Microsoft Businesses Software

Microsoft Reports New Subscribers For Office 365 Plunged 62% (itworld.com) 51

Posted by EditorDavid from the softening-software-markets dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft is having trouble selling $7-a-month subscriptions to Office 365. In the last three months of 2016, Microsoft added just 900,000 new subscriptions -- and throughout all of 2016, subscriptions increased by just 4.3 million. In fact, a chart at IT World shows that new subscriptions actually peaked in a year ago, with a steady decline in new subscribers ever since. "In each of the last three quarters, Office 365 grew by about 900,000 subscribers, the smallest quarterly increase since early 2014," they write. "Prior to the nine-month stretch of 2016, subscribers were accumulating at rates two to three times larger per quarter."
This explains why Microsoft announced 97 new markets for the software nine weeks ago. So far after four years, Microsoft's found just 25 million subscribers for Office 365 -- and it's not clear how many of those came from their $100 five-user packages. (Although those figures suggest that Office 365 subscriptions are still earning Microsoft at least half a billion dollars a year.)

  • ... smart devices and applications.

  • Microsoft STILL hasn't figured out that most people prefer to own something than rent something.

    Their quest for the almighty "endless-subscription" cash-cow is failing.

    • I wouldn't call 25 million subscribers "failing".

      • Re:Owning vs Renting (Score:4, Insightful)

        by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Sunday January 29, 2017 @08:02PM (#53762477)

        I wouldn't call 25 million subscribers "failing".

        Given their user base, I wouldn't call it "succeeding", either.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          Just a few years ago, the assumption was that pretty much every computer user either owned or pirated Office. There are 1.25 billion Windows users alone, not counting the Mac users, which adds probably another .1 billion or so. So Microsoft's market share went from 100% just a few years back to 1.8% under the rental model. That's not just failing; it's failing very, very badly.

          Now this didn't happen all at once, mind you. It all started more than a decade ago when Microsoft massively overcharged for th

        • given it is available in only a very limited number of markets it is actually pretty bloody successful and still growing. Especially considering if you have older versions of office it would be incredibly hard to convince most people to upgrade as the average person really doesn't use many features anyway.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by taxman_10m ( 41083 )

      Do they? How's Adobe doing with their cloud app subscriptions?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SeaFox ( 739806 )

        Do they? How's Adobe doing with their cloud app subscriptions?

        Bad comparison is bad.
        You don't have a choice with Adobe, meanwhile the consumer can buy an Office 2016 license outright.

      • I GLADLY pay 9 bucks a month for photoshop/LR All updates come automatically, never had a problem with it, and they usually come up with a new version every year on the old stand alone model, and the update was more expensive than the subscription.
    • Not just that, people just don't 'lose' their emails. So if someone bought one copy of Office 365, and got 5 Outlook/Hotmail/Live emails for different members of the family/relatives so that each could have a copy on his/her computer, then all they'll do is keep renewing. So they're not likely to see too many new subscribers, since anyone who'd be interested would be covered by the first wave of adapters.

    • Microsoft STILL hasn't figured out that most people prefer to own something than rent something.

      Their quest for the almighty "endless-subscription" cash-cow is failing.

      Yes that must be why Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Apple Music, HBO Go, Stan, Adobe Creative Cloud, etc are failing so badly...oh wait. Even Microsoft's 25 million subscribers at $7 per month bringing in around $175 million per month is hardly "failing".

    • > Microsoft STILL hasn't figured out that most people prefer to own something than rent something.

      For many years, I sold some software to small businesses (people smart enough to successfully run their own business). We sold the software for $149 or $189. Our competitor rented theirs for $59/month. This is software that businesses would use for years, so the comparison was:
      $149 to buy it and use it for three years
      $2,124 to rent it for three years

      We had MANY potential customers choose the "cheaper" co

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zerus ( 108592 )

      Well, to be fair, once a company is in the MS user pool, it is very hard to get out as MS Office is the norm in business. Now, the rent vs own is an interesting take on it. Most large businesses would rather not "own" software as it is often an asset that they have to track, amortize, and depreciate. Renting, or more ideally, annual licensing fits the fiscal year budgeting process much better. So having this as an option really fits the customer's business models better. However, for many companies, ha

  • People are getting tired of a company that sells shit that's worse and worse than what they sold a few years back.

  • When OneDrive was unlimited I was a subscribers. But they reduced it and now they've reduced it again to 1TB. Rather than deal with the few people (their words) that were seriously abusing the feature, they dicked over everyone.

  • Microsoft is having trouble selling $7-a-month subscriptions to Office 365. In the last three months of 2016, Microsoft added just 900,000 new subscriptions -- and throughout all of 2016, subscriptions increased by just 4.3 million.

    That means the market is almost saturated, which is surely good news. This is always the trend with very successful products. Same thing is happening to Apple and its iPhone.

  • *new subscribers* (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    *new* subscribers. I can only be a new subscriber once...after that i'm an existing customer. duh.

    Once MS have 100% market share their new subscribers will fall to 0. Is this a bad metric?

  • The software business has become like a lot of others. There are constant tests to see how much abuse customers will accept.

    With software, there are very complicated issues, such as the cost of training employees in a user interface. That lack of detailed technical knowledge of most customers makes it easier to abuse them.

  • Selling 4.3 million subscriptions for Office 365 last year doesn't sound like the kind of failure I would mind having!

    If the issue is inability to keep subscription levels up as high as they peaked at, when O365 was introduced? I'd suggest several reasons that should be expected.

    1. There was definitely some pent up demand for this product on the Mac side, considering Mac OS X users were stuck on Office 2011 as the latest version, until this finally came out.
    2. A pretty sizeable number of the total O365 subs

  • About a year ago, they changed their offering and split it into so many different plans no one knows exactly what you get.

    MSFT needs to immediately limit themselves to four plans:

    1. Student

    2. Entry-level

    3. Power

    4. Everything

    And they need to make it very clear what these mean, in a single page document which is the same regardless of where you find it on Microsoft's site.

  • This is not the 1980's (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Sunday January 29, 2017 @08:11PM (#53762525) Homepage Journal
    Typing letters, doing a spreadsheet, desktop publishing is not the unique, selling point, must have product that has to work between management and staff.
    Past optimisations between Windows, a CPU and a spreadsheet application helped with GUI and responsiveness due to less RAM, slow CPU's and desktop computer design compromises.
    Commercial/gov users have their software paid in full, home users now have fast hardware and other great software options.
    Home users want to get as far away from boring and expensive work applications as possible.
    Other apps, quality non rental software, free software, open source can offer text and spreadsheet support.
    The GUI is simple, support works, the app is fun for what it offers.
    Microsoft is great for games, GPU's. The complex, boring work like Office GUI is not needed at home for or users.
    Better supported apps exist for the average user doing simple, average computing tasks.
    The early 1980's and 1990's rush to use, understand and study Microsoft application at home to be a better worker is over.

  • It is shit (Score:3)

    by Cornwallis ( 1188489 ) on Sunday January 29, 2017 @08:12PM (#53762541)

    We're getting our 50 users off it. With the non-stop "Service" messages and the intrusive bullshit it keeps trying to push it has turned into a sinkhole.

    For example, Outlook users get prompted to install a NFL calendar add-on to follow football season. When I called support they first told me it must be a malware we picked up somewhere. After getting even more irate they told me "oh, well, yes, we do push that and you can't turn those messages off".

    Utter bullshit.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Switch to Rackspace. Seriously, they beat MS at their own game.

      I can buy POP mailboxes for the users who need them, and Exchange mailboxes for the managers, on the same domain. I've had 2 exchange accounts on my machine for over a year now. Zero issues. We have the occasional data corruption issues that go on but very little else. Admin is done with webpages. Very slick setup.

      We do hosted exchange with them, and I get office licenses through them. Haven't seen any of the BS you speak of.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      I'd kill to get off MS everything at my job. We're a fortune 500 and as my Director and VP once said "Microsoft is a hostile business partner"

      The MS licensing feels like protection money at this point. I can do everything for my job on Linux with the exception of Skype for Business, which we could replace if MS hadn't bought off some of our decision makers and tied us into it.

  • I wonder how many of these "subscriptions" are effectively free, given away by MS to students because their educational institute has a licence, and its not just the student , its staff as well who are able to get a free subscription and install it on 5 machines they own. I think there is a VERY big gap between total number of subscription and ones that Microsoft actually make any income from.

  • Almost any other subscription service with those kind of numbers would be considered a runaway success. Even World of Warcraft, at its peak, had a fraction of that.

  • When Microsoft can figure out how to monetize information I share with them in exchange for an Office 365 account, sign me up!

