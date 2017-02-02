Hackers Take Over Unsecured Radio Transmitters, Play Anti-Trump Song (arstechnica.com) 5
Ars Technica is reporting that "a certain model of Low Power FM radio transmitter with known vulnerabilities has been targeted in a new wave of radio-station hacks this week." Hackers have taken advantage of an exploit that was known all the way back in April 2016 to take over terrestrial radio stations and broadcast the YG and Nipsey Hussle song "Fuck Donald Trump." From the report: News of the song's unexpected playback on radio stations began emerging shortly after Trump's inauguration on January 20, and the hack has continued to affect LPFM stations -- a type of smaller-radius radio station that began to roll out after the FCC approved the designation in 2000. Over a dozen stations experienced confirmed hacks in recent weeks, with more unconfirmed reports trickling in across the nation. Thus far, the stations' commonality isn't the states of operation or music formats; it's the transmitter. Specifically, hackers have targeted products in the Barix Exstreamer line, which can decode many audio file formats and send them along for LPFM transmission. As Barix told its products' owners in 2016, Exstreamer devices openly connected to the Internet are incredibly vulnerable to having their remote login passwords discovered and systems compromised. The company recommends using full, 24-character passwords and placing any live Internet connections behind firewalls or VPNs. Reports have yet to connect any dots on why the exploit has apparently focused on the YG and Nipsey Hussle song -- though it is fairly popular, having recently finished in the Top 15 of the Village Voice's 2016 Pazz and Jop music critics' poll. Plus, the uncensored lyrics and topical nature are certainly more likely to catch people's attention, especially when played on stations with formats like oldies, classic rock, and Tejano.
Fairly Popular? (Score:2)
Yes, let me tell you. The Village Voice's "Pazz and Jop" chart is where I go first to see what's trending amongst large swaths of Americans.
In fact, I and everyone in here in the office celebrate the entire catalog of "Nipsey Hussle".
The Rad Left (Score:1)
Remember when Rush Limbaugh played "Barak The Magic Negro?". The left went *absolutely apeshit*.
But now it's OK because Trump.
Raping a 70 years-old man? (Score:2)
Stay classy, dissenters, stay classy...
I can't verify this, but (Score:3)
I'm guessing "Nipsey Hussle" took his stage name as a play on the name of the comedian Nipsey Russell [wikipedia.org].