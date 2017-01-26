Customer Feedback Surveys Could Be Considered Harmful (easydns.org) 11
Longtime Slashdot reader Stunt Pope writes: Customer Feedback surveys are now near-ubiquitous, subjecting us all to near-Black Mirror-esque pursuit to "rate your experience" for everything from going to the bank to ordering a pizza. Thanks to The Curse of Goodhart's Law, all of these surveys are beyond useless and even damaging. Mark Jeftovic writes in a blog post: "The shop/hire-rate-reward feedback loop has become baked-in to some systems. Many live marketplaces incorporate these feedback transactions into ratings, which then become a score which then impacts future prospects of whomever is being rated. And that's where the trouble starts. There is a point where this stops being useful and the knock-on effects of a ratings system predicated on feedback results becomes counter-productive. That point is when the ratings become targets. When a company decrees 'All customer feedback ratings must score a minimum of X, or else...' the company has just commenced the process of invalidating and corrupting all useful information to be gleaned from that feedback/survey process. A label which captures this concept is 'Goodhart's Law' -- after economist Charles Goodhart, who posited in essence that 'when a measure becomes a target, it becomes useless.'"
Most forms of metric are like this (Score:2)
" A label which captures this concept is 'Goodhart's Law' -- after economist Charles Goodhart, who posited in essence that 'when a measure becomes a target, it becomes useless.'"
I've seen a similar effect in places where I've worked. A poorly defined metric that is used to rate employee performance will suddenly become the primary focus of the job, instead of actually doing the job.
Purposefully False Feedback (Score:2)
Due to the growing abusiveness or corporations, invasions of privacy, and wide spread deceit, I have decided to follow the principles that many corporations expose and purposefully lie in feedback to companies I dislike. They want quality consulting services, well, the fuckers can bloody well pay for them, nothing is for free according to them, for free, they just get lies. Turnabout is fair play after all, lie to me, well I'll lie to you
;) (only for poorly behaved corporations, which seems to be the major
I've seen it in action (Score:2)
An experience at a local biz in town with a customer service rep... Was told that anything less than 5 out of 5 on his customer review is considered a bad review, and he all but begged me to give him 5-stars.
He was so overly friendly it was past creepy. I felt conflicted: he did a good job, but I felt I was rating for his sake, not to give an honest assessment of how well I was served by him.