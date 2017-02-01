Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Tesla Drops 'Motors' From Name As CEO Musk Looks Beyond Cars (reuters.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the what's-in-a-name dept.
Tesla Motors changed its name to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company. From a report on Reuters: In October, Musk unveiled solar-powered roof tiles that eliminate the need for traditional panels and a longer-lasting home battery illustrating the benefits of combining his electric car and battery maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp.

  • Seven years. (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's been seven years since Tesla has gone public. And almost as long since it has shipped product.

    No profit - except for the quarter of some accounting tricks. None.

    Ford - started by an actual brilliant engineer and entrepreneur was profitable in its FIRST QUARTER of doing business.

    Tesla has lot of potential but it's management is incompetent.

    Musk is an incompetent CEO and must step aside for Tesla to survive.

    • Re: Seven years. (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @02:09PM (#53783057)

      Ford - started by an actual brilliant engineer and entrepreneur was profitable in its FIRST QUARTER of doing business.

      Henry Ford's first company, the Detroit Automobile Company effectively failed, having to be re-organised into the Henry Ford Company. Henry Ford left that company, to eventually found Ford Motor Company, and the Henry Ford Company became Cadillac.

      The Ford Motor Company had problems paying the Dodge brothers, and had to get additional finances and offer stock to their debtors, before recovering enough to pay out dividends.

      BTW, check out Dodge v. FORD.

    • SpaceX says 'LOL'.

  • Makes sense (Score:4, Interesting)

    by kelemvor4 ( 1980226 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @01:44PM (#53782811)
    But why not just create an umbrella that owns Tesla Motors as a subsidiary?
    • Because then it would be harder to shuffle money around.

    • But why not just create an umbrella that owns Tesla Motors as a subsidiary?

      Umbrellas are so 2016.

      What Tesla needs is a bodega company that can cover multiple umbrella organisations at once, one of which would actually cover Tesla Motors, itself donning a pac-a-mac for extra weatherproofing capability.

    • They probably have bigger plans. Since they dropped "Motors" from the company name, maybe that Elon Musk is actually going to start umbrella production...

  • In another few years the name will change again to Nikola Tesla and the appropriation will be complete...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I will know. Whenever I read or see the history of that poor motherfucker, I get real pissed.

      George Westinghouse fucked him and now Musk is fucking his name,

  • Electric cars are dying (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is no cost justification for them in this post-fracking world. $2 gas is the new norm and prices will only go down from here thanks to Trump and the new EPA. Tough break for those who bought the hype.

    Frack, baby, frack. Break OPEC's back.

  • Translation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We failed as a car company.

  • Remember Apple Computer?

  • Now, how about a Tesla electric bicycle? At the very least, they have a chance to push a new standard for battery packs and chargers with their new 2170 batteries. Electric tools, bicycles, motorcycles... If everything used a single standard pack (with all dimensions and specifications made public domain) it would make it very easy for DIY users.

  • Amazon needs a whole department to think up castles in the sky, ahem sorry, warehouses in the sky, projects.

    Musk beats them all single handedly. Expecting an announcement for a battery powered personal aircraft. "A souped up drone most likely. 120 miles range, 20 minutes to recharge. Just 50K USD. But before we ship that we will introduce a luxury version to pay for the factory and to amortize the R&D. 10 mile range, 12 hours to recharge, 1.2 million dollars. The model-3 will ship for 50K in 2045. Lux

