Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses Networking IT

Avaya Explains Why They've Declared Bankruptcy (networkworld.com) 24

Posted by EditorDavid from the choosing-chapter-11 dept.
Friday Avaya's Corporate Treasurer explained why they're filing for a chapter 11 "restructuring." After examining their debt, "we decided it was a critical next step in our transformation from a hardware company to a software and services company and the best path forward for our customers, partners and employees." skidv writes: ZDNet breaks down the deal... "Avaya noted that its foreign affiliates aren't included in the filing and will operate as normal. Avaya said the $725 million in debtor-in-possession financing, via Citibank, is enough to minimize disruption and continue business operations." Not surprising, Avaya has canceled the planned IPO.
PC World reports that Avaya "emerged from Lucent Technologies in 2000 with a focus on phone switches, enterprise networking gear, and call-center systems. But with the shift toward mobile phones and cloud-based tools for communication, and a tight market for enterprise network equipment, the company has been changing its focus... Like much of the networking and collaboration industry, Avaya is looking toward software-defined networking, IoT, and cloud-based platforms that work on many different devices and the web."

Avaya Explains Why They've Declared Bankruptcy More | Reply

Avaya Explains Why They've Declared Bankruptcy

Comments Filter:

  • Carly Fiorina bashing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Coming 3.. 2.. 1..

    But really, telecom equipment is no longer a great industry to be in.

  • I am curious. What do you think is the best call center software? Should companies use open source solutions? Are they on par? Is call center software losing relevancy? Is the market dying? To me it seems that it's a dead end to sell enterprise software that records calls since this is something that has been solved for a while now, so how the hell do these companies still make money in this market? Of course, I may have a completely wrong world-view in this regard. Enterprise sure loves paying yearly lice

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by torqer ( 538711 )

      Everyone still needs someone to bitch at when equipment or services don't work. Call centers are still actually surprisingly profitable. There are great margins in a call center, and the CC business probably the only reason why Avaya is still afloat (And thus the reason they are not selling of the Call Center portion of their business to pay off the debtors).

      Avaya provides and creates a lot more than just Call Recording Software. The real money is quickly turning in to multi channel delivery. Phone calls

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      I am curious. What do you think is the best call center software?

      The software sitting between two ears, when being allowed to operate.

  • It's not like I follow telecom news, but I never heard of them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A lot of companies like Avaya have fallen as comm tech is changing. AT&T spun off Lucent which spun off Avaya.

      Adapt and survive, or fail. Capitalism working properly is creative destruction.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
      I remember them. In 99-2001 I was working for a DSL startup that was trying to horn in on the local LECs. We had a unique business plan though. While we would server residential, we were mostly looking for small to mid-sized business with more than one location. Networking multiple offices was very expensive then. we had on the edge of our network, a box called a springtide. This company/HW was bought by Lucent and allowed for virtual routers inside this router. It was a layer 2 ATm endpoint and we c

  • Like much of the networking and collaboration industry, Avaya is looking toward software-defined networking, IoT, and cloud-based platforms that work on many different devices and the web."

    So, you failed as a business at what you specialized at, and now you're going to "pivot" to a field that's already over-crowded with others who've failed and are making the same pivot.

    A couple of years ago it was Apps Apps Apps. Now it's IoT IoT IoT. Sturgeon was an optimist.

    • Sturgeon was an optimist.

      No, it's a fish.

      • Sturgeon's law. "Ninety percent of everything is crap". Derived from a quote by science fiction author Theodore Sturgeon, who once said, "Sure, 90% of science fiction is crud. That's because 90% of everything is crud."

        My corollary: 90%? You're an optimist. 99.99% of everything on the internet is crud. And most of the rest is worse.

  • Although we have lots of money and good prospects in our new products we don't want to pay our bills to our old suppliers. So we will shaft our old suppliers by getting out of paying them by using Chapter 11 financial magic. The following was not said: and management will be able to award itself bumper bonuses next year as a result.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by anegg ( 1390659 )
      That's exactly what I was thinking... Avaya tried denying the writing on the wall for a long time, and is now asking others to pay for their stubbornness/lack of foresight. Its a shame.
  • Avaya is becoming increasingly irrelevant in today's world. Their phones are reasonably good but the PBX and backend systems are clunky and terrible. I've personally helped get a few small businesses Avaya phones working with Asterisk and SipXCom. They work pretty well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      Avaya systems are a breeze to set up if you have a proper MPLS setup. Clunky, yes they are physically clunky units and poorly-balanced on weight distribution.

  • Avaya is probably 40-50% of the business phones out there and probably 90% of the phones used in call centers. There's no way they shouldn't be profitable. Were they the victim of yet another leveraged buyout (think Bain Capital) scam?

Slashdot Top Deals

The best defense against logic is ignorance.

Close