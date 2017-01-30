This Week 'IT Issues' Ground Delta Airlines' Flights (cnbc.com) 21
Delta Air Lines has been forced to cancel at least 150 flights, and expects to cancel even more. But "the IT department is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible," they tweeted Sunday -- more than four hours ago. Long-time Slashdot reader SonicSpike quotes CNBC: Delta Air Lines U.S. domestic flights were grounded on Sunday evening due to automation issues, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration... "Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground," the airline said in the statement. "Flights in the air remain unaffected". [And their international flights were unaffected.]
Delta also grounded 2,000 flights last summer after a computer outage caused by a power outage in Atlanta. At the time Reuters reported that "Airlines will likely suffer more disruptions... because major carriers have not invested enough to overhaul reservations systems based on technology dating to the 1960s." And sure enough, just last week, another "IT issue" forced United Airlines to ground all their domestic flights.
Fall of an Empire (Score:1)
The first to go is the infrastructure as this empire rots from within.
Windows 10 update? (Score:1)
When will it change? (Score:2)
How long can the airlines go on like this? Somewhere in office buildings around the country, there are MBAs and accountants working for various airlines who have compared the cost of in-house IT with the cost of outsourcing, and they all once decided that outsourcing was best. Somehow, I doubt they've included in their calculations the true frequency (and therefore cost) of IT failures that ground the entire airline for days. As these events stack up, these guys are going to have to re-evaluate their mod
Re: (Score:2)
How long can the airlines go on like this? Somewhere in office buildings around the country, there are MBAs and accountants working for various airlines who have compared the cost of in-house IT with the cost of outsourcing, and they all once decided that outsourcing was best.
Why does everyone assume that Delta outsourced this work abroad?
Technical Debt (Score:2)
You are not going to be able to fi
Must have upgraded to Windows 10 (Score:2)
Somewhere, there's a computer that's "Preparing to configure Windows" after it rebooted in the middle of a flight scheduling run.
Or stuck at a BIOS prompt saying "No keyboard found, press F1 to continue."