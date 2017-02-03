Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Facebook's AI Unlocks the Ability To Search Photos By What's in Them

An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: Initially used to improve the experience for visually impaired members of the Facebook community, the company's Lumos computer vision platform is now powering image content search for all users. This means you can now search for images on Facebook with keywords that describe the contents of a photo, rather than being limited by tags and captions. To accomplish the task, Facebook trained an ever-fashionable deep neural network on tens of millions of photos. Facebook's fortunate in this respect because its platform is already host to billions of captioned images. The model essentially matches search descriptors to features pulled from photos with some degree of probability.

  • Sorry, but this is still not AI.
    • That really depends on how you define AI. If you want to define AI as purely something that can hold a realistic conversation with you then no, it's not. However if you agree that a machine that demonstrating the ability to learn from examples then I'm sure many would argue this is a form of AI, but that's why why careful people describe it as machine learning instead. Just like intelligent search was often called AI in the past by the press.

        Probably a good thing it's not too intelligent. Can you imagine if google was a person, the kind of sanity destroying crap it would have to deal with? Facebook's poor AI will be bombarded by dubious requests.

      It's not AI until it's Skynet? Is it a true scotsman, maybe?

    Simply type your 1000 words and Bob's your mother's brother.
  • If would be even easier if Facebook didn't strip off any embedded info you add to images (such as your name) so that they can sell them to others. Time to watermark the sh*t out of everything.

