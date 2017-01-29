Google Earnings Reveal $3.6 Billion Lost On 'Moonshots' In 2016 (cnn.com) 16
Thursday Google revealed earnings results for 2016 showing the total loss for their "other bets" division had reached $3.6 billion. An anonymous reader quotes CNN : The "other bets" portion of its business includes ambitious projects like self-driving cars, life sciences research and high-speed Internet access... Alphabet shuttered a project to beam Internet to rural areas with solar-powered drones, halted the expansion of its costly Google Fiber effort, and forced Nest to cut costs and pay for its own legal and PR expenses. At the same time, the company has moved other moonshot projects closer to market. In December, Alphabet spun off its self-driving car program into a separate company called Waymo and began working on partnerships with automakers.
Google's CFO says going forward they'll "continue to calibrate the magnitude and pace of investments".
Not every single research project pays off... (Score:2)
But the ones that do more than pay for the ones that don't
News at 11
Re: (Score:2)
Not every single research project pays off... But the ones that do more than pay for the ones that don't
But when pharmaceutical companies use this same approach, they are Teh Eeevil.
Accounting (Score:3)
It's crap like this that's why we can't have nice things. Specifically, Google Fiber is not a loss. Accountants put it on the books as a loss, but it's not. It's just an expensive investment in physical plant with a long payoff period. It may takes years, even decades, but it's not like people are going to stop using this new-fangled thing called the Internet.
Wall Street has been the death of American innovation. If money spent doesn't earn a profit in the next quarter, Wall Street doesn't like, it, doesn't want it, and doesn't understand it. The stock price of Tesla Motors is a fine example. Here we have a company investing hugely in physical plant, and Wall Street has no idea what to do with it, so the value of TSLA fluctuates by 50% of its value, all the time. So-called "financial analysts" don't even know how to talk about it. It doesn't fit into their neat little boxes.
(And there's a job that's just ripe for automation. It wouldn't even take a sophisticated neural net. 90% of the financial "analysts" in the world could be replaced by some templates and a bucket of Markov chains, driven by a small shell script.)
So Google will shut down Fiber, having utterly failed to modify the behavior of the incumbent ISPs. And we will all pay for it. And pay and pay and pay and pay... It's Comcastic!
Re: (Score:2)
Economics used to be a complex subject.
Now it's pretty simple:
CEOs and shareholders demand asymptotic stock price increases over a very short period of time.
The buzzword for that is, "greed."
The end.
Re: (Score:2)
Times too uncertain for long bets?
With google fiber it is even more bizarre. It is widely known that last mile telco returns are investments which routinely break even in a decade, there should be surprises about the initial capex. Not to mention that google completely ignored the synnergic effects.
Re: (Score:2)
CEOs and shareholders demand asymptotic stock price increases over a very short period of time.
Your response addresses neither stock price nor immediate gratification; both context parameters for "greed," in my post.
Re: (Score:2)
Gigabit to entire towns is a loss-maker not just in terms of decades.
In the UK, the only non-former-government-monopoly provider was NTL. Who, after 20 years of putting in cable, went bust. Literally, they were bought up after being near bankruptcy (by Virgin Media), including all their assets for a cut-down price, and since then any new VM rollouts have had to be built-in to the cost of building a housing estate. The number of places served by VM is pretty pathetic, it's FTTC only, and they've had to re
Re: (Score:2)
Google Fiber is not a loss. Accountants put it on the books as a loss, but it's not. It's just an expensive investment in physical plant with a long payoff period.
Unless you're an accountant working for Google, you can't know that.
Google Fiber may not be a loss to the general public, but it is a loss to Google, who apparently could not get enough ROI with their test rollouts to continue doing it. This makes sense if you think about it economically. Even if they did roll it out to all the other cities, all that they would've accomplished is turn a bunch of monopoly markets into competitive markets, and their income will never reach what the previous ISP was getting
Re: (Score:2)
You describe a certain kind of investor, I suppose, and one that is too common in some quarters. But not all of us are expecting instant dividends or great leaps in share prices so we can sell at great profit. There are investors who view investments as long-term strategies, with steady growth over time, rather than obsessing over every dip in revenue or profits.
they lost because they sold them (Score:2)
The CEO, Sundar Pichai, should be nuked for his stupidity.
Money not well spent. (Score:2)
Apparently, most of that money went toward ammunition for actually trying to shoot the Moon, until someone Googled "moonshot". After that, they also Googled "moonshine" and then sold their stock in rock polishing products.