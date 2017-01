Customer Feedback Surveys Could Be Considered Harmful

Longtime Slashdot reader Stunt Pope writes:Mark Jeftovic writes in a blog post: "The shop/hire-rate-reward feedback loop has become baked-in to some systems. Many live marketplaces incorporate these feedback transactions into ratings, which then become a score which then impacts future prospects of whomever is being rated. And that's where the trouble starts. There is a point where this stops being useful and the knock-on effects of a ratings system predicated on feedback results becomes counter-productive. That point is when the ratings become targets. When a company decrees 'All customer feedback ratings must score a minimum of X, or else...' the company has just commenced the process of invalidating and corrupting all useful information to be gleaned from that feedback/survey process. A label which captures this concept is ' Goodhart's Law ' -- after economist Charles Goodhart, who posited in essence that 'when a measure becomes a target, it becomes useless.'"