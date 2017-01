Ask Slashdot: A Point of Contention - Modern User Interfaces

Too much white space, huge margins, too little information

Text is indistinguishable from controls

Text in full-CAPS

Certain controls cannot be easily understood (like on/off states for check boxes or elements like tabs)

Everything presented in shades of gray or using a severely and artificially limited palette

Often awful fonts suitable only for HiDPI devices (Windows 10 modern apps are a prime example)

Cannot be controlled by keyboard

Very little customizability if any

Reader Artem Tashkinov writes:

How would Slashdotters explain the proliferation and existance of such unusable user interfaces and design choices? And also, do you agree?