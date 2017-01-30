Sony Warns It Will Take $1 Billion Writedown, Blames Slowing DVD Sales (reuters.com) 57
Sony has warned investors that it will take roughly $978m writedown on its film business, blaming a goodwill impairment charge that dates back to an acquisition of a Hollywood studio almost three decades ago. From a report on Reuters: The impairment charge came as Sony cut its outlook for profits from DVD, blu-ray discs and other home entertainment operations in line with a broader market decline, the company said in statement on Monday. Sony has been working to revive its movie business. In November, the Japanese conglomerate's chief financial officer, Kenichiro Yoshida, said a turnaround was "progressing, but it takes time for the benefit to be realized."
QUICK (Score:4, Interesting)
Let's ban the internet and lobby congress for more DRM. Thats IT MORE DRM! It has to be piracy. Let's work to make hardware not work with Linux and I am sure everyone will be happy to cancel their netflix accountants and open their wallets.
That's the ticket
We dodged that bullet (Score:2, Insightful)
Let's ban the internet and lobby congress for more DRM.
And that would have worked under Hillary with her cozy Hollywood relationships.
Under Trump, Hollywood can go pound sand.
One fun thing Trump could do to get back at the screeching entertainment industry going after him; halve the current copyright expiration period.
Re: (Score:2)
"One fun thing Trump could do to get back at the screeching entertainment industry going after him; halve the current copyright expiration period."
If he were to cut back on IP legal weirdness (ludicrous copyright terms, the anti-circumvention clause, geoblocking) and eliminate special IP rights that pharma enjoys over the IP rights of electronics manufacturers, he could glass down the whole Middle East and still be assured of a second term.
Copyright term rollback? Plead the Fifth (Score:4, Insightful)
One fun thing Trump could do to get back at the screeching entertainment industry going after him; halve the current copyright expiration period.
Switching from life of grandchildren back to the 56-year term of the 1909 Act would require leaving not only the WTO but also several bilateral treaties already in force. Good luck getting that passed without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector. And watch entertainment industry lawyers argue in court that shortening the term of subsisting copyrights qualifies as a "taking" that requires "just compensation" pursuant to the Fifth Amendment.
Re: (Score:3)
He can push for that, and I would like to see it, but that's Congress, not the Presidency.
Re: (Score:2)
whups, responded to wrong post. Sorry.
Re: (Score:1)
Switching from life of grandchildren back to the 56-year term of the 1909 Act would require leaving not only the WTO but also several bilateral treaties already in force.
And? Get ready to see a lot of sacred cows fall.
Good luck getting that passed without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector.
Not sure why China would care exactly or have any influence here?
And watch entertainment industry lawyers argue in court that shortening the term of subsisting copyrights qualif
Re: (Score:2)
Good luck getting [US exit from WTO] passed without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector.
Not sure why China would care exactly or have any influence here?
I didn't mention China. I was more referring to exporting to the European market and the post-Brexit British market, which would more than likely impose "yuge" import duties on products made in the United States if the United States were to leave the WTO.
Taking is what the government does best.
The framers of the US Constitution recognized this, which is why compensation for takings got written into the Fifth Amendment in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't mention China
Says the man who said:
without angering constituents in districts with a strong export manufacturing sector.
Get it? No? Sigh.
which is why compensation for takings got written into the Fifth Amendment in the first place.
My joke was just OK, yours is hilarious.
Re: (Score:1)
And watch entertainment industry lawyers argue in court that shortening the term of subsisting copyrights qualifies as a "taking" that requires "just compensation" pursuant to the Fifth Amendment.
The counter-argument would be that the government isn't "taking" anything by eliminating anything beyond the copyright protections in place at the time of ratification.
LK
Re: (Score:1)
No idea. I've only heard about DVDA, and very few performers can do it...
Sneakernet is cheaper than cellular data (Score:2)
DVD Video is how people lawfully watch a Hollywood movie without having to pay the ISP $5 to $10 per GB* every time they watch it.
* Source: satellite and cellular ISPs' rate plans
Re: (Score:2)
(Over and over and over and over again...)
Re: (Score:2)
DVD Video is how people lawfully watch a Hollywood movie without having to pay the ISP $5 to $10 per GB* every time they watch it.
* Source: satellite and cellular ISPs' rate plans
Zero rating anyone? Ducks
;^)
Re: (Score:3)
DVD? What the fuck is that?
It is a physical audio-visual media storage format that you can purchase in a store or online. Once you purchase a movie or other content on a DVD, you can watch it as many times as you want without any expiration or revealing to anyone how many times you have watched the content. This is in contrast to an online streaming model where the provider of the content can at any time decide that you can no longer watch the content and with which the content provider knows what you watch, when you watch it, and ca
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
DVD Video is 704x480* (24 or 30 frames per second) or 704x576 (25 frames per second) for 1.33:1 or 1.78:1 display aspect ratio. (Many players support only one of those resolutions, such as the PlayStation 2 that was popular during the early DVD market.) Video at "scope" aspect ratio is encoded with hard letterboxing, producing a lower resolution: 704x360 or 704x432 respectively. Chroma is encoded at half resolution (4:2:0). DVD also supports interlaced video, trading off vertical detail for high motion (50
Re: (Score:2)
DVDs weren't actually locked to a particular resolution. In NTSC markets (e.g. North America), 720x480 interlaced (i.e. 480i) was probably the most common, whereas in PAL markets (e.g. Europe), 720x576 interlaced (i.e. 576i) was more common. That said, DVDs were kinda weird, since they supported legacy formats and some various extensions to the standards. They could go down to 240p on the low-end, but they also supported anamorphic widescreen (i.e. using the same resolutions as above, but telling the player
Subject line smells (Score:5, Interesting)
Subject line should read: "Sony Warns It Will Take $1 Billion Writedown as their Vision of the Future Sucked"
Re: (Score:3)
DVD sales are "ok", because the media and platform doesn't suck like Blu-ray
What're you talking about? My six-year-old puts in the Cars 2 Blu-Ray, presses play and starts eating Cheerios and watching his movie.
Nothing 'sucks.'
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I tried playing a blu-ray and it fucking paused to download an ad from the internet before serving me the movie I bought. That is defective. Never buying one again.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I won't let a bd player on my network. I own 1 bd disc and I bought it before I knew how bad bd was. package never even got unwrapped.
downloading is the only way to go. no ads, no bs and it plays everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
I tried playing a blu-ray and it fucking paused to download an ad from the internet before serving me the movie I bought. That is defective. Never buying one again.
Then you have a not so great blu ray player. I use PS3/PS4 and it has a setting to tell it not to fetch ads from the internet. The only caveat is at the beginning it asks you "Do you want to fetch ads? Yes/No" and you have one extra step of saying no.
Re: (Score:2)
DVD sales are "ok", because the media and platform doesn't suck like Blu-ray. Sony needs to pay big time for the death sentence they gave Blu-ray. Very very bad business decision. The paid their way in, and then locked it down to make it unusable.
Don't know what you're talking about. I can rip DVDs and Blu-Rays both on my computer with the same level of ease.
Re: (Score:2)
Sony is losing money because their studio turns out 98% pure shit. Seriously just go look at their own page.
http://www.sonypictures.com/movies/
Not exactly. It probably is a component but the real competitor that's eating into the market is streaming services. When you can watch a lot of good shows/movies with on demand services like Netflix and HBO Now for a much smaller monthly cost (~$30/month) than full blown cable with movie channels, a lot of people are going to opt just to watch movies over the internet. You also watch movies on things like Sling TV and Playstation Vue further compounding the problem. We have a lot of choice now. That p
Editorial (Score:1)
<div class="pedantic">"DVD Sales" is plural. The proper conjugation for the verb is "Decline."</div>
Households took a $100 Billion write down (Score:3)
broader market decline? (Score:1)
That's funny [slashdot.org]! Somebody should tell Disney
Re: (Score:2)
That's an apples to oranges comparison. Disney has record box office revenue. Sony takes a $1b loss allegedly due to disc sales. Box office sales are still relevant. Disc sales get cannibalized by streaming services, digital sales, and rental markets.
Re: (Score:1)
Disc sales get cannibalized by streaming services, digital sales, and rental markets.
Well, I hope Sony knows what to do then. But if they want to make physical discs relevant again, they might want to remove some or all of the licensing restrictions that plague them.
Who wants DVDs? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
We want to stream movies, all the movies, all the time, to all devices.
And run up a big cellular data overage bill?
Re: (Score:2)
Why stream it when you can just store it locally?
Just think of all the resources you're wasting with that. It's like you hate the planet or something.
Re: (Score:2)
Both Netflix and Bittorrent allow you to download the movie on an unmetered network for later viewing. Netflix because they graciously allow you to do so, bittorrent because that's just how it works when you have a drm free file.
Physical discs still have a place (Score:2)
Or Blu-Ray disks? The formats are obsolete - they do not hold so much data
Data speeds are faster today to be sure (well actually not wholly true, but lets pretend they are) - but 50GB is still a lot of data even today.
Mostly I don't keep physical media around anymore for movies I just kind of like, streaming is close enough. But there are a number of movies I enjoy watching from time to time, and using a physical disc ensures I can do so any time, regardless of interest connection - or I can easily loan th
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or Blu-Ray disks? The formats are obsolete - they do not hold so much data, they are fragile, they become unreadable in a few years. Forget that junk.
Only if you use the disks as coasters or let toddlers play with them. I have DVD's that are 20 years old that still work just fine. Hell, I have CD's that are just as old and still work. My PS1 and Saturn still work like new.
What is not blamed. (Score:2)
I blame my financial situation on... (Score:2)
A few stinker movies bombing too.. (Score:2)