Microsoft's Coming Windows 10 Cloud Release May Have Nothing To Do With the Cloud (zdnet.com) 46
Last week, several users spotted a mention of "Windows Cloud" in Windows 10 inside builds, speculating if it is a new version of Windows 10 which will stream from Azure. That's not the case, according to long-time Microsoft journalist Mary Jo Foley. From a report: Windows 10 Cloud is a simplifed version of Windows 10 that will be able to run only Unified Windows Platform (UWP) apps installed from the Windows Store, my contacts say. Think of it as being similar to the version of Windows 10 formerly known as Windows RT or the Windows 8.1 with Bing SKU. Windows 10 Cloud is meant to help Microsoft in its ongoing campaign to attempt to thwart Chromebooks with a simpler, safer, cheaper version of Windows 10, my contacts say, though Microsoft is unlikely to position it that way (publicly). Windows 10 Cloud seemingly has little or nothing to do with the cloud.
Agreed, Windows RT was such a smashing success that they're now releasing version 2? Who wants this again? This has been tried once and failed miserably. Windows dominates the desktop because it has about a billion Win32 apps that people actually find useful or essential to their work. And I'd argue Windows is successful in spite of Modern/Store Apps, certainly not because of it.
Service Client (Score:4, Insightful)
Microsoft has long been interested in becoming a service provider. Initially the idea was to get paid monthly or annually for the use of their software (Windows, Office, etc.) but recently it seems that they are more interested in becoming a distributor of other publisher's software, where they offer a standardized platform (Windows OS, UWP apps, Azure) for developers to target and they get a cut of the proceeds. To ensure that they could provide the largest market, the platform the end-users use would be offered free (hence, Windows10). Windows 10 Cloud just seems to be a furtherment of this objective, albeit stripped down to lessen the cost to Microsoft (and possibly to ensure that end-users would
/have/ to use the app-store if they want to get anything done by not providing any built-in applications).
Other than user management (with Chrome's usual bookmark/history/password manager syncing), what aspects of Chromebooks require you trust Google with all of your data? It's just a web browser with an operating system that launches it, there's no email client tied to GMail, Office suite tied to Google Docs, or anything like that.
Think of it as "Windows Phone" (Score:3)
No, think of it as Windows Phone...without the phone.
You could also called it another version of Windows that can't do the only thing Windows does well: run Windows programs.
MICROSOFT> Here's your Windows phone.
USER> Cool! Now I just need to install MAME and Steam and...
MICROSOFT> No, you can't do that.
USER> Er...well...here's your phone back then.
Windows 10 cloud will badly suck ass. Abusing users by further locking them into their shitty, useless, underpowered, user-unfriendly ecosystem will make Windows 10 cloud as successful/popular a product as Windows phone was, but you can bet it still won't stop Microsoft from trying to force it down everyones throats.
Its truly amazing how Microsoft can keep crippling/removing more and more functionality in ever more blatant drive to lock customers in tighter and tighter, yet most people just keep buying Windows anyway. I will be VERY surprised if Microsoft forcing this dick move on people isn't the straw that breaks the camels back. Of course Microsoft will just blame/interpret poor sales on the general decline of the PC rather than their supremely shitty OS.
