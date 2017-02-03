Google To Force Basic HTML Gmail On Older Chrome Versions (computerworld.com) 24
Earlier this week, Google quietly announced that Gmail will only be partially supported on older versions of Chrome browser soon. From a report: Users of Chrome version 53 and older editions of the browser could start being redirected to the basic HTML version of Gmail as early as December, the company said in a blog post. Starting next week, users who will be affected by the change will start seeing a banner at the top of Gmail telling them to upgrade to an up-to-date version of Google's browser. The affected browser versions include Chrome v49, the last version of the software that supports XP and Vista. While Microsoft officially ended support for XP more than two and a half years ago, Gmail has continued to work with it. Vista Service Pack 2 will reach the end of its extended support period on April 11.
Some other browser, like Opera or FireFox
Or don't use GMail in the first place
Just use the basic html version (or use an external client that connect to gmail through POP3 or IMAP). Problem solved and works much better.
But yeah, not sure why you would use chrome in the first place though.
I will continue to use XP on my desktop and if Google doesn't like it, they can release a newer version for XP.
Screw 'em.
I don't think they particularly care if you use XP. They just don't want to support XP in chrome or gmail anymore.
At some point, every team has to make a decision on how much effort should go into supporting "legacy systems." Maybe they made internal changes that don't work under XP, require Microsoft libraries that weren't released for Windows XP, etc. At that point you then have to write and maintain two different code paths, one for XP and earlier and one for 7 and later. The point eventually came where they decided the XP codepaths were too much for too little benefit. I don't know what challenges they had to face,
If the user agent string is configurable in those older Chrome versions, that should solve the problem. If changing the user agent doesn't solve the problem, then perhaps Google has been doing something shady in their browsers all along.
Also, if Google is going to stick users of older Chrome versions with basic HTML, I wonder what they'll get up to with other brands of browser.
I'm so glad I never liked Chrome and never liked Gmail, so I never used them. It's bad enough that their search engine has mostly be
I'm so glad I never liked Chrome and never liked Gmail, so I never used them. It's bad enough that their search engine has mostly become a steaming pile of irrelevancy that can't tell the difference between a user trying to drill down through the clouds of shit they throw up, and a bot. I'm getting really sick of being forced to go through endless captchas as a result of Google's 'lowest common denominator' philosophy.
"And also, get off my lawn!!"
... cutting them off because
They are not being "cut off". They are just being downgraded to something that is still functional, but not as fancy.
So the experience guys have not yet found the basic version? If only all the websites would have a basic version, which would not be ruined into modern rich hipstery mobile responsive experience. Quite likely the basic version loads 10 times faster and does not eat 100% of CPU in mouse movement polling loop.
It's faster, and lower attack surface for vulnerabilities.
