Microsoft Reports New Subscribers For Office 365 Plunged 62% (itworld.com) 51
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is having trouble selling $7-a-month subscriptions to Office 365. In the last three months of 2016, Microsoft added just 900,000 new subscriptions -- and throughout all of 2016, subscriptions increased by just 4.3 million. In fact, a chart at IT World shows that new subscriptions actually peaked in a year ago, with a steady decline in new subscribers ever since. "In each of the last three quarters, Office 365 grew by about 900,000 subscribers, the smallest quarterly increase since early 2014," they write. "Prior to the nine-month stretch of 2016, subscribers were accumulating at rates two to three times larger per quarter."
This explains why Microsoft announced 97 new markets for the software nine weeks ago. So far after four years, Microsoft's found just 25 million subscribers for Office 365 -- and it's not clear how many of those came from their $100 five-user packages. (Although those figures suggest that Office 365 subscriptions are still earning Microsoft at least half a billion dollars a year.)
As if any company would change their policies after a few days of downtime.
Many companies run their business on Outlook, Word, and Excel, which is why you see it installed on almost every end-user system. Put another way, shut off the internet and see what happens to the ISP contract after "a few days of downtime".
The decline is due to ... (Score:2)
... smart devices and applications.
Owning vs Renting (Score:2)
Microsoft STILL hasn't figured out that most people prefer to own something than rent something.
Their quest for the almighty "endless-subscription" cash-cow is failing.
I wouldn't call 25 million subscribers "failing".
Given their user base, I wouldn't call it "succeeding", either.
Do they? How's Adobe doing with their cloud app subscriptions?
Bad comparison is bad.
You don't have a choice with Adobe, meanwhile the consumer can buy an Office 2016 license outright.
Adobe (Score:2)
Yes that must be why Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Apple Music, HBO Go, Stan, Adobe Creative Cloud, etc are failing so badly...oh wait. Even Microsoft's 25 million subscribers at $7 per month bringing in around $175 million per month is hardly "failing".
I wish people were that smart (Score:2)
> Microsoft STILL hasn't figured out that most people prefer to own something than rent something.
For many years, I sold some software to small businesses (people smart enough to successfully run their own business). We sold the software for $149 or $189. Our competitor rented theirs for $59/month. This is software that businesses would use for years, so the comparison was:
$149 to buy it and use it for three years
$2,124 to rent it for three years
Well, to be fair, once a company is in the MS user pool, it is very hard to get out as MS Office is the norm in business. Now, the rent vs own is an interesting take on it. Most large businesses would rather not "own" software as it is often an asset that they have to track, amortize, and depreciate. Renting, or more ideally, annual licensing fits the fiscal year budgeting process much better. So having this as an option really fits the customer's business models better. However, for many companies, ha
Simple explaination (Score:2)
What do they expect? Dicking over OneDrive users (Score:2)
When OneDrive was unlimited I was a subscribers. But they reduced it and now they've reduced it again to 1TB. Rather than deal with the few people (their words) that were seriously abusing the feature, they dicked over everyone.
I have this package. I bought it b'cos I wanted Office on 3 computers that I have, and didn't want to own 3 separate licenses of the full thing. Another thing I liked was that I could automatically upgrade from Office 2013 to 2016 when it was available - something that couldn't have been done w/ the plain Office 2013.
Their anti-spam is decent and they let you host as many domains as you want on their DNS service (google for business limits you to 20 or so) and as many email aliases as you want in the same inbox. I have yet to find a more cost-effective way to deal with a large number of domains and email addresses.
Maybe my situation is unusual because I have tons of domains but to me it's totally worth it to pay a few dollars per month for email and DNS hosting, I don't want to deal with maintenance and support myself.
I'd say this is very good news... (Score:2)
Microsoft is having trouble selling $7-a-month subscriptions to Office 365. In the last three months of 2016, Microsoft added just 900,000 new subscriptions -- and throughout all of 2016, subscriptions increased by just 4.3 million.
That means the market is almost saturated, which is surely good news. This is always the trend with very successful products. Same thing is happening to Apple and its iPhone.
For basic tasks, Google Docs is usually fine, and it doesn't require an install of any sort. Unless you have a real specialized need, there are plenty of decent alternatives that don't make you pay an arm and a leg.
*new subscribers* (Score:1)
*new* subscribers. I can only be a new subscriber once...after that i'm an existing customer. duh.
Once MS have 100% market share their new subscribers will fall to 0. Is this a bad metric?
How much abuse will customers accept? (Score:2)
With software, there are very complicated issues, such as the cost of training employees in a user interface. That lack of detailed technical knowledge of most customers makes it easier to abuse them.
And this is "failure" ? (Score:2)
Selling 4.3 million subscriptions for Office 365 last year doesn't sound like the kind of failure I would mind having!
If the issue is inability to keep subscription levels up as high as they peaked at, when O365 was introduced? I'd suggest several reasons that should be expected.
1. There was definitely some pent up demand for this product on the Mac side, considering Mac OS X users were stuck on Office 2011 as the latest version, until this finally came out.
Too many choices are a barrier to adoption (Score:2)
About a year ago, they changed their offering and split it into so many different plans no one knows exactly what you get.
MSFT needs to immediately limit themselves to four plans:
1. Student
2. Entry-level
3. Power
4. Everything
And they need to make it very clear what these mean, in a single page document which is the same regardless of where you find it on Microsoft's site.
This is not the 1980's (Score:3)
Past optimisations between Windows, a CPU and a spreadsheet application helped with GUI and responsiveness due to less RAM, slow CPU's and desktop computer design compromises.
Commercial/gov users have their software paid in full, home users now have fast hardware and other great software options.
Home users want to get as far away from boring and expensive work applications as possible.
Other apps, quality non rental software, free software, open source can offer text and spreadsheet support.
The GUI is simple, support works, the app is fun for what it offers.
Microsoft is great for games, GPU's. The complex, boring work like Office GUI is not needed at home for or users.
Better supported apps exist for the average user doing simple, average computing tasks.
The early 1980's and 1990's rush to use, understand and study Microsoft application at home to be a better worker is over.
It is shit (Score:3)
We're getting our 50 users off it. With the non-stop "Service" messages and the intrusive bullshit it keeps trying to push it has turned into a sinkhole.
For example, Outlook users get prompted to install a NFL calendar add-on to follow football season. When I called support they first told me it must be a malware we picked up somewhere. After getting even more irate they told me "oh, well, yes, we do push that and you can't turn those messages off".
Utter bullshit.
Switch to Rackspace. Seriously, they beat MS at their own game.
I can buy POP mailboxes for the users who need them, and Exchange mailboxes for the managers, on the same domain. I've had 2 exchange accounts on my machine for over a year now. Zero issues. We have the occasional data corruption issues that go on but very little else. Admin is done with webpages. Very slick setup.
We do hosted exchange with them, and I get office licenses through them. Haven't seen any of the BS you speak of.
I'd kill to get off MS everything at my job. We're a fortune 500 and as my Director and VP once said "Microsoft is a hostile business partner"
The MS licensing feels like protection money at this point. I can do everything for my job on Linux with the exception of Skype for Business, which we could replace if MS hadn't bought off some of our decision makers and tied us into it.
Corporates (Score:1)
"Just" 25 million?? (Score:2)
Almost any other subscription service with those kind of numbers would be considered a runaway success. Even World of Warcraft, at its peak, had a fraction of that.
I'm not a privacy nutter so... (Score:1)