First Screenshots of Microsoft's Windows 10 Cloud OS Leak Online (zdnet.com) 9
The first alleged screenshots of Microsoft's Windows 10 Cloud operating system have leaked, courtesy of Windows Blog Italia. "The screenshots seem to show a coming version of the operating system that is locked down in a way similar to the way Microsoft locked down Windows RT and, before that the Windows 8.1 with Bing version of Windows," reports ZDNet. From the report: According to Windows Blog Italia, which said they've had a chance to test the current version of Windows 10 Cloud, the product can run Windows Store apps only. The site noted that Windows Store apps built using Microsoft's "Centennial" Desktop bridge, which enables developers to move their Win32 apps to the Windows Store, work on the version of Windows 10 Cloud to which they have access. UWP apps and Windows Store apps have not been synonymous terms. But the important point here is Windows Cloud will be locked down so as to prevent users from installing apps that are not in the Windows 10 Store, which can be seen as a plus from a security and manageability standpoint, but a minus given the less-than-robust collection of UWP/Store apps available for Windows 10. Microsoft is believed to be planning to position Windows 10 Cloud, at least in part, as an alternative to Chrome OS and Chromebooks.
The future of the desktop is here... (Score:1)
This sort of reminds me of the old Windows Starter Editions, but my cynical self makes me wonder if this is a trial balloon for upcoming releases of Windows. It benefits Microsoft a lot, because they will own the entire ecosystem similar to Apple, but even Apple wouldn't have this much of a lock on the desktop.
Re: (Score:2)
Who is this for? No-one bought the starter or RT editions. Consumers didn't want them, preferring to either get a proper version or just pirate the damn things. OEMs tried it, found they didn't sell and quickly ditched them.
At best, it will be a shit version of a Chomebook or Android tablet. After Windows Mobile failed due to lack of support from third parties you would think they would have learned their lesson that Window's biggest selling point is the vast library of compatible software.
Why is everyone copying mobile? (Score:1)
Both Microsoft and Linux seem to try to constantly copy bad things from mobile. In Linux's case, it's mostly user interface, while in Windows, it's both user interface and an "app store". Why do everyone hate PCs so much nowadays? My guess is a combination of people's love for dumb machines and corporate's desire for control, but I am really not sure if this is the reason.
Re: (Score:1)
Because PCs are open, and that is something considered Very Bad in today's industry. If you don't like Steam or Apple's App Store, you can download it from another source. The goal is for makers to wall the desktop environment in, providing not just a guaranteed revenue stream like Apple's 30% toll, but also be able to control the platform and suck more of that sweet, valued telemetry data, where nobody can do anything about it.
Plus, it would allow DRM to be added, so people with those pesky music files c
Speculation Speculation Speculation (Score:2)
Not leaked, released. (Score:3)
Windows Blog Italia is backed by Microsoft. The images were not leaked, they were released. Had it been a leak, the entire domain would now be offline.