Google Translate Is About To Get a Lot Better, Thanks To Its Machine Learning Push

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is offering a big new update that should affect anyone who's ever used Google's translation services. From a report on CNBC: The new version will be rolling out in 2017 via Google Cloud, Pichai said. "We have improved our translation ability more in one single year than all our improvements over the last 10 years combined," Pichai told investors in a quarterly call, after parent company Alphabet reported mixed results.

  • I received a long letter in Japanese, ran it through Google translate, and sent it to my Japanese colleague. He thanked me for pointing it out, it saved him an hour of work; he only needed to make minor corrections.

    by Moblaster ( 521614 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @01:09PM (#53749661)
    i.e. "we haven't updated the software for a decade, but we are rolling out a patch soon"

  • Especially for the phrase "Out of sight, out of mind"? Or do we get "Invisible Idiot"

    • Which language did you use to get that? I tried a few. Spanish worked well. Arabic made it a little more flowery. Japanese came close to what you said "Invisible, without mind".
      • Actually, typing "Out-of-sight, out-of-mind" (with dashes) gave a better Japanese translation, but the translation back was still : "Invisible, do not worry" which is clearly not that great :-)

  • My girlfriend is Italian.

    I'm Cockney (a particular London accent that's fast and loose with silly things like consonants in words - sorted becomes "saw-id").

    Google Translate - in any of its forms - is just assuredly hilarious. If they've made ten years progress it might just about not completely comical any more, that's about it.

    The only decent feature is the Translate app which can replace words in a video image in real-time.

    Scan it over a menu and you can get a vague idea of what food it lists, but good

    • You seem to be quite knowledgeable about the change that will get rolled out in 2017. Where did you test it ?

        by ledow ( 319597 )

        Read the post.

        IF THEY IMPROVED TEN TIMES OVER, it would still be crap.

        I just asked it to translate a boring paragraph on the back of a bank statement to Italian and its translation included a type of fruitcake.

        • IF THEY IMPROVED TEN TIMES OVER, it would still be crap.

          I read it, but I figured nobody would be stupid enough to say that without actually testing it.

      by msk ( 6205 )
      If you're not familiar with this [youtube.com], perhaps you'll have a laugh, particularly the reference to Dick Van Dyke.
    • You're really complaining a lot more about the image-word-detection and voice-to-text translation than you are about actual language translation

  • I can't wait to be able to properly swear at Alibaba merchants! ;)

