Microsoft Gives Windows Device Makers Their 2017 Marching Orders (zdnet.com) 128
Microsoft officials have some fairly specific ideas about what they want their Windows-device-making partners to build in calendar 2017. From a report: Microsoft wants its OEMs and ODMs to make more Windows 10 detachables, convertibles, and ultraslims. They also are advising their partners to make devices and peripherals that highlight the "hero experiences" of Windows 10 involving Cortana, Windows Hello authentication, and Windows Ink. And another wish-list topper: Microsoft is looking for more Windows 10 PCs that can power mixed-reality peripherals and that are ready for gamers and "media fanatics."
So.... (Score:4, Interesting)
Microsoft is asking it's OEMs to make Surface Pro competitors?
Re:So.... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Given that Microsoft basically abandoned most of the things they did with the Windows 8 UI it sounds more like those OEMs weren't dragging their feet but were just neglecting to hold a bag of shit MS was trying to hand them.
Re: So.... (Score:3)
That would make sense if they were were doing something positive, just not what Microsoft wanted. There weren't a whole lot of user facing hardware innovations, just a race to the cheapest clamshell available, an initial boot time of four minutes or so, and half a dozen pop-ups on the first start from all the shovelware vendors, trying to meet the $300, $400, $650 price points. HP was busy photocopying MacBook Pro stylings with terrible heat dissipation and abhorrent touchpads, Dell was flirting with Androi
Re: (Score:2)
That's what most people are buying, including businesses, well they have slightly better crap, but the point stands.
Very few people are willing to pay what "quality, innovative hardware" costs nowadays.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft is asking it's OEMs to make Surface Pro competitors?
That's what it sounds like. I wonder who gets to take the loss on the sales or how that part of the OEM agreement works. Ramping up production isn't going to create additional design.
Re: (Score:2)
No seems Microsoft is asking OEMs to make cheap gimmicky underpowered laptop variants with power efficient processors that also have the processing power and expandability of a top end gaming system...
If any of them pull that off i'll be impressed
Re: False flag (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
is full of stupid indo-chimps with phony degrees
It's funny that they still can't sell phones despite having proper degrees.
;)
Re: So.... (Score:2)
L-Lumia 640 master race r-r-reporting in...
Can't we just get PCs with Windows 7? (Score:4, Insightful)
Can't Microsoft just offer PCs with Windows 7 once again? I don't like Windows 8, or 10.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re:Can't we just get PCs with Windows 7? (Score:4, Informative)
You also have to add a few third-party applications to fix the rest of the stuff that Microsoft broke, such as the Start menu.
Re:Can't we just get PCs with Windows 7? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't really have that big of a problem with the start menu in win 10, I killed all the stupid live tiles, shrunk it down to two panes, pinned my most used programs to the right pane, the left pane has all programs in alphabetical order, then personalized which folders appeared in start menu. they are collapsed into icons on the left or click start at the top and it expands them while it hides the programs. If not for the fact that the start menu is collapsed to icon and the all programs are exposed by d
Re: (Score:2)
If not for the fact that the start menu is collapsed to icon and the all programs are exposed by default and you can't change the right panel into text instead of icons it's really similar to the old start menu in function.
True. Ignoring all the stuff they broke in the new Start menu, it's really similar to the old one.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not sure which stuff you're referring to that the old one did and is now is broke in the new menu. It's more like missing or changed.
In Win 7 you had two panes, pinned items an recent on the left and on the right was your regular folders and settings and it hid the pinned and recent in the left pane and displayed the all programs when you hit all programs. if you held you mouse over something in recent or pinned it would should you a list of files you recently opened with it.
In win 10 you have two panes
Re: (Score:2)
You also have to add a few third-party applications to fix the rest of the stuff that Microsoft broke, such as the Start menu.
That's true for Windows 8. I don't have any third-party application installed to use Windows 10 as a desktop OS.
Re: (Score:2)
It's true of Windows 10 as well. Microsoft did bring back a start menu -- but the one it implemented in 10 is not the one it got rid of in the first place. The new one is inadequate (for my needs) and therefore must be replaced with a third party one.
Re: (Score:2)
You also have to add a few third-party applications to fix the rest of the stuff that Microsoft broke, such as the Start menu.
I only had to do two things, install Start 10 ($5) and Spybot Anti-Beacon. There is free software out there to fix the Start menu but my personal preference was Start 10.
Also, I'm running Windows 10 Pro which allows me to defer updates until I am ready to install them. It cost a bit more than Home, but the added control is worth it.
Re:Can't we just get PCs with Windows 7? (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Can't we just get PCs with Windows 7? (Score:5, Interesting)
You should also go through all the Task Scheduler entries, too, if you're worried about the 'phone home' problem, much of it is triggered through Task Scheduler entries, which you can go through and delete.
Re:Can't we just get PCs with Windows 7? (Score:5, Informative)
- Ads for Office and Edge built into the OS.
- The infamous telemetry that can't be completely turned off.
- The annoying push to use MS' services (Ms account for login, Cortana, Bing, the Store...)
- The "bug" that resets your default applications to Ms' ones every major update.
- The inability to reject updates.
- The built-for-touch apps that are the defaults (and, in some cases like the Settings app, the only option) even on desktops without touchscreens.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
GET IT?!?
Nope. Probably because I work IT. Users are expected to bend over and demand more.
Re: (Score:1)
So Wine runs Visual Studio 2017 and Office 2016?
Re: (Score:2)
What features of Office 2016 does LibreOffice fail to replicate for you? Are you part of the minority who use Access and/or complex Excel macros?
What features of Visual Studio 2017 do the available free IDEs fail to replicate for you?
Is Microsoft really the one to give orders? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Is Microsoft really the one to give orders? (Score:5, Funny)
excuse me, it's called "bravery".
Re: (Score:2)
excuse me, it's called "bravery".
Brave brave Sir Robin! [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Why is Microsoft still so friggin' arrogant towards its customers (a.k.a., product) and users? Hasn't the Windows 10 fiasco taught them any humility?
What makes you say this? Have you looked at MS's financials lately? They're doing great. They're arrogant because they can be: people like you happily continue to buy their products, no matter how they treat you. So why should they change? They're doing exactly the right thing: bossing their customers and users around, and in return getting lots of money f
Re:Is Microsoft really the one to give orders? (Score:4, Informative)
...What makes you say this? Have you looked at MS's financials lately? They're doing great.
...
Microsoft's enterprise cloud business is doing great. Microsoft's Windows' business is doing far less great.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft portable business is in the shitter. even uptake of the surface 4 is lower than expected.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you provide a citation?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The one time we wish Microsoft *wouldn't* copy apple...
Re:Is Microsoft really the one to give orders? (Score:4, Insightful)
Device makers generally make "safe" devices. They'd churn out crappy ass laptops all day everyday.
It took Intel a couple billion dollars to get OEMs and ODMs to make more than just $500 craptops and start considering making higher end laptops with nicer screens, thinner form factors etc. (This became the "ultrabook" form factor).
But they were happy making $500 crappy laptops with crappy screens. Intel's investment let them build higher end machines that competed with Apple's machines and got people spending more money per laptop.
Microsoft's just trying to urge manufacturers to stop making just laptops and consider other form factors, as well as add features like IR cameras (Windows Hello requires it for biometric photo ID). Sometimes the best way to get what you want is to ask manufacturers to add certain features and then offer discounts on stuff like license fees.
Microsoft has also been encouraging PC makers to offer a "Signature Edition" not exclusive to Microsoft stores - these PCs have no crap ware installed at all and are basically Windows, necessary drivers and applications only.
Re:Is Microsoft really the one to give orders? (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't think listening to device makers is always the best way to go. Until a couple of years ago the Windows computer hardware field was stale, with hardly any innovation. Most makers were engaged in a race to the bottom, trying to pump out the cheapest machine they could, while a few others, like Alienware, were looking at niche areas, like machines optimized for gaming. Microsoft had to jump in with the Surface line, which gave device makers quite a kick in the pants. The new line was quite successful, and it revitalized the field.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with considering that a problem for anyone but Microsoft is that the market for PC's has gravitated to those 'race to the bottom' cheap machines.
Except for those niche Alienware gamers, most people treat their PC's more or less like 'Chromebooks that can run MS Office when I need it'. That's why Microsoft is developing their new 'Cloud OS' thingy that essentially does the same thing. But the high-end PC has become a niche that most people don't need. And the vast market is spending their buck
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, this.
While there certainly is (and should be) a market for high end, cutting edge machines, it's relatively small. For most people, the hardware (in terms of its ability to meet their computing needs) matured many years ago. Those people want computers to be commodity items, because it minimizes what they have to pay to be happy.
And there's nothing wrong with that. It is, in fact, how it works for almost every class of products and services that exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope.
Microsoft has never had a clue. They desperately want to be Apple and trying to force changes instead of doing what people want.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't know about "device makers", but when it came to PC systems builders there have been a lot of minimum spec issues during the launch of Vista/Win-7, especially when some PC makers were shipping "Vista/Win7-ready" PC's with 1GB of RAM and a Norton Systemworks suite plus a bunch of other garbage that basically had them half a gig or more into swap on boot.
Re: (Score:2)
Hasn't the Windows 10 fiasco taught them any humility?
Windows 10 is the second most popular desktop OS in current use. If you want to teach them humility you actually need to have a lesson for them.
really makes you think (Score:3, Insightful)
>microsoft is trying to force hardware manufacturers to build a cohesive apple brand image and UX for them (spread across 20 brands)
They have TOUCH SCREENS guys, how can they not be flying off the shelves?
Re: (Score:2)
Laptops that work well with Linux Mint (Score:2)
Get some version of Linux instead, I recommend Linux Mint.
Google linux mint laptop leads to Linux Mint's partnership with ThinkPenguin [linuxmint.com]. But there isn't a wide selection of laptops [thinkpenguin.com]: nothing bigger or smaller than 14 inches. What company that isn't a Linux Mint partner makes laptops that work well with Linux Mint?
Re: (Score:3)
Linux Mint installs on a very wide range of laptops. Those few that it won't install on (I can't even think of one offhand) are definite exceptions. Linux Mint surely installs on more devices than Windows 10 (such as legacy PCs and laptops).
Is your point that it isn't easy to buy a machine with Mint preinstalled? That is certainly the case, but installing it yourself, or finding a friend to install it for you, isn't so hard.
It was a great feeling (at least for me personally) to buy a new Asus laptop, wipe t
Re: (Score:3)
What company that isn't a Linux Mint partner makes laptops that work well with Linux Mint?
System76 [system76.com]
"Hero Experiences"?? (Score:4, Funny)
"Hero Experiences"??
That's the best laugh I've had this week! Thanks, Microsoft!
Re:"Hero Experiences"?? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
"Hero" is the new "Premium".
Re: (Score:2)
I think that feature is a bug (Score:4, Insightful)
Microsoft really thinks that the constant updating of Windows is a desirable feature? I disagree -- that "feature" is one of the top three reasons why I despise Windows 10.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft really thinks that the constant updating of Windows is a desirable feature?...
I wouldn't mind constant updates if Microsoft also had said something along the lines of... "in order to improve our customers' experiences, we will be significantly upgrading our Quality Assurance capability, instead of using our consumer-products user base as beta testers."
.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Also, every update should be well tested not like current Win 10 updates where each one adds 3 new things, fixes 2 bugs and adds 5 more.
That development model might be ok for an unimportant mobile app, an OS is what makes your PC run it must be stable.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't see how a constantly updating Windows is much worse than a constantly updating Ubuntu?
No automatic reboots. An update to a userspace library takes effect the next time you start a process that imports a particular library. Kernel and systemd updates take effect only after a reboot, but those are manual.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see how a constantly updating Windows is much worse than a constantly updating Ubuntu?
I don't use Ubuntu, so can't speak to that. But none of my Linux boxen require me to constantly update anything whatsoever.
Not sure, but ... (Score:2)
I would definitely buy what they smoked.
Sorry Microsoft. Your "hero experiences" ... (Score:2)
Between the lines (Score:2)
"We need you to flood the market with gimmicks to distract people from the fact that we want to abuse the fuck out of them and profit off of them like the cattle they are."
Dear Microsoft (Score:5, Insightful)
Hi Microsoft,
Thanks for all the features you're working on. I can tell you're trying and that's great. It's just that all I really want from windows 10 is windows 10. I know this is hard to understand, but when I read things like 'windows ink', I already know I don't want it despite not knowing what it is. To be clear, this means I want no cortana, ms account, hello, tiles, ads, edge, forced updates or telemetry. The OS I just described is win 10 enterprise LTSB, but you won't sell it to me (I've really tried to buy it too - your volume licensers won't even quote me for one license)
Windows 10 base OS is a GREAT OS. I want to buy it. You won't sell it to me. So my new Skylake build is running Windows 7.
I hope this feedback helps.
Regards
Anonymous Coward
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't slashdotters form an enterprise?
I'd pay a hundred bucks for a copy of Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed
To me, the options are either purchase a copy of Win10 Enterprise LTSB, or stick with Windows 7 until the wheels fall off.
The only question that remains is whether or now MS is willing to sell the version I want (on a non-enterprise scale)
Re: (Score:2)
MS, if you're listening, my email is above. Send me such an offer on WXELTSB and you've got yourself a happier techie.
Yes, I can be bought, or at least muzzled.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, despite what you read, you are in a super minority with this. Linux is that way >, I suggest just giving up, the masses have spoken.
Re: (Score:2)
The super minority still provides money.
My options are: buying win10 Ent. LTSB, or buying nothing (sticking with Win7). It seems like MS should be willing to sell, even if only 1% of 1% of MS users agree with me, that's a lot of sales they're missing out on.
It's not a wholly new version of windows, it doesn't take any new coding or testing (beyond a slight change to the licensing scheme). They can just take what they already have, sell it to me, and make that money. Or don't.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a lot of extra support as well. They have to have ANOTHER fork that has to be maintained, tested, etc. Another fork of the insider program as well. What do they get in return? laypeople stopped listening to the tech savvy years ago so that's not really good for them. Those users with this crippled version aren't going to be buying apps in the store either, or any media, etc. It's a market no one wants because those types of people tend to be cheap or pirates anyway. I am one so I would know.
"Given their marching orders"??? (Score:3)
Giving someone their 'marching orders' basically means firing them. Therefore whoever wrote the headline has given a misleading spin to the story. As I read it, the headline says that Microsoft have sacked all their device makers. This is clearly not the case.
Re: (Score:1)
This ^^^
Orders to move on (Score:2)
I looked it up [thefreedictionary.com], and "marching orders" more generally means "orders to move on". Microsoft wants laptop makers to move on from excessive focus on feature-poor laptops toward making PCs that take advantage of new features in Windows 10.Anniversary.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
No, "marching orders" is when you tell someone what to do and give them no choice in the matter. Much like in the military, when a commanding officer gives infantry an order to march.
Just because some dipshit has used it incorrectly to mean "fired somebody" in the past doesn't mean that it actually means that to anyone else.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Giving someone their 'marching orders' basically means firing them.
That's one common meaning, but not the only one. I hear it quite regularly in the sense of "being assigned a task".
Media fanatics don't need Media Center? (Score:2)
Are they going to use Bing videos instead?
Tax day (Score:2)
Windows is like the tax software used to save time filing taxes only to have it take longer once you factor in brain-damaged UX interspersed with advertisements, repeated attempts to upsell forcing users to carefully navigate minefield to avoid being tricked into agreeing to additional services or "sharing" your information with god knows who for god knows why.
At the end of the experience you wish you had just filled out the damn form yourself and mailed it to the IRS.
Hero Experiences? (Score:2)
What are Hero Exp... OHHHHH! They're removing the headphone jacks!
And for those of us who don't want toys... (Score:2)
When are they gonna produce straightforward machines that run Windows software well, don't get in the friggin way, have an app launcher that doesn't have ten tons of stupid AI in it, where a simple user-configurable menu (with a simple search facility) suffices, and so on. Like Apple, they are chasing the smartphone shiny consumer market and near-abandoning everybody else.
Re: (Score:2)
Approximately never.
There's a market demand for AR (Score:2)
Low-cost, wearable hardware to enable 3D-waifu/life assistant A.I.
Gatebox seems like a neat first step, but it's trapped inside a box and it's not even a real hologram, just a flat display.
Result: Pissed off OEMs (Score:2)
MS is just likely to piss off OEMs with these demands. Windows has been a failure on mobile devices and OEMs cannot afford to build devices that will not turn a profit. Windows is only hanging on the the desktop/laptop market because everyone just sees it as the default OS, even when they hate it. If MS can convince OEMs that there is a market, by backing up the targets with tangible market research, there is a chance that they will get their way. Bullying OEMs that are already selling products with alt
Nice incendiary headline. (Score:2)
Guess "Microsoft issues design guidance to device makers" wouldn't get enough clicks.
Re: (Score:2)
Nor would it give me another opportunity to shout my frustration about what's become of Windows and my powerlessness to do anything about it.
Cortana is a hero experience? (Score:2)
I think that must be a typo. Surely they mean zero, since the first thing that anyone concerned about security or performance should do when the get Windows 10 is disable Cortana.
Why not... (Score:1)