Tostitos' Breathalyzer Bags Can Detect If You're Drunk -- Then Call Uber 33
Slashdot reader schwit1 writes that Tostito's corn chips "has developed a special bag, available for a limited time, that can detect if you've had too much to drink." Its all-black packaging measures your breath for traces of alcohol, and if the test reveals you're sober, a green circle appears on the bag. But, Mashable reports... If it decides you've been drinking -- regardless of how much -- an image of a red steering wheel appears on the otherwise stark black bag along with a reminder not to drive and a code for a $10 Uber discount (valid only on Super Bowl Sunday). And if you've had so much to drink that the mere act of hailing an Uber becomes a difficult chore, the bag will even do that for you. The package is equipped with near-field communication technology that will automatically order a ride when tapped with a smartphone.
Correct link (Score:4, Informative)
http://mashable.com/2017/01/25... [mashable.com]
they also have a weed test (Score:2)
craving Tostitos is by itself an indicator that you've been smoking enough weed and should stay away from 7-11.
If your are blowing into a tostitos bag.... (Score:3)
You are drunk
Headline is misleading. (Score:2)
It doesn't 'tell you you are drunk', it merely detects the presence of alcohol on your breath. You'd need an actual breathalyzer to determine if you're above the legal limit or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Can it detect DWH* or DWM* violations? (Score:1)
If you're dull enough to voluntarily blow into a bag which will presumably not rat you out to the local police, you don't need a ride from Uber - you need a keeper!
* DWH - Driving While Hispanic, DWM - Driving While Muslim
Re: (Score:2)
There's a another theory about the disappearing hamsters and it involved Richard Gere and a length of PVC pipe.
It was a gerbil, not a hamster, and a cardboard paper-towel tube, not a PVC pipe. And Richard Gere's supposed connection to the episode has been debunked as a myth. [snopes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I for one welcome our new Tostitos-eating cannibal hamster overlords.
Welcome them with Bud on ice, FTW.
Re: (Score:2)
So this is really just a big old ad by Uber right? Various news agencies has fallen for it completely and spread it for free.
From TFA [mashable.com], mis-linked in TFS:
The Frito-Lay-owned brand partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to pull off the stunt, which was orchestrated by San Francisco ad agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.
So, promotions all round, not just for Uber.
Re: (Score:2)
Drunkenness could be defeated better by enacting a muslim registry.
You do know that devout Muslims don't drink, right?
Doritos (Score:2)
strange new world of marketing (Score:2)
A Bad Idea, on the Whole. (Score:2)
If you're going to drive don't drink at all, it's really that simple. Don't give people an excuse to try and drink as much as they can get away with.
Like the good man said, if you have to worry about drinking too much it's a sure sign you're not to be trusted when you do.
They have that covered (Score:2)
When you open any Tostitos bag now, an included audio chip automatically plays five minutes of disclaimers and lack of indemnity as the user consumes chips. Also each chip has the words "I AGREE TO THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS" printed in delicious blue-corn ink on the surface of each chip.
and how much of puke fee does the driver get? (Score:2)
and how much of puke fee does the driver get?
Re: (Score:2)
Couldn't you just bring the Tostitos bag with you?