Microsoft Says It Is Winning Its New War Against Macs (cultofmac.com) 42
Windows PCs are starting to chip away at Apple's strong grip of the high-end computer market, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said on an earnings call Thursday. From a report: Microsofts licensing business, which sells Windows to third-party PC makers, was up 5 percent last quarter, confirmed CFO Amy Hood during an earnings call on Thursday. The "non-pro" (consumer) market grew 5 percent, beating the overall decline of the PC industry. "Our partner ecosystem continued to see growth and share gains in the Windows premium device category," Hood continued. Those gains would have eaten into Apple's share of that market, which has been dominated by Macs until recently. There are other things that could have contributed to this, of course. Many long-time Mac users have been somewhat disappointed with Apple's most recent releases, which come with big changes that not everyone is willing to embrace.
Re: (Score:3)
So, are you going to go Windows or Linux?
Because while having to use a dongle to access your SD card is a slight nuisance, I guess, the alternatives are for shit.
It Is Impressive! (Score:3)
Yes, I think Microsoft's OS is better, but they both seem to be trying to get the golden raspberry.
Re: (Score:2)
Keeping up with the Macs (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The PC market is hardly a major growth industry, so while it's increased its sales gap with the Mac platform, so what?
Re: (Score:2)
Have you looked at Apple's cash reserves? 237.6 billion versus around 113 billion. Apple could buy Microsoft's liquid assets and still have over 100 billion to spare.
Re: (Score:2)
RTFA
Re:Keeping up with the Macs (Score:5, Interesting)
What kind of trouble do *you* think they're in? I sure don't see it. For sure, I don't see them growing much any time soon, because the PC market is so mature, but I sure don't see them as being in any kind of "trouble" either.
PCs aren't going anywhere. You need them to do real work, which can't be done on phones or with phone OSes which are horribly limited (by design). Obviously, you (and many others) believe that Apple seems to be dropping the ball here, and sales numbers do seem to support that currently. However, there's no evidence that people are flocking to anything else either, in sufficient numbers to matter. As much as I'd like everyone to switch to desktop Linux, and have been hoping for that for 15+ years now, I've given up on it because I just don't see it happening. Luckily, desktop Linux is IMO completely usable and in fact superior, but that doesn't equate to mass adoption. People (and companies) are just too married to the Windows platform and its "ecosystem".
So AFAICT, MS can just sit back and milk the Windows/Office cash cow indefinitely. Again, this is not a company you should invest in if you're looking for a "growth" stock, but it absolutely should have reliable revenues.
Apple has been complacent (Score:2)
I wonder if Microsoft realizes how much trouble Windows is in.
Microsoft is making tens of billions in profit from Windows every year with no end in sight. If that's trouble then give me some of that. PCs might not be the dominant force they once were but they aren't going away any time soon and there is nothing that is likely to displace Windows as the dominant operating system in PCs either. Furthermore Microsoft is the only ones doing anything even kind of innovative in traditional PCs these days. Their work in merging tablets and laptops is actually working in
Not so much winning as simply not failing as hard (Score:3)
Microsoft is only shooting itself in the foot while its opponents over at apple have somehow lodged their guns into their own rectums. Its not so much that microsoft is winning the battle, as apple is just failing worse.
Yeah right (Score:1, Informative)
All my friends have ditched Windows 10 and gone to MacOS.
Several have lost work due to updates and reboots. These aren't IT people.
The spying and constant messing around with the system were enough for them.
OSX/MacOS isn't perfect but for them it is a whole lot better for average users than W10.
Is Apple even trying anymore? (Score:5, Interesting)
...Windows PCs are starting to chip away at Apple's strong grip of the high-end computer market...
From my viewpoint, it looks as if Apple has abandoned the high-end computer market. The product line has been stagnating.
.
Of course, leave it to Microsoft to declare itself winning over a competitor that has all but abandoned the particular marketspace.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
My brother makes motion graphics for various tv/web advertising firms - he said one trend that Apple totally dropped the ball on was using devices like the Surface Pro to paint and draw with using Adobe Photoshop (which Adobe worked with Microsoft directly on).
He told me there were people in his circle who decided that the capability was worth the price of the entire device.
So yes the high end exists, and yes it still depends on the killer app
;) - and yes in this one case Microsoft (working with Adobe) nai
Missing 'Pro' features (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
No... no it's not. (Score:3)
Sorry but uptake of Win10 is still dismal. even with giving it away for free.
If you count the latest macbook? yes, as it's more of a netbook.
Microsoft needs to fire all it's marketing department and executives and get some people in there that have a clue. They botched a lot of the 10 rollout that made people distrust them more.... They need to desperately change that and the only way is to clean house at the top.
I suppose (Score:3)
If your enemy shoots themselves in the foot, that doesn't mean your aim has improved. Microsoft products still suck; they just suck a lot less relative to how much worse Apple products have become.
It may well be... (Score:4, Insightful)
It may well be, but it's not because of anything Microsoft is doing.
Virtually every professional I know have all but given up on Apple thanks to the idiocy they've been pulling in recent years. At this point, it is so beyond glaringly obvious that they're now just taking the piss out of their customer base, that people no longer feel that that apple tax is worth it.
I just priced out a 13" MBP for myself. The MINIMUM viable product for my use is almost $3000. And this is minimum viable for my CURRENT needs, never mind what I might need a couple years from now. And of course, Apple forces me to plan ahead cause they solder everything onto the main board with no option for future upgrades. And this price doesn't count the bajillion dongles I'll have to buy (since the bajillion I already own are now useless), nor apple care.
The part that pisses me off the most is that they are very obviously gimping their lower priced products to force people to buy the more expensive stuff. For example, the base 13" MBP with a memory and storage bump would have been good enough for me.... EXCEPT IT ONLY HAS TWO TB3 PORTS AND ONE GETS USED FOR POWER. So you have literally ONE whole port to do *everything*.
And as of right now, there is literally NOT ONE single TB3 port replicator or hub available on the market to purchase (Yes, I've looked. Even OWC won't be available for at least a couple months from now at the soonest), so my options are to cobble together some ridiculous spaghetti mess of dongles, USB hubs and other nonsense just so I can use an external monitor and ethernet at the same time, or I spend the extra $700 to get their highest end model that graciously allows me to upgrade both ram and storage, AND has 4 TB-3 ports to use. (Their mid-range specifically does NOT give you the option to upgrade storage. You can have any size you want as long as it 256GB)
The currently generation of macbooks are flat out inexcusable.
Apple forgetting what good design is (Score:2)
Don't forget about removing the key on laptops to delete the character in front of the cursor. (you have to press 2 keys to do this super common function)
Don't forget about removing older style USB ports from their "pro" laptop that are almost in ubiquitous use.
Don't forget about how IOS and OS X still for some bizarre reason don't cooperate especially well and they don't provide a cable for their smartphone to plug into their "pro" laptop out of the box.
Apple seems to have forgotten that good design is ab
Apples hardware sucks! HP Z marketing is right! (Score:2)
Apples hardware sucks! HP Z marketing is right!
http://www8.hp.com/us/en/campa... [hp.com]
This is where desktops / workstations are not going away anytime soon.
Also apple does not have anything the works good in server room other then running mac os in VM on non apple hardware that works but the license does not let you do that.
It's like winning... (Score:1)