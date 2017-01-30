Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Sony Warns It Will Take $1 Billion Writedown, Blames Slowing DVD Sales (reuters.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the sloppy-dvd-sales dept.
Sony has warned investors that it will take roughly $978m writedown on its film business, blaming a goodwill impairment charge that dates back to an acquisition of a Hollywood studio almost three decades ago. From a report on Reuters: The impairment charge came as Sony cut its outlook for profits from DVD, blu-ray discs and other home entertainment operations in line with a broader market decline, the company said in statement on Monday. Sony has been working to revive its movie business. In November, the Japanese conglomerate's chief financial officer, Kenichiro Yoshida, said a turnaround was "progressing, but it takes time for the benefit to be realized."

  • QUICK (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @01:19PM (#53767481) Journal

    Let's ban the internet and lobby congress for more DRM. Thats IT MORE DRM! It has to be piracy. Let's work to make hardware not work with Linux and I am sure everyone will be happy to cancel their netflix accountants and open their wallets.

    That's the ticket

    • Let's ban the internet and lobby congress for more DRM.

      And that would have worked under Hillary with her cozy Hollywood relationships.

      Under Trump, Hollywood can go pound sand.

      One fun thing Trump could do to get back at the screeching entertainment industry going after him; halve the current copyright expiration period.

      • Copyright term rollback? Plead the Fifth (Score:4, Insightful)

        by tepples ( 727027 ) <tepples@@@gmail...com> on Monday January 30, 2017 @01:30PM (#53767585) Homepage Journal

        One fun thing Trump could do to get back at the screeching entertainment industry going after him; halve the current copyright expiration period.

        Switching from life of grandchildren back to the 56-year term of the 1909 Act would require leaving not only the WTO but also several bilateral treaties already in force. Good luck getting that passed without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector. And watch entertainment industry lawyers argue in court that shortening the term of subsisting copyrights qualifies as a "taking" that requires "just compensation" pursuant to the Fifth Amendment.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by suutar ( 1860506 )

          He can push for that, and I would like to see it, but that's Congress, not the Presidency.

        • Switching from life of grandchildren back to the 56-year term of the 1909 Act would require leaving not only the WTO but also several bilateral treaties already in force.

          And? Get ready to see a lot of sacred cows fall.

          Good luck getting that passed without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector.

          Not sure why China would care exactly or have any influence here?

          And watch entertainment industry lawyers argue in court that shortening the term of subsisting copyrights qualif

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tepples ( 727027 )

            Good luck getting [US exit from WTO] passed without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector.

            Not sure why China would care exactly or have any influence here?

            I didn't mention China. I was more referring to exporting to the European market and the post-Brexit British market, which would more than likely impose "yuge" import duties on products made in the United States if the United States were to leave the WTO.

            Taking is what the government does best.

            The framers of the US Constitution recognized this, which is why compensation for takings got written into the Fifth Amendment in the first place.

            • I didn't mention China

              Says the man who said:

              without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector.

              Get it? No? Sigh.

              which is why compensation for takings got written into the Fifth Amendment in the first place.

              My joke was just OK, yours is hilarious.

        • And watch entertainment industry lawyers argue in court that shortening the term of subsisting copyrights qualifies as a "taking" that requires "just compensation" pursuant to the Fifth Amendment.

          The counter-argument would be that the government isn't "taking" anything by eliminating anything beyond the copyright protections in place at the time of ratification.

          LK

  • Subject line smells (Score:5, Interesting)

    by theendlessnow ( 516149 ) * on Monday January 30, 2017 @01:29PM (#53767573)
    DVD sales are "ok", because the media and platform doesn't suck like Blu-ray. Sony needs to pay big time for the death sentence they gave Blu-ray. Very very bad business decision. The paid their way in, and then locked it down to make it unusable.

    Subject line should read: "Sony Warns It Will Take $1 Billion Writedown as their Vision of the Future Sucked"

    • DVD sales are "ok", because the media and platform doesn't suck like Blu-ray

      What're you talking about? My six-year-old puts in the Cars 2 Blu-Ray, presses play and starts eating Cheerios and watching his movie.

      Nothing 'sucks.'

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I tried playing a blu-ray and it fucking paused to download an ad from the internet before serving me the movie I bought. That is defective. Never buying one again.

        • I won't let a bd player on my network. I own 1 bd disc and I bought it before I knew how bad bd was. package never even got unwrapped.

          downloading is the only way to go. no ads, no bs and it plays everywhere.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

          I tried playing a blu-ray and it fucking paused to download an ad from the internet before serving me the movie I bought. That is defective. Never buying one again.

          Then you have a not so great blu ray player. I use PS3/PS4 and it has a setting to tell it not to fetch ads from the internet. The only caveat is at the beginning it asks you "Do you want to fetch ads? Yes/No" and you have one extra step of saying no.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      DVD sales are "ok", because the media and platform doesn't suck like Blu-ray. Sony needs to pay big time for the death sentence they gave Blu-ray. Very very bad business decision. The paid their way in, and then locked it down to make it unusable.

      Don't know what you're talking about. I can rip DVDs and Blu-Rays both on my computer with the same level of ease.

  • <div class="pedantic">"DVD Sales" is plural. The proper conjugation for the verb is "Decline."</div>

  • Households took a $100 Billion write down (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @01:31PM (#53767589)
    Most households have realized their unwatched DVD collections are worthless and have written their value down to $0.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 )

      That's an apples to oranges comparison. Disney has record box office revenue. Sony takes a $1b loss allegedly due to disc sales. Box office sales are still relevant. Disc sales get cannibalized by streaming services, digital sales, and rental markets.

      • Disc sales get cannibalized by streaming services, digital sales, and rental markets.

        Well, I hope Sony knows what to do then. But if they want to make physical discs relevant again, they might want to remove some or all of the licensing restrictions that plague them.

  • Or Blu-Ray disks? The formats are obsolete - they do not hold so much data, they are fragile, they become unreadable in a few years. Forget that junk. We want to stream movies, all the movies, all the time, to all devices. We can already do that, to a large extent, thanks to BitTorrent. If you, Sony, wants to see a dime, get on board; otherwise, people will carry on using unofficial BitTorrents, and you won't get a single penny. The choice is yours.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      We want to stream movies, all the movies, all the time, to all devices.

      And run up a big cellular data overage bill?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        Why stream it when you can just store it locally?

        Just think of all the resources you're wasting with that. It's like you hate the planet or something.

      • Both Netflix and Bittorrent allow you to download the movie on an unmetered network for later viewing. Netflix because they graciously allow you to do so, bittorrent because that's just how it works when you have a drm free file.

    • Or Blu-Ray disks? The formats are obsolete - they do not hold so much data

      Data speeds are faster today to be sure (well actually not wholly true, but lets pretend they are) - but 50GB is still a lot of data even today.

      Mostly I don't keep physical media around anymore for movies I just kind of like, streaming is close enough. But there are a number of movies I enjoy watching from time to time, and using a physical disc ensures I can do so any time, regardless of interest connection - or I can easily loan th

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Bluerays are still quality superior to streaming, the 'not much data' is an order of magnitude more than what you'd use streaming. Also, ironically you do have marginally more freedom with disks than streaming, plus you could always break the copy protection and have complete freedom.

    • Or Blu-Ray disks? The formats are obsolete - they do not hold so much data, they are fragile, they become unreadable in a few years. Forget that junk.

      Only if you use the disks as coasters or let toddlers play with them. I have DVD's that are 20 years old that still work just fine. Hell, I have CD's that are just as old and still work. My PS1 and Saturn still work like new.

  • Installing root kits on computers that play their CD, DVD etc and pissing off the customer base. That was A-OK.
  • A dwindling second hand market for 8 tracks. It's all the market's fault! *sob* *whine* *sob* *whine*
  • Funny they don't mention a few high profile bombs that lost money as well, which would cost money on both ends as DVD sales for said bombs would also eat into profits.

