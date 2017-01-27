Ask Slashdot: A Point of Contention - Modern User Interfaces

Too much white space, huge margins, too little information

Text is indistinguishable from controls

Text in full-CAPS

Certain controls cannot be easily understood (like on/off states for check boxes or elements like tabs)

Everything presented in shades of gray or using a severely and artificially limited palette

Often awful fonts suitable only for HiDPI devices (Windows 10 modern apps are a prime example)

Cannot be controlled by keyboard

Very little customizability if any

How would Slashdotters explain the proliferation and existance of such unusable user interfaces and design choices? And also, do you agree?