'Here's Where Google Hid Chrome's SSL Certificate Information'

"Google Chrome users have been contacting me wondering why they no longer could access the detailed status of Chrome https: connections, or view the organization and other data associated with SSL certificates for those connections," writes Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein , adding "Google took a simple click in an intuitive place and replaced it with a bunch of clicks scattered around."On some systems you can just press F12, but the alternate route is to click on the three vertical dots in the upper right, then select "More Tools", and then "Developer Tools". (And if you don't then see "Security", click on the " >>".)