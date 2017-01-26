Twitter Scrambles For Next Big Feature, Bets On Merging Tweets, Hashtags, Moments (adweek.com) 26
Twitter is introducing a long requested feature: A better way to discover people, events and trends. The company is introducing Explore, a tab that the company says will be a home for the most popular and relevant content on the platform. From a report: In a blog post today, product designer Angela Lam said the addition will house Trends, Moments, Search and live video. "Over the past year, we've been exploring different ways to make it simpler for people to find and use Trends, Moments, and Search," Lam wrote. "During our research process, people told us that the new Explore tab helped them easily find news, what's trending, and what's popular right now." Explore -- which will begin rolling out for iOS today and for Android within the next few weeks -- is similar to what Twitter has been testing with some users a few months back. The news also comes just a few weeks after CEO Jack Dorsey used his own account to crowdsource suggestions for what users think Twitter could do to improve the experience.
Translation: more centralized advertising (Score:4, Informative)
I've pretty much quit social media so lemme know it it goes, 'mkay?
You mean the Bots will be better able (Score:4, Interesting)
Everything is Snapchat (Score:2)
Wow sounds exactly like the stories tab in Snapchat... and should be just as much a wasteland. The strength of Twitter is in the diversity of communication, trying to boil it down leaves a bland and (probably literally) tasteless residue.
Does Snapchat get a bonus every time the industry follows them like little puppies?
Scope creep. (Score:2)
Stuff like this will be the undoing of twitter.
New features will require a lot of coding, testing, promotion, and tweaking down the line. All of which costs money, which drives more advertisements, and eventually drives people away.
If they had just remained a simple, streamlined service to let people share pithy quips and unironic hashtags, they could easily pay their server costs with a few unobtrusive ads, and remain a relevant (if niche) product for a long time. As it stands, I'll be surprised if they
They have to do something. They're not profitable as they are and slowly becoming obsolete. They can't do nothing. Maybe it will work, or maybe it will speed their demise. Either way, they need to take risks at this point.
As it stands, I'll be surprised if they survive another year or two.
As long as it's the primary communications conduit for POTUS, I don't think it's going any where. That's the only reason I use it.
Best feature they could get (Score:2)
By far the best feature that they could possibly get would be remove their political bias. Twitter routinely censors or bans views that don't match their political views. Who seriously thinks excluding a significant portion of the population is a viable business?
Unfortunately they would rather burn their own house down than be politically tolerant. Political correctness strikes again....
Agreed, need more punching of nazis
