding rampant narcissism via the worlds largest social media platform.

  • that made the front page of that magazine? What was his name... Can't be bothered to look him up. Oculus is a fad for the foreseeable future. I can't believe that guys like Carmack and Michael Abrash bought into it, must've been paid a lot of money. There is no market adoption, everybody says wow for the first 5 minutes and then proceeds to not use it. Most people who bought one aren't using it anymore and it's siting there gathering dust. Also, most PCs aren't powerful enough to really run VR. Also, most g

