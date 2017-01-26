Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Transportation Businesses

Uber Was the Most-Expensed Service, With 6% of all Business Receipts in 2016 (venturebeat.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the making-its-way dept.
Uber continues to be the transportation service of choice for business travelers, making up 52 percent of all expenses in Q4, according to a study by Certify. From a report: The online travel and expense management service provider today claimed Uber received the majority share of ground transportation, compared to 40 percent the same quarter in 2015. Additionally, the private on-demand ride hailing service was the most expensed service in 2016.

Uber Was the Most-Expensed Service, With 6% of all Business Receipts in 2016 More | Reply

Uber Was the Most-Expensed Service, With 6% of all Business Receipts in 2016

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"If anything can go wrong, it will." -- Edsel Murphy

Close