Google Removes Plugin Controls From Chrome, Reports Claim (ghacks.net) 46
An anonymous reader shares a Ghacks report: Google made a change in Chrome 57 that removes options from the browser to manage plugins such as Google Widevine, Adobe Flash, or the Chrome PDF Viewer. If you load chrome://plugins in Chrome 56 or earlier, a list of installed plugins is displayed to you. You can use it, among other things, to disable plugins that you don't require. While you can do the same for some plugins, Flash and PDF Viewer, using Chrome's Settings, the same is not possible for the DRM plugin Widevine, and any other plugin Google may add to Chrome in the future. Starting with Chrome 57, that option is no longer available. This means essentially that Chrome users won't be able to disable -- some -- plugins anymore, or even list the plugins that are installed in the web browser. Please note that this affects Google Chrome and Chromium.Further report on BetaNews.
If it is an embedded non-removable part of the app (Score:5, Insightful)
...Well, then it's hardly a plugin anymore, is it?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure all the ad blockers are facilitated via Extensions, not Plugins.
Dear Firefox (Score:4, Insightful)
Dear Firefox,
Please do NOT copy this feature.
Signed,
All four of us who still use Firefox.
Re: (Score:3)
Dear 4 remaining users,
We value your feedback.
In the mean time we hope you enjoy the upcoming changes to our plugin system. We're replicating the features of a market leader with this one.
Signed,
Mozilla Dev Team
This is how it starts (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
So use open source! For fuck sake they even give the source in the Chromium project! It's time to stop whining about completely replaceable proprietary software and actually start using open source rather than just pontificating about it.
Admittedly there are a great many cases where there is no decent open source alternative but web browsers *is not* one of them!
Re:This is how it starts (Score:4, Interesting)
From what I read they are looking to do away with plug-ins entirely, which may or may not be a good thing. Well, rather than removing them, they will be for internal use only, just like any other random DLL that a developer would choose to use in their code.
On the one hand it would probably be better if browsers didn't have plug-ins because they have security issues. Flash is famous for them, as is Adobe Reader. Let everything be implemented as an extension, pure Javascript and CSS that runs inside the browser's sandboxed interpreter, and is cross compatible with other browsers. Get rid of binary interfaces, OS and architecture dependence.
On the other hand, it means you can't disable features like the Widevine DRM bullshit even if you want to. At best all you can do is use an extension to block content in that format. And worst of all, there is no UI for finding and disabling stealth plug-ins that get installed by other apps.
Re: (Score:3)
RE: And worst of all, there is no UI for finding and disabling stealth plug-ins that get installed by other apps.
Great!
Hidden Chrome plugins: the New Browser Helper Objects
The new IE 6 (Score:2)
Webkit is getting too popular. Many websites are using -webkit or blink specific CSS 3 tags and ignoring HTML 5 standards. THis is not healthy.
We need another new browser and not just one on an outdated insecure version of webkit/blink, but a new rendering engine with proper plugin and multiplatform support
Re: (Score:2)
https://vivaldi.com/ [vivaldi.com] is a decent looking alternative.
Re: (Score:2)
https://vivaldi.com/ is a decent looking alternative.
Vivaldi uses the Blink engine, so no, it does not qualify.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, considering the complaining was about Webkit...and Blink is not Webkit...
Re: (Score:2)
Well, considering the complaining was about Webkit...and Blink is not Webkit...
Blink is the fork of Webkit also used in Chrome and Chromium, so yes, it is directly relevant.
Re: (Score:2)
Many websites are using -webkit or blink specific CSS 3 tags and ignoring HTML 5 standards.
.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not particularly bothered if a browser doesn't fully support HTML 5. Omitting support for certain aspects of it would even be a selling point.
Vivaldi and Firefox (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We need another new browser
Why? The old one [seamonkey-project.org] works just fine...
Re: (Score:3)
Webkit is getting too popular. Many websites are using -webkit or blink specific CSS 3 tags and ignoring HTML 5 standards. THis is not healthy.
The glacial pace of the standards body is the problem, people want to use the new features rather than wait for a committee to standardize them and then of course they rarely go back and revisit them because the specific extensions continue to be supported.
Re: (Score:2)
HTML 5 is moving too fast! It is very very big and not just a simple neutered XML with text with tags like HMTL 1,2,3, and 4.
It includes special e6 javascript, CSS 3, 3.1, media codecs, webrtc for webcams, buffering algorithms, and the proper implementations. HTML 5 is as big as ajax, css, and HMTL 1,2,3, and 4 combined.
Guess what? HTML 6 or 5.1 depending on which standards body is being worked upon
... just by Google setting the standards with Microsoft having some role too. Mozilla and Apple are irrelevan
Re: (Score:2)
HTML 6 or 5.1 depending on which standards body is being worked upon
... just by Google setting the standards with Microsoft having some role too. Mozilla and Apple are irrelevant these days
Of course, because Google and Microsoft develop the sorts of applications best suited to run in platform-agnostic browsers so they need to inn
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like Firefox? I use Firefox on a daily basis (I still prefer Firebug over Chrome's developer tools) and it works great. YMMV
never switched to Chrome (Score:2)
I use Chrome only where complex web applications seem to need it to work (e.g. ones provided to me by my employer).
This move kind of justifies the challenges I face getting certain websites to work in my browser of choice (a Firefox fork). It may lack the level of website support that Chrome enjoys but it provides a shitload more support to me.
Sorry Google, your quest for world domination has already failed. Well, until someone kills me anyway.
Firefox cookie management, too (Score:3)
Firefox somewhere back in the low- to mid-40 version nummers eliminated the option to ask the user for each new cookie that sites try to set. This was valuable to anal-retentive users like me who could allow the target site and maybe its CDN to set cookies, but BIGINVASIVEADS.COM and TRACKYOUREVERYMOVE.NET would get nada.
Remember when these were the upstart, alternative browsers out to help the little guy?
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, that's a problem. However, there are FF add-ons that will bring that behavior back, such as Cookie Controller.
Re: (Score:2)
We already won the cookie war via private browsing / incognito mode. Let sites set whatever the hell they want, because no one but the originating site will ever see it, and as soon as the browser closes, *poof*, all nice and clean.
Don't be evil (Score:2)
Can't Remove Norton Spyware (Score:3)
Norton Spywa...err..."anti-virus" does this. It installs itself into Chrome and Firefox, without permission, and doesn't allow you to remove it.
You can disable it, but not remove it.
ACHTUNG!!! (Score:2)
ACHTUNG!! Ziz is ze Kookle Krome team! You vill uze ALL extensiuns, ALVAYS!
Rule #1: Never get pissy with the opinion-leaders. (Score:2)
After Apple started with lock-in and iOS golden cages with no access to file systems, they started losing Karma with the nerd crowd. Karma they had gained so much in moving to basically a FOSS unix as their new OS of the second coming of Steve Jobs.
As Apples Karma burned, Google was the closest thing to the new darling child of the nerd/geek crew. With moves like this and them also slowly turning their phones into nothing but hardware outlets for their brave new google services they are going the way of App
Ads (Score:2)
This is presumably so you can't block ads via plugins.
Soon you'll have to use google's proxies, which will automatically insert appropriate and life-changing ads into any network stream you use.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, considering Google owns online advertising, I don't think there's much to do to add ads to the network stream - because the places you go already use one of Alphabet's ad networks anyways.
And the sites that don't, well, it's because Alphabet's ad networks refuse to touch them anyways.
So practically all the ads
that sucks! (Score:2)
Plugins are not Extensions... (Score:2)
Important distinction:
chrome://plugins/ is where the internal PDF viewer is enabled or disabled.
chrome://extensions/ is where you put uBlock, or your corporate overlords install WebSense.
Plugins are moving to chrome://settings/content
That's it. INTERNAL PLUGINS ARE GETTING MOVED to a new menu location.