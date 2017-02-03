IMDb Is Shutting Down Its Long-Running, Popular Message Boards After 16 Years (polygon.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Polygon: After 16 years, IMDb's message boards and the ability to privately message other users is shutting down, with many members of the community openly mourning the loss of the section. IMDb, which stands from the Internet Movie Database, is one of the world's biggest databases for film and television. According to the company, there is information on more than 4.1 million titles and 7.7 million personalities available on the site as of January 2017. The message board, which was introduced in 2001, reportedly remains one of the most used services on the website, but despite that, the company is getting ready to shut it down, citing a desire to foster a positive environment and serve its audience the best way it can. "After in-depth discussion and examination, we have concluded that IMDb's message boards are no longer providing a positive, useful experience for the vast majority of our more than 250 million monthly users worldwide," a statement on the site reads. "The decision to retire a long-standing feature was made only after careful consideration and was based on data and traffic. Because IMDb's message boards continue to be utilized by a small but passionate community of IMDb users, we announced our decision to disable our message boards on February 3, 2017 but will leave them open for two additional weeks so that users will have ample time to archive any message board content they'd like to keep for personal use. During this two-week transition period, which concludes on February 19, 2017, IMDb message board users can exchange contact information with any other board users they would like to remain in communication with (since once we shut down the IMDb message boards, users will no longer be able to send personal messages to one another)."
No, "passionate community" is the key. Likely it has completely devolved into people mindlessly screaming at each other that either Trump sucks or Trump rocks. It may even be so over the edge that he does both at the same time.
What all message boards need are ruthless moderators who re-write and/or delete posts that are stupid or trolling.
Obviously that cannot scale well... for now. One can easily imagine a "ToneAI" that fixes post to be less trollish or flamish. Then maybe we can all have nice things again.
The story's title isn't quite accurate, so I've gone ahead and corrected it.
"IMDb Is Shutting Down Its Long-Suffering, Vitriolic Message Boards After 16 Years "
The contents of comments sections and message boards are getting worse year-over-year, and IMDB's are no different. Through no direct fault of their own, mind you, it's just that as the number of users on the Internet continues to expand, those users are living up to the Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory [penny-arcade.com].
IMDb's message boards are no longer providing a positive, useful experience for the vast majority of our more than 250 million monthly users worldwide,"
So what if only a minority find it useful? Turning off functionality that works, and took a fair amount of resources to create, is a waste and a shame.
You know how pedestrian crosswalk signals make a beeping sound for the benefit of the visually impaired? It's a very small minority that finds that useful. By IMDB's logic, that feature should be shut down.
That is how quite a number of discussion boards are today.
I have not used the imdb message boards, but a quick sample of comments there unfortunately confirmed that most of it is negative noise. Little of value will be lost.
There are exceptions. But the vast majority of the time when I clicked through to a message board, hoping to find some insightful discussions about the movie or TV show I just saw, the discussions were just kinda stupid.
I think online communities build standards, early on
/. managed to set a standard where most comments are relatively thoughtful and that seems to have persisted as the site grew. I don't think IMDB ever managed the same and the message boards have just become a bit of an eyesore.
As a former sysadmin of a popular forum back in the late 90s, I can say that this form of social networking is definitely dying. Killed, as should be obvious, by the likes of Facebook. Basically the progression over time has been...
Usenet (for those select few with internet access back in the day)
Stand-alone BBS - the first real online social networking available to the public
Networked BBSs / online services (AOL, Prodigy, Compuserve, GEnie, etc)
More general use of Usenet (around which time it became filled with spam and binaries, making it nearly unusable except for moderated groups)
The advent of the WWW brought the HTML based discussion forum, which ruled (and is still very much applicable) for the greater part of 20 years.
Hybrid, topic based discussion (Slashdot, reddit, etc)
Facebook and its various constructs (celeb pages, groups, and the totally unorganized comment discussion that originates based off of random posts created or shared by users).
The thing that concerns me in the Facebook era are the lack of organization, clear moderation (who is even in charge of which group?), searchability, etc, of anything on FB. Let me give you an example. If I want to work on my vehicle, I can search for the topic online, and find a discussion forum where owners of that vehicle discuss in great detail the problem I've encountered and how to repair it. That's not even possible with FB.
Anyway, after all that semi-offtopic rambling, I'll say this is not a good thing in my opinion that IMDB is shutting down their forums, because there is no adequate replacement.
I liked the message boards a lot. They gave a bit of insight into the movies and characters you wouldn't get otherwise. Also, if you read a message board in a movie that came out a couple years ago you can see how the messages change from before the movie came out to afterwards.
Yes, there are griefers, but that's just the Internet. If you can't handle it, go elsewhere. Or, if you are IMDB, close up the communication forums.