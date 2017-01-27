Adobe Is Killing Contribute, Director, and Shockwave (venturebeat.com) 2
Reader Krystalo writes: Adobe today announced Adobe Contribute and Adobe Director will no longer be for sale nor supported as of February 1, 2017. At the same time, Adobe is also stopping Shockwave for Mac updates and support on March 14, 2017 after the last release of the product. The reason Adobe gives for the death of Contribute and Director is simple: The company's customers are embracing "the new features and efficiencies offered by Creative Cloud." As for Shockwave, its content is made with Director, so the company is merely tying up loose ends. It's about time.
Adobe Is Killing Contribute, Director, and Shockwave More | Reply Login
Adobe Is Killing Contribute, Director, and Shockwave
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals