Google Will Reportedly Remove Google Now Launcher From Play Store (androidpolice.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Android Police: Google currently has two launcher apps in the Play Store; Google Now Launcher and Pixel Launcher. In a few months, there will only be one. According to an email forwarded to us by a tipster, Google has alerted GMS partners of its intention to remove Google Now Launcher from the Play Store in the coming weeks. OEMs that use GNL have options, though. The email (which you can see below) explains that the Search Launcher Services library for OEMs that has been in testing is now available. That's what Sony used to integrate the Google Now panel (now just the Google Feed) into its stock launcher a while back. That means OEMs can slap the Google Now panel on whatever launcher they want. Google plans to remove GNL from the optional GMS package on March 1st, meaning no devices with the launcher pre-installed will be approved after that. Existing devices can continue using GNL, though. It will technically still be updated via the Google app. However, the listing will go away by the end Q1 2017 (i.e. now-ish). That affects people who just installed GNL on their devices from the store. You can keep using it, but don't expect any major improvements.

  • nova launcher (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What a launcher supposed to be!

  • Google: "Look, shiny!"

    Google has the attention span of a 3 year old human.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Yea stupidly the Pixel launcher swapped the Now cards to the right instead of the left? I guess no consistency and everyone doing their own thing is what happens when you let people choose what they work on and don't hire adults.
  • So what about the Nexus phones which cannot currently install the Pixel launcher?
  • Google's default launcher is not configurable enough for my tastes. I can change the wallpaper and color scheme, but there were many aspects of the launcher which were (apparently) hard coded. It's almost as though they took a cue from Microsoft and decided "Our stuff is just too cool! There's no way anybody would ever want to change anything here except for the display size of fonts."

    Been using ADW launcher for several years now. The update from 1.3 to 2.0 caused me some heartburn, as features and abi

