HTTPS Adoption Has Reached the Tipping Point

Security expert Troy Hunt, who is perhaps best known for creating Have I Been Pwned data breach service, argues that adoption of HTTPS has reached the tipping point, citing "some really significant things" that have happened in the past few months . From a blog post:Hunt also cited security aficionado Scott Helme's recent analysis which found that the number of websites listed in Alexa's top one million websites that have adopted to HTTPS has more than doubled year from August 2015 to August 2016 . Troy adds:Making more cases for his argument, Hunt adds that HTTPS sites are not slow as they used to be, and that services such as Let's Encrypt and Cloudflare have made it free and east to bring this security feature.