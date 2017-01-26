Google's Pixel 2 To Feature Improved Camera, CPU and Higher Price, Says Report (9to5google.com) 13
Google's Pixel smartphone was released in October last year, but we're already starting to hear about the "Pixel 2" successor. The "reliable" source told 9to5Google that the next Google flagship will feature an improved camera, faster CPU and higher price tag. Interestingly, the source notes a "budget" Pixel is in the works. 9to5Google reports: We're also now being told, however, that Google is once again focusing intensely on the camera with Pixel 2, that the device is currently being tested with improved chipsets from two different manufacturers, and that it will bring a higher price. Finally, the same source says Google has lately been testing lower-end Pixel devices which would bring lesser specs and a much lower price tag. As for waterproofing, this is a slight change in tone today from this same source that before told us the feature would "definitely" be coming with the next Pixel. Now we're told that the feature is "still on the table," which would suggest a less firm position from Google on the feature. More interestingly, we're now told that -- just like with last year's model -- the Pixel 2's camera will be a major focus for the Mountain View company. Our source says that, specifically, Google is aiming to master low light photography with the next-generation device. We're further told that the phone's camera will "not have large MP size," but will rather "compensate in extra features." Our source says that multiple Pixel 2 models are being tested now with improved chipsets: "some with Snapdragon 83X chips, others with Intel chips." We're also told that MediaTek was at one point collaborating with Google on the Pixel 2, but isn't any longer. Finally, our source has indicated to us that Google is internally testing a "few" prototypes of a device they referred to as "Pixel 2B" which would purportedly be released either "alongside or shortly after Pixel 2." This phone would bring with it a lower-price point and less powerful hardware, and would be "aimed at different markets," our source says. As for the price of the next Pixel, we're told that -- as of the time of this writing at least -- Google is expecting that there will be "eat least" a $50 USD increase in price.
Why? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, with respect, you're a nerd, you're not really in touch with what ordinary people want. I'm more with it, and I've been saying for a long time that I'd like to spend more than $600 on a phone. Despite this very few manufacturers are willing to sell phones costing more than that.
Now, to be fair, most have at least started to add the features I want in a higher end phone - minus, alas, the higher price. I was glad to see Apple eliminate the headphone jack. Samsung's doing sterling work removing SD ca
Ignoring Customers (Score:2)
So the number one complaint about the pixel was the cost but ignore it for the next generation? I guess its hard to hear people with your head firmly planted in your anus.
Anecdotally most people I know used to use Google devices, now after two expensive generations no one does.
HIGHER price? (Score:2)
What the nut? It was already outrageously priced, and they're going UP with it?
Re: (Score:1)
Megapixel myth (Score:1)
So long as it's still in the mega-Pixel range I don't mind a drop in the raw resolution. Megapixels are the ocular equivalent of the old megahertz myth, that more is always better. I doubt an ordinary person can tell the difference between a 20 MP and a 12 MP image or even a 5 MP photo posted on their Twitter page.
Plutocrat Pricing (Score:2)
The Pixel has been a dog because it's wicked over-prices (and, you get to give them all your data, too!)
So, it seems to me, this announcement is about how they're going to perform a Solomnic cutting of the baby into two equally incomplete devices, and charge more money for each!
What could go wrong with That Idea???