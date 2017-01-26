Chrome Now Reloads Pages 28% Faster (techcrunch.com) 56
Google has announced that it has worked with Facebook and Mozilla to make page reloads in Chrome for desktop and mobile significantly faster. According to Google's data, reloading sites with the latest version of Chrome should now be about 28 percent faster. From a report: Typically, when you reload a page, the browser ends up making hundreds of network requests just to see if the images and other resources it cached the first time you went to a site are still valid. As Google engineer Takashi Toyoshima notes in today's announcement, users typically reload pages because they either look broken or because the content looks like it should have been updated (think old-school live blogs). He argues that when browser developers first added this feature, it was mostly because broken pages were common. Today, users mostly reload pages because the content of a site seems stale.
I reload pages because they are broken, generally due to an excess of advertising. Yes, I could filter out advertising but, I often get paid for having it there. Not that I look at it.
I reload the page to see if I've gotten any replies to my
/. posts since my last refresh.
I know how sad that is.
I reload the page because the pornhub video froze up.
My friends think I'm popular because I set up a custom notification sound for Slashdot reply notification emails.
Yes, broken javascript in an ad is probably the #1 reason why I reload pages. At least I have a chance to get a different ad (which may also be broken, in a different way).
The #2 reason is brain dead javascript code that doesn't account for things occurring out of order due to dropped packets and retransmits. Which is becoming more of a problem as internet provider drop more packets for content providers that don't pay the bridge troll.
Chrome now reloads Facebook pages up to 28% faster. The rest of the web won't see the benefit.
In other news, Chrome now uses 12% more RAM.
In other words, going from 90% to 102%?
That isn't how http works. Send the data and disconnect.
We should have a better protocol that deals with Web 2.0 content. But the protocol wouldn't be http
What I'm getting at is the solution to Web 2.0 content might be Web 1.0 content.
Or technical tricks to emulate Web 1.0 content.
(I bet google has the chops to come up with a really killer ad blocker.)
..but then providers wouldn't have control over every aspect of use.. That's a big no no these days. Being able to load an old version to restore functionality? That's piracy! Not selling useage data to advertisers (or the state)? That's leaving money on the table!
HTTP has supported keep-alive and pipelining since 1.1, the first to make support for name-based virtual hosts mandatory.
If todays average website wasn't a steaming shitshow, then it wouldn't be necessary.
But they are, so we do. *shrug*
I reload pages for a variety of reasons depending on what I am doing. I already have to drop into dev tools and chose from a variety of reload "flavors" to get some tasks done. If they must persist in deciding for me what I really want to do based on what other people "typically" want to do, at least make the option to express my actual goal more easy to access.
Or, you know, GTFO with your over-engineered "solutions".
If they must persist in deciding for me
They're not deciding for you. They are giving *you* the option, and deciding for everyone else.
Because it'd be awful if the summary actually summarized what was being done. From the article:
To overcome this issue, the team simplified Chrome’s reload behavior and it now only validates the main resource. Facebook, just like other pages, says its pages now reload 28 percent faster, too, so the next time you want to check if your friends finally posted new pictures of their cute corgis to Facebook (and you are using the web app instead of the native FB app), you’ll now get the answer faster.
One liner description of the change...
They made refresh 28% faster by having it no longer refresh.
I can confirm that doing nothing at all on a Facebook page takes 72% of your time.
Guess it makes Ctrl-F5 even more useful...
And the "C" key, too?
I'm hoping this article is either wrong or incomplete. Otherwise, won't this mean a significant increase in breakages? Suppose the main resource relies on two resources, one of which is in the cache, the other of which isn't. Those two resources implicitly depend on one another in some way (e.g. a new version of JavaScript code might require a new version of CSS, or else rendering would be wrong and vice-versa). If the browser validates only the main resource, then unless the URLs for the resources cha
I've had so much trouble with CloudFlare caching that I've started putting version numbers in every JS and CSS filename
Such a versioned URL scheme has in fact been the best practice for several years now, as it lets you use far-future Expires: dates to reduce bandwidth use by return visitors.
Just give new versions of your content unique names, and problem solved.
Web 2.0 stuff only works if you have a reliable low-latency high-bandwidth internet connection.
Funny that they designed this shit for mobile...
From what I understand, this changes reload behavior so that reload doesn't completely reload a page. Won't this break the reload behavior when testing a page you're developing and/or when browsing pages that glitched temporarily? Would we end up with a "hold shift during reload" that all tech people will use instead?
First a scheduler and now caching. What OS feature should come next?
Engineer A: Lets re-interpret intent to make it faster
Engineer B: Lets re-interpret intent to make it current
GOTO A
The history of HTTP cache headers are filled with this same contention between different people trying to reinterpret the meaning of words to further their narrow agendas.
This crap always ends with everyone having a headache without solving anything.
If you want to make reload better try adding mechanisms to explicitly signal intent so it can explicitly be acted on rather than hacking shit to ma