New Zealand To Bring Ultrafast Internet To 85 Percent Of Population (stuff.co.nz) 55
Ultrafast broadband is coming to more than another 200,000 homes, but doubts are already being expressed that the expansion of the network isn't quite ambitious enough. From a report: Another 423,000 people will be able get ultrafast broadband (UFB) by the end of 2024 as a result of a long-awaited decision to expand the network. Prime Minister Bill English said UFB would be extended to more than 151 additional towns, on top of the 33 cities that are already getting the service. The expansion will mean UFB will be available to "up to 85 per cent" of the population, up from the 75 per cent coverage that is planned to be delivered by 2020.
In USA, we much rather charge more for less than build out infrastructure.
In USA, we much rather charge more for less than build out infrastructure.
Anything else would be a disservice to the stockholders - where do your loyalties lie, exactly?
Also redefines Ultra-Fast... (Score:2)
Re:Also redefines Ultra-Fast... (Score:5, Informative)
- CFH, NZ [crownfibre.govt.nz].
(Since neither the summary nor the linked article could be bothered to say...)
100 Mbps may sound cool, but remember we're talking about upside-down bandwidth here...
"Ultra Fast" is such a relative term. I remember when at T1 was "ultra fast", when everyone was on dialup. To me, "Ultra Fast" is meaningless marketing drivel.
When you can stream 4K video to every screen in the house, is it fast enough yet?
I always wonder about the use of the term "Ultra"
You aren't leaving yourself any room for expansion in the future.... what is the next speed increase going to be marketed as? super ultra? ultimate ultra?
Ludicrous speed!
Re: (Score:3)
The speeds offered are 30 down/20 up or 100 down/50 up (in Mbps). So it is about like cable internet in the US.
Except the % of US population with 100/50 availability is much closer to 8.5% than 85%.
Re:Just out of curiosity (Score:4, Interesting)
Have you seen how big the US is compared to even
... Europe? Seattle to Miami is about the same distance as London is from Tel Aviv.
AND we have large chunks of land that have "Ultra Low" populations (Wyoming, Dakotas, Montana, Nebraska
...) where feasibility outside a few population centers is nearly impossible.
But this is what happens when you have a bunch of elitists planning the lives of everyone else, but who never leave big cities.
What is the speed and feed for ultrafast broadband?
What do you mean? European or African ultrafast broadband?
NZ population (Score:4, Funny)
The expansion will mean UFB will be available to "up to 85 per cent" of the population
So basically Auckland.
It doesn't matter. If the govt keeps handing out citizenship to billionaires so they can buy up large parts of the country for their private estates without having to seek permission, no New Zealander will be allowed outside of Auckland in a few more years.
What is UFB (Score:2)
"Ultra Fast" is a comparative term, and apart from being relativistic is meaningless. That way, you can always disparage those that have faster / slower internet than this. The "One Percenter" is obviously abusing his wealth, and the poor guy on less than "Ultra" is somehow wronged by those with faster internet.
Once you realize that terms like this are designed to cause strife and envy, it makes it very clear what the goal is. We NEED government to fix the obvious injustice of internet speeds!
No. We need free markets.
Discriminates against Balrogs and Orcs (Score:2)
But not to underground cities. Clearly, this policy discriminates against Balrogs and Orcs on a racial basis.
Ultra Fast is relative (Score:3)
Unfortunately for New Zealand, Ultrafast is relative. They're at the end of the cable. New Zealand connects to Australia which connects to Asia which connects to Europe and North America.
Since many websites are hosted on severs on "the other end of the cable" they have to bounce around many servers and potential bottlenecks before they get to the server they seek. Sites based in the US and Europe may still take a long time to load for the kiwis.
Sites based in the US and Europe may still take a long time to load for the kiwis.
I didn't know sites were based anywhere anymore. The most popular content and also the largest and slowest loading content seems to be on CDNs spread all over the globe. The amount of data that actually crosses the cables is a tiny fraction of the data being delivered to end users these days.
Numbers missing from the article (Score:1)
In eight years, what we call "Ultra Fast" today, will be "ultra slow". So it is not only unambitious, it is ultimately meaningless. As a Politician success is pretty much guaranteed, "We brought Ultra High Speed Internet to the masses during my administration", when they did absolutely nothing, except get bribes and kickbacks from Internet Providers. Genius!
If you read carefully this is a FTTH deployment. As such the hard part is putting the fibre in. Once the fibre is in then changing the optics at each end to go faster is relatively quick and cheap. Looks to be a G-PON deployment, which allows for an easy and seamless upgrade to 10G-PON and 100G-PON is in the works and can coexist with G-PN and 10G-PON. Very very few home users will require anything beyond 100G-PON anytime soon. There is also a NG-PON2 as well that fits in between 10G-PON and 100G-PON in ter
Politician promises vague outcomes over long timelines to group of people likely get something of the outcome anyway, film at 11.
Slashdot editing (Score:3)
Yet again, up to the readers to do the job of the editors for them. How fast exactly is Ultra-Fast? Here is an extract from the New Zealand UFB page [ufb.org.nz] which also makes it clear that it is a replacement of existing ADSL with FTTH.
In particular UFB upload speeds are typically at between 10-50 times faster than ADSL’s average 1MB/s upload.
The most popular offerings (utilising GPON technology) are currently:
– 30Mb/s download, 10Mb/s upload
– 100Mb/s download, 50Mb/s upload
Businesses and other organisations are able to purchase P2P (Point-to-Point) UFB fibre connections of up to 1Gigabit/s (1000Mb/s).
Editors - get a clue.When you take news articles from all sorts of publications and present them to a largely homogenous readership, you can put in a little bit of additional effort to account for any assumptions the original sources may have made about their readers. Do not teach the slashdot crowd what JavaScript is. Do not assume everybody reading this story on Slashdot is from New Zealand and knows details of what UFB is.
Just what the rest of the world doesn't want... (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
New Zealand has couple of big fat pipes (Score:1)
I think a combined 1000gbit/sec dedicated connectivity to West coast us. So for 4.5million population makes huge sense to make best use of it.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Cross_Cable
Amazing how much lit and unlit capacity is being strung around world. Once it was cheaper for us to do back haul between continents and back than worry about cross country xfer.
