Ask Slashdot: A Point of Contention - Modern User Interfaces 118
Reader Artem Tashkinov writes: Here are the staples of the modern user interface (in varying degree apply to modern web/and most operating systems such as Windows 10, iOS and even Android):
- Too much white space, huge margins, too little information
- Text is indistinguishable from controls
- Text in full-CAPS
- Certain controls cannot be easily understood (like on/off states for check boxes or elements like tabs)
- Everything presented in shades of gray or using a severely and artificially limited palette
- Often awful fonts suitable only for HiDPI devices (Windows 10 modern apps are a prime example)
- Cannot be controlled by keyboard
- Very little customizability if any
How would Slashdotters explain the proliferation and existance of such unusable user interfaces and design choices? And also, do you agree?
Phones and tablets.
Bingo we have a winner
.. At work if we have a choice the developers use Linux and the customize the UI the way they want it... Usually a Gnome 2 , a KDE ( like windows with the menu and apps pinned to the bottom) or similar interface. I realize all the hipsters think this minimalist ui with a very small, dull color palette is cool, but it isn't. It's very limiting and very boring and 99% of the users are not hipsters ... so we are not impressed ..
Make UI's Great Again !!!!
But apparently the 'designers' are too lazy or clueless to a) know the difference, and b) build two different interfaces.
When the bring out a new model of car they don't mess with the pedals and steering wheel because that would be stupid. About as stupid as changing an ingrained UI just to make it "NEW!!!" Almost as bad as the use of the "white it out and spread it out" interface in Windows is that so many websites are now "updating" their
I don't think it's laziness, more like cluelessness. There was a big push for several years after smartphones and tablets took off to merge UIs across platforms. I suppose part of the justification was to try to draw in developers from both the smart device and desktop worlds to do more cross-platform work, and part of it was likely just to simplify (read: make less expensive) maintaining and developing features where an OS might be on everything from multiple screen desktops to 5" phones.
At the end of the
To properly build two interfaces requires way too much effort. It is much easier if you stop trying to make all things for all people for every device. The solution is much simpler than convoluted designs.
Three parts to every design, separated from each other part: 1) Content, 2)Design, 3)Structure
Content: The actual bits that matter. Articles, pictures, code snips whatever it is that "counts".
Design: The flowery bits that distinguish content from other content. Fonts, Styles, Artwork and Logos. These are t
Some of us hipsters agree with many of the complaints in the summary.
I like unintrusive, post-shiny user interfaces. I really prefer flat UIs. Still, when z-order is a fundamental feature of a UI (windowed desktop) then it makes sense to provide an intuitive mechanism for z-order information (e.g. shadows, highlighting focused windows).
Too much white space, huge margins, too little information
This is true for UIs whose purpose is to disseminate information. Charts, graphics, grids, and such things need to give the user more information while requiring fewer clic
Agree.
Over the past year I've (for the first time) used Mac OS X on my laptop, I find it much less useful, and frankly much less user friendly, than Gnome 3 (and even Gnome 3 hides too much information because it assumes its users are technophobes).
One can understand Microsoft and Apple designing user interfaces primarily for technophobes, because in the modern world the majority of their users are people for whom the full power of a computer system is too complex for them to understand, much less use; and,
Basically, the Gnome developers want to chase the dominant players, and have, like Stockholm Syndrome, convinced themselves that the latest UI fads are correct.
Then, they're reinforced by people like you, who happily use Gnome3. Your complaining doesn't matter because you still use the product, instead of voting with your feet. There's no shortage of other desktop environments for Linux: KDE, Xfce, MATE, Cinnamon, Lxde, Unity, etc., but instead of trying them out and using one of those, you just surrender
Some of this is web design (I use the word "design" very loosely) and some is application design:
o the "designer" mindset has gifted us with extreme low contrast backdrops and fonts - STOP THAT
o bloody pop-up/over dialogs that were not asked for are constantly used - THIS IS HOW TO MAKE ME GO AWAY
o menus drop without being requested because mouse went over them - WAIT FOR A BLOODY CLICK!
o Videos autoplay just because I've arrived, or because the mouse pointer went over them. Ever think *I* might want to con
I have used numerous candy bar and flip phones. I used an Android phone. When I was handed an iPhone to do something, I was absolutely baffled at how to do certain basic operations. I would even consider this is because I could be an ignorant idiot. But I don't think that is so. I could make certain fits of progress, but then get stuck a
I have notices this as well.
Also, visit apple.com to see the current state of "modern" web page layout and design that is inevitably copied by every other web developer.
I would beg to differ. I consider iOS to be night and day better than Android. iOS does have some annoying quirks, but at least it's overall consistent; not just within the system itself but across major versions of the OS.
Android on the other hand, not only has wildly inconsistent experience (Gee, I wonder what the back button will do THIS time?), but the UI itself changes wildly from one version to the next so that when you get a new version you need to relearn it all over again. And this doesn't inclu
Its arrogant designers who think they know better than the generation before, want to be seen to be different and "edgy" and "new" and so chuck out all the lessons learned and fuck things up royally. So we end up with an OS in 2017 that looks more primitive than Win3.0.
Studies that were done over 100 years ago found
Twice 960x1080 (Score:2)
However, we moved to the 16:9 format for most monitors which adds horizontal space, often at the expense of vertical space which is utterly useless for most things beyond watching movies filmed in a 16:9 format.
Then split it down the middle to get two 8:9 ratio windows. Each 960x1080 half has more vertical space than the old 1280x1024 monitors it replaced.
Studies that were done over 100 years ago found that the best line-length for human reading was around 4 inches at most. The extra width that modern screens provide don't give much benefit
The real problem is the "all maximized all the time" window management policy of smartphone-derived tablet operating systems, which didn't allow splitting the screen that way until very recently.
I can explain the proliferation of unusable user interfaces in two words: Graphic Artists
I saw this trend start in the 1980's. We were designing a new version of a successful Macintosh product. We were working on the user interface. The graphic designers could make things look good, but had no grasp of principles. The big eye opener to all of the developers but zero of the graphic artists was when an artist was describing an operation and then indicated using a certain button as doing something very different than it was described as doing earlier. Something unworkable. Something that revealed the entire mindset was about how good it looks aesthetically.
In our ensuing discussion it was recognized how a lot of consumer electronics at that point (late 1980s) looked fantastic on the shelf, but had horrible user interfaces.
Back in the day Apple had Human Interface Guidelines. And I understand that Microsoft did too.
Today all of that has gone out the window. I'll just give one example. Google's Material Design. Not that I'm criticizing it. But just criticizing the NAME. The name screams it is all about the aesthetics and not how well it interacts with human beings.
And we wonder why things have such badly thought out UIs. You have to start with basic principles. Get a good book like The Design Of Everyday Things. It explains the user interfaces of things like Door Handles, Faucets, and things you would never think about. It describes a lot of principles that you wouldn't think about, yet suddenly recognize. Once you read the book, you can answer what an affordance is when designing a UI.
IBM had "Common User Access" (CUA), and Microsoft had "Consistent User Interface" (CUI) guidelines, which were roughly comparable to Apple's. Following those guidelines might not be as visually attractive as some of the crap being designed today, but at least it meant that people could get acclimated to your product quickly and with a minimum of confusion. In the world of UIs today, there's way too much frost
Also, there is the unfortunate locking of useless title crap on pages.
People with poor vision, i.e. those older than 40, tend to use large fonts. When you do this with many pages, the banner title page ends up taking 20% of the screen. Throw in all the other stuff that takes up vertical space and you get a useable viewing area that is smaller than banner on top.
If you must use a banner on top, it should be set to NEVER increase in size, regardless of the zoom/font of the main frame.
On web pages, at least, the excessive white space is an obnoxious side-effect of current "responsive design" practices.
You mean on paper? Huh... why would someone do that?
You mean on paper? Huh... why would someone do that?
Looks like you have a promising future in web design!
This is because most people aren't designing for paper, if they were they would include stylesheets for print medium. People who print out website are in a low percentage of users. I own a printer and the last time I used to print something other than a return label for amazon was years ago...
"Responsive" may work on a screen somewhere, but it sure is not a Samsung one, or a Cyanogen one - I have tables and phones.
I dont think there is much wrong with LXDE, I find Mate is quite to my taste - but my BT modem interface is crap with both (and Gnome 3/Unity - but I find them painful anyway).
I had a blog that Google made me convert to "responsive" but I was then unable to read it myself, so I abandoned it.
Its expensive to create 3 different interfaces
Then don't. That is foolish yet is common among people who wrongly believe they have control over how a web page looks.
One premise of the markup language was that all rendering would be agnostic of the display. It was not meant to be, and should not be treated as, a pixel-perfect display.
Yet that is exactly what most "responsive" systems are trying to do. Enormous amounts of calculations to figure out how to precisely organize the display, doing the most processing on the mobile devices least capable o
On web pages, at least, the excessive white space is an obnoxious side-effect of current "responsive design" practices.
More specifically, it seems that the idea that 'content is like water' results in having just enough content to fill the small screen of a mobile device and then presenting that same content on a larger screen by introducing huge amounts of white space to pad that small amount of content out.
It should have been glaringly obvious that this was going to be the result from looking at the pic on wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
how could designers not have seen this coming?
Agreed. I'm fighting^H^H^H^H working with a web designer on this point right now.
"Responsive" doesn't mean take a design and make it work on all devices, it means change the design so it is optimal on (ideally) all devices.
"Responsive" doesn't mean take a design and make it work on all devices, it means
Unfortunately that IS what the term currently means among that group. Generally they (wrongly) believe they control all aspects of the web page display, that all devices are equally powerful and can run an unbounded amount of scripting, they often see no difference between a picture of text versus actual text, and don't bother to learn anything about the media they are designing for.
Aside: More than once I've had to convince a web designer that their pictures of text were the biggest reasons things weren
Then it's poor responsive design.
Seriously, there is a limit to the width of a column of text that it's comfortable to read, so for continuous text on large screen there may be reasons for having large amounts of whitespace. And, again, for continuous text, having a proportion of white space around the text is easier on the eyes. There can be good ergonomic reasons for using significant whitespace in design.
Good responsive design is hard; to have the same page layout on a two inch wide mobile phone scre
On the PC if I manage to hit that limit -- and currently I'm not at that limit with a large widescreen monitor -- I can resize my window to something narrower.
I certainly won't hit that limit on my phone or tablet, and if I did, I could rotate to portrait mode.
Don't take away my choices. Just because one person happens to prefer a width doesn't mean everyone does. I hate the news sites that give you a fixed panel a
Too much (Score:3)
Also known as "UX engineers".
Hipsters.
I grew up programming my atari computer to do lots of cool things, but all inputs were hard coded into the source code. Then when I took a college course, I learned that most software was less about doing cool things than making it look pretty and always got dinged for this.
No, they are not engineers. They are the worst kind of fashionista. It's "trendy". It's "modern". It's good because it's different. There are examples of all the meaningless justifications their proponents offer.
Real engineers are like those in the Nielson-Norman Group [nngroup.com]. They perform actual measurements of real users interfacing with real software. One telling result I read lately on their site: even though Millenials prefer these "clean" user interfaces a la Material Design, even they have hindered
See : Carnegie Mellon University for the source of so much hipster insanity with UX. Their motto is apparently... "Lack of features equals ease of use."
There were people who understood UI. (I posted a few other things above.)
And "form over function" as I call it, is the result of much user interface atrocities. I will point out that it is possible to design the ungliest set of controls that anyone can instantly understand how to operate.
Very much so. You see advocates of the new, ugly paradigm disparaging older interfaces as not being "modern."
One of my biggest beefs is with those apps whose windows can't be resized, and you're forced to scroll all over the place -horizontally as well as vertically- in a window barely the size of a post-it note.
Scott Meyers calls this the The Keyhole Problem [aristeia.com] and has a paper with a bunch of good examples.
My "favorite" modern example of the problem is Chrome's omnibox auto-completion, you get six results at maximum, they don't even give you a scroll bar or a "Show more" link, six results only. There used to be a command line option to increase it, but they removed it some years ago, it's now a hardcoded constant [stackoverflow.com] in the source code.
Remedy.... we're all looking at you, you BMC piece of garbage...
You're right about people's motor and vision skills are not what they used to be, but I find that primarily to be because it's not the same people.
Things have been dumbed down for about a decade now, and young users expect things to be simplified, not having experience with anything else.
40-70 year olds have computer experience, and handle cascading menus, middle mouse buttons and overlapping windows just fine - it's the young generation that requires a single application on the screen with simplified controls. And not too many words they have to read.
tl;dr: It's dumbing down for a dumber generation.
You're right about people's motor and vision skills are not what they used to be, but I find that primarily to be because it's not the same people. Things have been dumbed down for about a decade now, and young users expect things to be simplified, not having experience with anything else.
40-70 year olds have computer experience, and handle cascading menus, middle mouse buttons and overlapping windows just fine - it's the young generation that requires a single application on the screen with simplified controls. And not too many words they have to read.
tl;dr: It's dumbing down for a dumber generation.
I never thought of this before, but now I will have a hard time not thinking of it! That was damned insightful!
The main problem is that designers (and many users) don't grasp the difference between physical size, relative size, and pixel size.
They don't understand that 10 pt conveys that it should be the exact same physical size (10/72th of an inch) no matter what the display resolution is.
And mix and match scalable and non-scalable elements willy-nilly, so nothing looks good unless you have both the same DPI, window pixel resolution and fonts as the "designer" (to use the term loosely).
PC vendors should take their
Hate flat GUIs (Score:2, Insightful)
I agree, I cannot stand this push to flat GUIs. Give me a button that looks like a button, that way I know I can push it.
heh, captch: condemns
Rebellion (Score:2, Insightful)
New generations always rebel against the ways of the previous generation. It's human nature.
During the Renaissance we had visually brilliant works of art created. Later generations shunned this and decided that a canvas painted a solid color had just as much merit. Which is "right"? Neither. They just are.
And so it goes for UI design. From my perspective, we had a very consistent standard for UIs for a good 20 or so years. This was in part driven by technological limitations, but it worked well. The barrier
It's a little sharper than that—the current generation of interface designs was a direct reaction to the previous decade's tradition of absurd skeuomorphism. The moment Steve Jobs died, Apple did an about-face and started following Microsoft's Win8/Modern/Metro UI lead. It may look like a step backward to those who from the Windows 2000 and Gnome 2 era, since there's a loss of visual cues, but the flatness of current interfaces is way better than what the classics became [tumblr.com] in the post-Windows XP era: bl
What kind of music will be popular for the next generation?
Answer: whatever is the most shocking to their parents.
Apply that principle to user interfaces.
Oh. And get off my lawn...
My manager never alots enough time to make one smaller!
I fear that many of the issues listed in TFS are the result of decisions made when the OS UI conventions are defined. Then, apps follow these conventions without regard to what what it means for their product.
That is not to say that the original conventions are always bad, they were designed for a certain feature set to provide for defined functionality - the problem comes when they are applied, without thought in third party applications. The decision to follow the OS conventions are either made by executives who feel the application needs to be a "seamless" part of the system (and Microsoft, Apple, Google, etc. spent millions on the UI conventions so let's just copy their work) or by designers that don't know any better or are just trying to get their product out quickly.
I have never seen a great set of tests for UI developers to self-evaluate the end product. We've all been there when after working with a product for a while, everything you've done seems to make sense and you develop mental shortcuts that allow you to fly through the UI.
The only real solution is, as part of the development process, set aside time for third party user testing with feedback sessions. I've been through a number of them, they're humbling, surprising and educating - then there's the fun part where you need to take the results and tell your boss(es) that they're wrong.
At least there's some attempt to combat this. For example, if you screenshot something and paste it into LibreOffice, the image is autosized from margin-to-margin. For bonus points, if it's in "web view", the autosizing is to window width.
Of course, this is a slightly old version of Libre Office, and I'm having trouble updating it on that computer. Then again, I should update that computer entirely, it's a several years old.
But still, it's universa
On iOS, Slashdot doesn't let me resize
/. to a comfortable size. They made a decision that actually being able to read the ant-sized writing was less important than having rabid control of the layout.
As the user base ages (We're not all in our teens and 20s any more, and I suspect the majority of
/.ers are in our 40s) being able to resize the font matters.
This might be more of a browser UI problem. Locking the regular pinch zoom is required to make responsive designs work, due to how the viewport is set up. However, the browser doesn't replace that with a standard viewport zoom. The desktop browsers actually have a proper zoom for this type of thing, where adjusting the zoom gives you responsive feedback from the web site (zoom in far enough on desktop, you get the mobile view of the site in large print).
This same type of zoom needs to be implemented on m
Locking the regular pinch zoom is required to make responsive designs work, due to how the viewport is set up.
Then using zoom instead of scaling is the problem. The user should be able to resize and reflow the text. That should be the default, because you do not control which font the user presents the rendering in anyhow.
Text is not graphics, and should not be treated as such.
Part of the huge white-space and big button modern trend comes from the advent of touch screens. Remember Windows 8 and how it practically forced users into touch with gestures and "charm zones"?
I appreciate some of these new features. For example, in Siebel's database Open UI, buttons and selection targets are now easier to hit. The downside is less information in the same screen space. (Also, the new interface does not require IE and ActiveX, a positive but not related to the UI's functionality).
I sus
What are the consequences for designing an unusable, obtuse user interface? What are the consequences to the user who cannot use such an interface? Are there any "web 2.0" or phone interfaces that are used for real, consequential work?
If a San Francisco SJW cannot post a self-indulgent, anti-Trump screed on Tumblr 2.0 is the world really any worse off?
Hate:
White text on a bight yellow background, on Galaxy Note 3 Android.
Where the fuck have the icons gone? Windows.
Why can't I cut an paste information from your dialog.
Why are things still not resolution independent. Adobe, and most music production applications.
Don't think you need files and folders? Think again, and the includes you Firefox mobile bookmarks.
The creator of "material design" need to be shot. There's a difference between not being limited by the physical world, and needlessly disconnect us from what we have already learned.
In the battle between KDE, Gnome, and Unity, Cinnamon won.
Love:
Rounded corners rule!
Shadows show us what's on top!
Maxims:
Just because Apple did it, doesn't make it right. Remember, they had a bad year last year.
People need to work, more than you need to masturbate over your own art work.
Most serious file management takes place in two windows.
Clean means that you are too lazy to update the functionality in your program, so you are leaving useful stuff off.
Those who think that the command line and a GUI cannot coexist have never seen a 3D CAD or design program.
You forgot a maxim:
Just because it's old doesn't mean it's bad, and just because it's new doesn't mean it's better.
This is not only the case with the current "flat" design epidemic ("Apple went flat and look at how successful they are! If we go flat we'll look modern and we'll be successful too!") but in many other elements that have been taken to an extreme at the cost of usability and accessibility:
- The use of razor thin fonts
- White text on monochrome, pastel backgrounds
- The loss of critical UI elements like scroll bars and button outlines, because apparently they just clutter things up
- The use of "hamburger" mystery meat menus
- Loss of status bars (which attempted to at least give some idea of percentage completion of a task) in favor of things like dots that twirl, spin, and dance in circles
... and every idiot in the world thinks he's an artist.
People associate lots of white space with "modern" and "clean", but in fact the key is to use white space intelligently to help guide the user's attention. The question isn't whether you have a lot or a little, the question is how much mental work does it take for a user to accomplish his task?
It's easy to ape interfaces that work well, but that's cargo-cult design. Design should be as much evidence-driven as it is fashion-driven. First (design) prin
If you notice throughout software history, developers have *always* copied each others styles, in ways no different than a fashionista would. In the 90s it was pseudo-3d buttons because people wanted buttons that looked like buttons. (Personally, I *still* do.) When the WWW got popular, people started making *everything* to look like hyperlinks. Thank god that didn't last long.
But now... I just don't even know what to say. Style has completely overrode any semblance of usability. Google started the 3 parallels bars=menu thing, and now everyone is doing it. 2D flat everything is now all the rage wherever you look, and people think they're being cool if they use obscure icons for things that may or may not have a passing resemblance to the function they're trying to perform. Intuitively has basically been thrown out the window.
Case in point: Whoever came up with the UI for snapshot should be tarred, feathered, shot, multiple times. While I eventually figured out how to use it, it took *effort* to figure it out because it made about as much sense as Trump walking into a soup kitchen.
I can only hope that sanity will return soon.
Developers traditionally make efficient, functional, ugly interfaces. They did this by using standardized UI controls. They were largely constrained. Today, without those constraints, those same developers make inefficient, semi-functional, pretty interfaces. And with the focus on form over function, they are pushed in this direction by management. (Thanks Apple, for telling me that I want to get rid of all the jacks in my laptop so that it can be be 0.00001 inches thinner.)
A good UX person -- not the k
"Get Off My Lawn".
Also known as "You are not a representative sample of the larger population", or the "Personal Incredulity" logical fallacy.
- Flash intros
- Putting "e" on the front of every word (eService, eGovernment, ePay)
- Blinking text
- QR Codes
- Hit Counters
- Frames
- Dancing Jesus
And followed later by:
- Share buttons to social media sites
- Large photo homepages with no text / lots of scrolling
- Hamburger menus
Caveat: I am not a designer, but I do program some programming for various Apps/Websites as a side job(but focus on more behind the scenes stuff in my day job).
I do not understand all the design decisions, especially the proliferation of interfaces with generic icons that could be mistook for Ikea instructions. It is frustrating when you run into an icon that could be interpreted as "light phone on fire" or "turbo mode" but you really don't know for sure which it is. Do you try it???
That being said, if
From the CEO's mind to your screen:
Oooh! Look! Shiny!
Microsoft's philosophy, since the introduction of The Ribbon, seems to be: "Well, we don't have any real features to add to our product, and we're sure not gonna waste time fixing bugs, so let's totally change the UI (no, sorry, no option to keep using the old one) and bump the version number!"
Apple is the worst at this, where they have policy documents that force app creators to behave the wrong way
FTFY.
"Hey, let's make them put the app configuration deep in the device preferences instead of in the app"
...morons.