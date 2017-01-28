Kickstarter Suspends Crowdfunding Campaign For Electronics 3D Printer (3dprintingindustry.com) 15
Kickstarter has suspended a crowdfunding campaign that promised its backers "a high-end multi-material 3D liquid jet printer" that could print circuit boards. Slashdot reader PrintBetter writes: With just three days to go, backers were pulling out of Next Dynamics' NexD1 Kickstarter amidst fears the creator exaggerated progress on their prototype and tried to pass off prints purchased from Shapeways as their own... [T]he Berlin company's campaign was a darling of Kickstarter, carrying their "Projects We Love" endorsement and receiving praise from publications like TechCrunch, 3DPrint.com and Make magazine for its purported ability to mix up to six plastic and conductive resins in a single print.
But as pledges grew to over half a million euros, backers started to sense things didn't add up. Kevin Holmes commented "Wow, I'm stunned -- I cancelled my pledge already ... Did they really buy parts from Shapeways and pass them off as their own?" while Anthony Webb remarked "I've backed over 100 projects on Kickstarter ... but this one takes the cake for a complete scam." The company was a no-show at events it scheduled this week, including a demonstration Monday and a live stream Tuesday.
The difference being? (Score:2)
How is this any different than 90% of the kickstarters? Did they exaggerate just a bit too much?
Pastebin link - adblocker (Score:2)
The pastebin link will not display any content if your adblocker is on.
FUCK. THAT. SHIT!
It's been a while since I made semiconductor (Score:2)