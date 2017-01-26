Facebook Dumps Personalized 'Trending Topics' After Backlash (cnet.com) 13
As the company works to strengthen its reputation as a place for news and curb the spread of misinformation on the site, Facebook announced it has removed the personalized interest-based list of news topics on the right-hand side of your news feed. Now everyone in a geographic region will see the same trending topics. CNET reports: In addition to doing away with the personalized list, there are two other big changes to the trending topics section that will start rolling out today and will take place for everyone in the U.S. "in the coming weeks." First, instead of just seeing a bare-bones topic, like "Saturn" or "X-men," two things that had been trending for me, you'll see a full headline from one of the news stories about that topic. That's the headline that had always popped up when you hovered over the topic. Second, Facebook is changing the way the topics are selected. The topics had been chosen based on how many people on Facebook are engaging with it. With the new changes, Facebook will look at the number of outlets posting stories on a particular topic, and decide its inclusion based on engagement around that group of articles. "This should surface trending topics quicker, be more effective at capturing a broader range of news and events from around the world and also help ensure that topics reflect real world events being covered by multiple news outlets," Will Cathcart, vice president of product management, said in a statement.
Why not both? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How about a 'Trending for you' list and a 'Trending in your region' list? Best of both worlds. I can hide which one I don't want to see.
Exactly. If I want to opt-in to fake news, why can't I have both?
Facebook Purity For the Win! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Delete your facebook. [youtube.com]
Practical effect of using "multiple news outlets" (Score:2)
and also help ensure that topics reflect real world events being covered by multiple news outlets
Since most mainstream news outlets have a pretty strong liberal bias, this will also have the practical effect of burying stories with a conservative bent and highlighting those with a liberal bent (even when the liberal stories are dubious or "fake news," like with the infamous "golden showers" [vanityfair.com] story).
Re: (Score:2)
(even when the liberal stories are dubious or "fake news," like with the infamous golden showers
Most (if not all of the real) news organizations did cite the fact that it was an unconfirmed report.
I just think people need to understand that they need to get their news from more than one source, with more than one viewpoint in those sources. Facebook should not be anyone's only method of getting news.
Temp. (Score:1)