Tesla Drops 'Motors' From Name As CEO Musk Looks Beyond Cars

Tesla Motors changed its name to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company. From a report on Reuters: In October, Musk unveiled solar-powered roof tiles that eliminate the need for traditional panels and a longer-lasting home battery illustrating the benefits of combining his electric car and battery maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp.
It's been seven years since Tesla has gone public. And almost as long since it has shipped product.
No profit - except for the quarter of some accounting tricks. None.
Ford - started by an actual brilliant engineer and entrepreneur was profitable in its FIRST QUARTER of doing business.
Tesla has lot of potential but it's management is incompetent.
Musk is an incompetent CEO and must step aside for Tesla to survive.
im not sure where the fuck you get off
elon musk invented paying for things on the internet
to do this he first had to invent paying for things then invented internet
on a cocktail napkin he determined things move faster in vacuums
thats not the kind of thing every student picks up in high school physics my man
he had to draw a whole tube then a little choochoo in the tube then explain it to the retarted girl he was drinking with
now youre up his ass because he has invented alternative accounting and alternative
Ford - started by an actual brilliant engineer and entrepreneur was profitable in its FIRST QUARTER of doing business.
Henry Ford's first company, the Detroit Automobile Company effectively failed, having to be re-organised into the Henry Ford Company. Henry Ford left that company, to eventually found Ford Motor Company, and the Henry Ford Company became Cadillac.
The Ford Motor Company had problems paying the Dodge brothers, and had to get additional finances and offer stock to their debtors, before recovering enough to pay out dividends.
BTW, check out Dodge v. FORD.
Makes sense
But why not just create an umbrella that owns Tesla Motors as a subsidiary?
Umbrellas are so 2016.
What Tesla needs is a bodega company that can cover multiple umbrella organisations at once, one of which would actually cover Tesla Motors, itself donning a pac-a-mac for extra weatherproofing capability.
And in another few years (Score:2)
In another few years the name will change again to Nikola Tesla and the appropriation will be complete...
I will know. Whenever I read or see the history of that poor motherfucker, I get real pissed.
George Westinghouse fucked him and now Musk is fucking his name,
Re:they need to drop Tesla from the name (Score:5, Insightful)
Tesla doesn't have any descendants, to complain about it.
I think it is a wonderful homage to Tesla rather than a gratuitous use of his name. Newton's name has been invoked by companies. Faraday's name has been used.
The names are homages to the great scientists. I don't think anyone thinks Nikola Tesla founded the car company- or that Sir Isaac Newton worked with JSON or that Faraday's future was to create over ambitious cars that no one wanted to buy.
Electric cars are dying (Score:1)
There is no cost justification for them in this post-fracking world. $2 gas is the new norm and prices will only go down from here thanks to Trump and the new EPA. Tough break for those who bought the hype.
Frack, baby, frack. Break OPEC's back.
The cost of gas would be even less... (Score:1)
If the leftist lunatics didn't tax the bejesus out of it.
Translation (Score:1)
We failed as a car company.
That's so 10 years ago (Score:1)
F*ck the oil corporations (Score:2)
Tesla has taken on the establishment with its electric cars and is still around despite the opposition. Lets hope for humanities sake they succeed despite president c*unt.
Great (Score:1)
Now, how about a Tesla electric bicycle? At the very least, they have a chance to push a new standard for battery packs and chargers with their new 2170 batteries. Electric tools, bicycles, motorcycles... If everything used a single standard pack (with all dimensions and specifications made public domain) it would make it very easy for DIY users.
Knowing Musk he is into airplanes now.... (Score:2)
Musk beats them all single handedly. Expecting an announcement for a battery powered personal aircraft. "A souped up drone most likely. 120 miles range, 20 minutes to recharge. Just 50K USD. But before we ship that we will introduce a luxury version to pay for the factory and to amortize the R&D. 10 mile range, 12 hours to recharge, 1.2 million dollars. The model-3 will ship for 50K in 2045. Lux