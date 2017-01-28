Avaya Explains Why They've Declared Bankruptcy (networkworld.com) 24
Friday Avaya's Corporate Treasurer explained why they're filing for a chapter 11 "restructuring." After examining their debt, "we decided it was a critical next step in our transformation from a hardware company to a software and services company and the best path forward for our customers, partners and employees." skidv writes: ZDNet breaks down the deal... "Avaya noted that its foreign affiliates aren't included in the filing and will operate as normal. Avaya said the $725 million in debtor-in-possession financing, via Citibank, is enough to minimize disruption and continue business operations." Not surprising, Avaya has canceled the planned IPO.
PC World reports that Avaya "emerged from Lucent Technologies in 2000 with a focus on phone switches, enterprise networking gear, and call-center systems. But with the shift toward mobile phones and cloud-based tools for communication, and a tight market for enterprise network equipment, the company has been changing its focus... Like much of the networking and collaboration industry, Avaya is looking toward software-defined networking, IoT, and cloud-based platforms that work on many different devices and the web."
Carly Fiorina bashing (Score:1)
Coming 3.. 2.. 1..
But really, telecom equipment is no longer a great industry to be in.
Re: (Score:2)
The ONLY industry that's great to be in is social media. If there ain't an app involved, and you don't have a billion users, you're going to be super poor extra soon.
"OK, everybody who thinks this has a lifespan more than 5 years or so raise their hands."
"Yes, Mr. Zuckerborg, we understand your take on this, anybody else?"
Re: (Score:1)
Oh look it's another Facebook denier. Don't bother telling me you don't use Facebook. Here's the thing you're you're forgetting. Women are spawning more children every day. You're just getting older every day. All of those children will be on Facebook. And you will be dead.
Let me guess: They can't pay their bills (Score:1)
What is your opinion on call center software? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone still needs someone to bitch at when equipment or services don't work. Call centers are still actually surprisingly profitable. There are great margins in a call center, and the CC business probably the only reason why Avaya is still afloat (And thus the reason they are not selling of the Call Center portion of their business to pay off the debtors).
Avaya provides and creates a lot more than just Call Recording Software. The real money is quickly turning in to multi channel delivery. Phone calls
Re: (Score:2)
I am curious. What do you think is the best call center software?
The software sitting between two ears, when being allowed to operate.
Who? (Score:2)
It's not like I follow telecom news, but I never heard of them.
Re: (Score:1)
A lot of companies like Avaya have fallen as comm tech is changing. AT&T spun off Lucent which spun off Avaya.
Adapt and survive, or fail. Capitalism working properly is creative destruction.
Re: (Score:2)
The new "I got nothin'" (Score:2)
Like much of the networking and collaboration industry, Avaya is looking toward software-defined networking, IoT, and cloud-based platforms that work on many different devices and the web."
So, you failed as a business at what you specialized at, and now you're going to "pivot" to a field that's already over-crowded with others who've failed and are making the same pivot.
A couple of years ago it was Apps Apps Apps. Now it's IoT IoT IoT. Sturgeon was an optimist.
Re: (Score:2)
Sturgeon was an optimist.
No, it's a fish.
Re: (Score:2)
Sturgeon's law. "Ninety percent of everything is crap". Derived from a quote by science fiction author Theodore Sturgeon, who once said, "Sure, 90% of science fiction is crud. That's because 90% of everything is crud."
My corollary: 90%? You're an optimist. 99.99% of everything on the internet is crud. And most of the rest is worse.
Translation (Score:2)
Although we have lots of money and good prospects in our new products we don't want to pay our bills to our old suppliers. So we will shaft our old suppliers by getting out of paying them by using Chapter 11 financial magic. The following was not said: and management will be able to award itself bumper bonuses next year as a result.
Re: (Score:2)
Avaya Phones (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Avaya systems are a breeze to set up if you have a proper MPLS setup. Clunky, yes they are physically clunky units and poorly-balanced on weight distribution.
Something's not right here (Score:2)