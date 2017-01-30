Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Facebook Encryption Security IT Technology

Facebook's New Tool Looks To Replace Traditional Two-Factor Authentication (thenextweb.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the passwords-as-never-before dept.
Facebook today unveiled a new feature to let its 1.79 billion users reset passwords for other websites using its platform, an effort to further entrench the social network in people's digital lives. From a report: Delegated Recovery, as it's being called, looks to be a step forward for those afraid of losing their devices when using two-factor authentication (2FA) -- which, should be most of us. The security feature addresses the common concern of losing the device tied to your account. With Delegated Recovery, Facebook lets users set up an encrypted recovery token for sites like GitHub, and stores it at Facebook. If you lose the login information for GitHub, you'd simply log in to Facebook and send the stored token to the site to prove your identity and regain access. The token is encrypted, and Facebook can't access the information stored on it. Facebook also promises not to share it with third-party websites (aside from those you authorize).

Facebook's New Tool Looks To Replace Traditional Two-Factor Authentication More | Reply

Facebook's New Tool Looks To Replace Traditional Two-Factor Authentication

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The perversity of nature is nowhere better demonstrated by the fact that, when exposed to the same atmosphere, bread becomes hard while crackers become soft.

Close