Chrome Now Reloads Pages 28% Faster (techcrunch.com) 3
Google has announced that it has worked with Facebook and Mozilla to make page reloads in Chrome for desktop and mobile significantly faster. According to Google's data, reloading sites with the latest version of Chrome should now be about 28 percent faster. From a report: Typically, when you reload a page, the browser ends up making hundreds of network requests just to see if the images and other resources it cached the first time you went to a site are still valid. As Google engineer Takashi Toyoshima notes in today's announcement, users typically reload pages because they either look broken or because the content looks like it should have been updated (think old-school live blogs). He argues that when browser developers first added this feature, it was mostly because broken pages were common. Today, users mostly reload pages because the content of a site seems stale.
Umm, no... usually the page is broken. (Score:2)
I reload pages because they are broken, generally due to an excess of advertising. Yes, I could filter out advertising but, I often get paid for having it there. Not that I look at it.