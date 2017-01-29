'Here's Where Google Hid Chrome's SSL Certificate Information' (vortex.com) 16
"Google Chrome users have been contacting me wondering why they no longer could access the detailed status of Chrome https: connections, or view the organization and other data associated with SSL certificates for those connections," writes Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein, adding "Google took a simple click in an intuitive place and replaced it with a bunch of clicks scattered around." Up to now for the stable version of Chrome, you simply clicked the little green padlock icon on an https: connection, clicked on the "Details" link that appeared, and a panel then opened that gave you that status, along with an obvious button to click for viewing the actual certificate data such as Organization, issuance and expiration dates, etc. Suddenly, that "Details" link no longer is present...
The full certificate data is available from the "Developers tools" panel under the "Security" label. In fact, that's where this info has been for quite some time, but since the now missing "Details" link took you directly to that panel, most users probably didn't even realize that they were deep in the Developers tools section of the browser.
On some systems you can just press F12, but the alternate route is to click on the three vertical dots in the upper right, then select "More Tools", and then "Developer Tools". (And if you don't then see "Security", click on the " >>".)
Re:Which version? (Score:5, Insightful)
v58 has the lock icon, but no details about the cert.
What a stupid decision to remove details. I'm really more interested in the reason for this idiocy, but I'm guessing the person responsible is too much of a coward to face the criticism and be held accountable.
Re: (Score:1)
As we routinely read on here, it's never the developer's fault. For anything. It's always someone else's fault when bug-ridden software is pushed out or when changes such as this one are made.
So don't hold your breath expecting a developer, or group of developers, to stand up and claim ownership for this.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know.... But this issue needs to get Security Vulnerability status, Because I am sure considering it as one.
I was previously recommending Chrome above Internet Explorer for security reasons, but because of this issue I have to reverse that now......
Obscurity is... (Score:2)
Google management is now often sloppy. (Score:3)
1) Google maps says that Woodland, WA state is a few miles from St. Helens, OR state. But the Columbia River flows between those cities, and there is no bridge. I gave feedback about that perhaps 2 years ago. Maybe no one reads the feedback.
2) More and more, Google software like Chrome and Android is getting a bad reputation for being invasive and destructive. The first comment in this story is "Chrome? People still use that spyware..?"
I used Chrome a long time ago. I uninstalled it when I realized it installed 3 system services.
It's not possible to update Android on most phones, without risking bricking the phone. Abusive phone companies want you to buy another phone with a 2-year contract; they don't want updates. Google allows the bad reputation.
3) Google Voice [google.com] is a wonderful free service. Only 1 cent per minute to call Brazil! But the woman who writes the documentation, "Megan", obviously has no technical knowledge, and no interest in full understanding. The Google Voice user interface has hidden flaws; no one is fixing them, apparently.
4) Perhaps 3 years ago, a Google manager told me that Google does not properly document what the company is doing. She said it is difficult or impossible for Google employees to follow the progress of their company.
5) It was foolish for Google to adopt the name Alphabet [wikipedia.org]. Every time someone sees the name, it is necessary to realize it's not about an alphabet.
6) There are many more areas of poor and sloppy management at Google, now Alphabet, but that's enough for now.
Why do good companies deteriorate? At one time, an employee of Google said the company should "Do no evil." Now Google apparently does evil when some not very clear-minded Google manager thinks, "Evil will make more money."
Google Voice is free to U.S. and Canada. (Score:2)