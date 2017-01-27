Google Translate Is About To Get a Lot Better, Thanks To Its Machine Learning Push (cnbc.com) 22
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is offering a big new update that should affect anyone who's ever used Google's translation services. From a report on CNBC: The new version will be rolling out in 2017 via Google Cloud, Pichai said. "We have improved our translation ability more in one single year than all our improvements over the last 10 years combined," Pichai told investors in a quarterly call, after parent company Alphabet reported mixed results.
I've seen this in action (Score:2)
I received a long letter in Japanese, ran it through Google translate, and sent it to my Japanese colleague. He thanked me for pointing it out, it saved him an hour of work; he only needed to make minor corrections.
As long as you work on your own impulse control... you know, before you act like the oldest joke in the world might possibly hurt someone's feelings for any reason other than that they need to learn to stop being so sensitive about things that don't matter.
deferred maintenance (Score:3, Funny)
But what does it give on a round-trip translation? (Score:2)
Especially for the phrase "Out of sight, out of mind"? Or do we get "Invisible Idiot"
Translation (Score:2)
My girlfriend is Italian.
I'm Cockney (a particular London accent that's fast and loose with silly things like consonants in words - sorted becomes "saw-id").
Google Translate - in any of its forms - is just assuredly hilarious. If they've made ten years progress it might just about not completely comical any more, that's about it.
The only decent feature is the Translate app which can replace words in a video image in real-time.
Scan it over a menu and you can get a vague idea of what food it lists, but good
Read the post.
IF THEY IMPROVED TEN TIMES OVER, it would still be crap.
I just asked it to translate a boring paragraph on the back of a bank statement to Italian and its translation included a type of fruitcake.
IF THEY IMPROVED TEN TIMES OVER, it would still be crap.
I read it, but I figured nobody would be stupid enough to say that without actually testing it.
FINALLY! (Score:2)
I can't wait to be able to properly swear at Alibaba merchants!
