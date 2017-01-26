Uber Was the Most-Expensed Service, With 6% of all Business Receipts in 2016 (venturebeat.com) 3
Uber continues to be the transportation service of choice for business travelers, making up 52 percent of all expenses in Q4, according to a study by Certify. From a report: The online travel and expense management service provider today claimed Uber received the majority share of ground transportation, compared to 40 percent the same quarter in 2015. Additionally, the private on-demand ride hailing service was the most expensed service in 2016.
