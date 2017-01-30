Microsoft's Coming Windows 10 Cloud Release May Have Nothing To Do With the Cloud

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Last week, several users spotted a mention of "Windows Cloud" in Windows 10 inside builds, speculating if it is a new version of Windows 10 which will stream from Azure. That's not the case, according to long-time Microsoft journalist Mary Jo Foley. From a report: Windows 10 Cloud is a simplifed version of Windows 10 that will be able to run only Unified Windows Platform (UWP) apps installed from the Windows Store, my contacts say. Think of it as being similar to the version of Windows 10 formerly known as Windows RT or the Windows 8.1 with Bing SKU. Windows 10 Cloud is meant to help Microsoft in its ongoing campaign to attempt to thwart Chromebooks with a simpler, safer, cheaper version of Windows 10, my contacts say, though Microsoft is unlikely to position it that way (publicly). Windows 10 Cloud seemingly has little or nothing to do with the cloud.

  • AKA Windows 10 Phone (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Still as unwanted and unnecessary as ever.

  • I can see customers lining up now . . . (Score:4, Funny)

    by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @11:52AM (#53766737)
    So Windows 10 Cloud is a merely a more crippled version of Windows 10 that only runs Windows Stores Apps (formerly known as Metro apps). Thankfully there are lots of useful apps from Windows Store . . . not. [sarcasm] How people must be camping out to get Windows 10 Cloud.[/sarcasm]
    • Well, look at the bright side. It has nothing to do with the cloud.

    • Agreed, Windows RT was such a smashing success that they're now releasing version 2? Who wants this again? This has been tried once and failed miserably. Windows dominates the desktop because it has about a billion Win32 apps that people actually find useful or essential to their work. And I'd argue Windows is successful in spite of Modern/Store Apps, certainly not because of it.

      It's hard to believe Microsoft doesn't know this, so I don't know what they're thinking. Then again, this is the company that

  • I have a tablet with "Windows 8.1 with Bing SKU". It runs legacy Win32 programs just fine. This does not appear to be anything like that except for being free/cheap to bundle.

  • Service Client (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Somebody Is Using My ( 985418 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @11:56AM (#53766759) Homepage

    Microsoft has long been interested in becoming a service provider. Initially the idea was to get paid monthly or annually for the use of their software (Windows, Office, etc.) but recently it seems that they are more interested in becoming a distributor of other publisher's software, where they offer a standardized platform (Windows OS, UWP apps, Azure) for developers to target and they get a cut of the proceeds. To ensure that they could provide the largest market, the platform the end-users use would be offered free (hence, Windows10). Windows 10 Cloud just seems to be a furtherment of this objective, albeit stripped down to lessen the cost to Microsoft (and possibly to ensure that end-users would /have/ to use the app-store if they want to get anything done by not providing any built-in applications).

  • Why? (Score:3)

    by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @11:59AM (#53766789) Journal
    Want to compete with Chromebooks? Offer something with a key differentiator. Provide the server part of the software as well as the client. A Chromebook is fine if you completely trust Google with all of your data, making something where you have to completely trust Microsoft with your data isn't really a selling point. A lot of companies would love to have something like a Chromebook (centrally managed updates, remote self destruct, network storage working out of the box) but where they kept the server part in house. Microsoft could easily offer this (and even Azure hosting for the server part if you decided you did trust Microsoft, but wanted a bit more control than a fully managed solution), but instead they keep trying to compete with Google on Google's own terms. I don't really miss the predatory monopolistic Microsoft, but it's a bit sad that the company now seems to be run by people who don't understand basic business.

    • Other than user management (with Chrome's usual bookmark/history/password manager syncing), what aspects of Chromebooks require you trust Google with all of your data? It's just a web browser with an operating system that launches it, there's no email client tied to GMail, Office suite tied to Google Docs, or anything like that.

  • I don't understand you. The possible uses of this new OS are... cloudy. How much more could you have to do with clouds than that?

  • Think of it as "Windows Phone" (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @12:08PM (#53766901)
    >> Windows 10 that will be able to run only ...apps installed from the Windows Store. Think of it as being similar to the version of Windows 10 formerly known as Windows RT or the Windows 8.1 with Bing SKU.

    No, think of it as Windows Phone...without the phone.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You could also called it another version of Windows that can't do the only thing Windows does well: run Windows programs.

      • ...which is yet another reason why Windows phone failed. For example:

        MICROSOFT> Here's your Windows phone.
        USER> Cool! Now I just need to install MAME and Steam and...
        MICROSOFT> No, you can't do that.
        USER> Er...well...here's your phone back then.

  • Wow.... (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @12:12PM (#53766947)

    Windows 10 cloud will badly suck ass. Abusing users by further locking them into their shitty, useless, underpowered, user-unfriendly ecosystem will make Windows 10 cloud as successful/popular a product as Windows phone was, but you can bet it still won't stop Microsoft from trying to force it down everyones throats.

    Its truly amazing how Microsoft can keep crippling/removing more and more functionality in ever more blatant drive to lock customers in tighter and tighter, yet most people just keep buying Windows anyway. I will be VERY surprised if Microsoft forcing this dick move on people isn't the straw that breaks the camels back. Of course Microsoft will just blame/interpret poor sales on the general decline of the PC rather than their supremely shitty OS.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      If you want to avoid being locked into a particular platform, store your data in transferrable formats. When my 2006 MacBook (black, of course) died in 2014, I was able to use my data on Windows because the format wasn't tied to a particular OS. If I ever get a new MacBook that's a worthy successor to my vintage MacBook, I'll be able to switch over in a heartbeat.
  • This is the new Windows RT. No one asked for it. Few will want it. Microsoft comes up with another loser offset to Chromebooks. Schools by me will stick with Chromebook as Windows left a bad taste, due to the time and effort it takes to manage it. Chromebooks are very easy to manage.

