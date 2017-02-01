Airbus Is About To Build A Self-Flying Electric Robo-Taxi (fastcompany.com) 22
Airbus said today it is building a prototype of an electric self-flying plane for a single passenger, which it is calling the Vahana. The autonomous plane can fly a single passenger on trips of around 50 miles. From a report on FastCompany: Airbus teased two possibilities for the Vahana on December 14: an electric helicopter and a plane with wings that tilt up to enable vertical take off and landing, or VTOL. After its engineers ran the numbers on both types, Airbus today announced that it's building a prototype of the sci-fi looking tilt-wing plane, which will begin test flights before the end of the year. "The vehicle is being built. Parts are being made as we speak," says Airbus chief engineer Geoffrey Bower. The company's goal is to get air taxis in service in about 10 years, possibly partnering with ride-hailing companies like Uber. "We would love to see what that kind of partnership might evolve into," says Maryanna Saenko of Airbus Ventures.
practical mass flying cars and general-purpose maid robots (Rosie-style)?
Which do you think will be first, and why?
Poor Moller (Score:2)
This guy [moller.com] couldn't catch a break after decades of trying to raise capital and build a flying car.
Suddenly, a bunch of dot.com billionaires are building them right and left.
Flying cars
Unless you count Alaska they already have flying cars although I think they just call them planes.
The flying car could be a big thing if it was all automated but I dont think that will happen until well after we have self driving cars.
As for maids I think that's a while off yet they just unveiled a robot that could fold clothes a couple years ago the roomba can do carpet ok but afaik there is no GP robot even in the works that could do as much as dust a innovation in robotics trophy collection.
Meanwhile Airbus shareholders (Score:1)
are about to file a lawsuit for stupid ideas that the company leadership seems to want to pursue even in the face of all common sense.
This one actually makes a bit of strategic sense. Re-read this last line: "(Airbus's stated goal) is to get air taxis in service in about 10 years, possibly partnering with ride-hailing companies like Uber." In other words, what Airbus is trying to do is find a rich and somewhat gullible company that's ready to invest in silly ideas that will generate lots of press, and they are hoping Uber will bite on the vaporware (as many governments do today). Airbus never act
Yup. They would have to get into the real estate business too, so these things have somewhere to land. My first thought was 50 miles, woopie-doo. You would probably end up driving more than that to get to your destination between getting to and from places these things could land.
I'm a bit suspicious (Score:2)
Good design (Score:2)
Good design
My only quibble is the design relies on differential torque of the propellers for pivot rotation. I think it would be better to arrange for thrust vectoring for this. Also thrust vectoring would allow you to run identical propellers because the thrust vectoring can eliminate the torque.
Differential torque is far more efficient than thrust vectoring. To alter your angle of trust you need a minimum of one extra motor that does nothing but provide the function (and weight, and battery draw).
Since your props are already spinning in a counter rotation function (to stop it taking off like a spinning top) the extra function of providing yaw is just about free in terms of weight and battery life.
Hindu Helicopter (Score:2)
If it's not Boeing, I'm not going (Score:2)
At least airbus knows how to pass an FAA code audit but uber?
Rotary wings are not very energy efficient. (Score:3)
In fixed wing aircraft the thrust from the jet or propeller equals the drag, and the lift produced by the wings. The lift to drag ratio for most aircraft will exceed 10. Thus the plane needs to produce one tenth of its weight as thrust. There are specialized aircraft gliders/sailplanes etc that can push this ratio up to 20. I vaguely recall something called Eppler airfoil that has a lift/drag ratio of 40 for a narrow range of Reynolds number.
But a helicoper needs to produce thrust equal to weight. Thus it can hover and take off and land vertically. But it consumes a lot more fuel than fixed wing aircraft. So much so that it is uneconomical even to serve as air taxis between a metro hub and the suburban airport.
People with deep pockets, military, has been trying various formats to get vertical take off and fixed wing efficiency. The tilt wing aircraft like the Osprey (C22?) have lots of stability issues during the transition. Vectored thrust aircraft like Harrier also suffers from fuel efficiency issues. I do not see how changing the energy source from combustion to electro chemistry is going the change the physics of the problem.
I don't get why it should be self-flying. Why not teach the robots to fly the taxi? And why do robots need taxis to begin with?
The Word From Marketing (Score:2)
Uber application. (Score:3)
This seems to be a perfect product for the Uber app, I wouldn't expect it would go directly to an address/intersection, but maybe to a local "parking lot" that is convenient to where it is/where it's going.