New York Sues Charter Over Slow Internet Speeds (reuters.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver. The lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan accused Charter's Spectrum unit, until recently known as Time Warner Cable, of systematically defrauding customers since 2012 by promising and charging for services it knew it could not offer. At least 640,000 subscribers signed up for high-speed plans but got slower speeds, and many subscribers were unable to access promised online content such as Facebook, Netflix, YouTube and various gaming platforms, the complaint said. The lawsuit seeks "full restitution" for customers, as well as hefty civil fines. Among the allegations in the complaint was an accusation that Time Warner Cable leased older-generation modems to 900,000 subscribers knowing that the modems could not achieve faster internet speeds.
Justice Boner (Score:3)
I would love to see them nailed hard for this, prompting cities in their little mini-monopolies to follow suit all across the country. They won't, bribes will be paid and it will go away. But man, wouldn't it be sweet if it did happen.
Better Summary for Nerds (Score:5, Interesting)
Charter customers with 100+Mbps plans were leased old-spec modems that couldn't support those speeds. Charter promised the FCC that it would swap the modems, and the FCC excluded speedtest results from these users from national averages. Fast forward: Charter didn't switch the modems. Now NY State is suing it for defrauding customers.
TWC $old out just in time (Score:2)
speeds "up to".... (Score:1)
is how they've advertised for years. not since the earlier days of charter "pipeline" or time warner "roadrunner" (their previous brandings of high speed internet) have either company used 'unlimited'; and i dont recall any advertising (back then or now) that hasn't included "up to" or a significant disclaimer regarding speeds.
yes, charter sucks donkey ass and time warner sucks cock for bus money then walks home... but as misleading as their promos are -- they're barely on the side being legal.
what they nee
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but "up to" implies that the possibility exists, even if you'll never actually see it.
An old DOCISS 2.0 modem has a hard cap of 38 Mbps down, 27 Mbps up. That's simply the spec. Giving someone that modem and promising speeds "up to 100 Mbit/s" is flatly incorrect and false advertising.
Or, to take things to their hyperbolic ends, imaging promoting a 56k dialup service with "speeds up to 10 Gbit/s." All the semantic loopholes wouldn't let that fly.
Dear City of New York. (Score:3)
You did this to your self. Community internet was BANNED by your corrupt city in favor of these scumbag companies.
This kind of scumbag bullshit has been going on in cities by so called leaders for years because you prefer to get your palms greased by the big cable companies.
If this is a technical issue please press three (Score:2)