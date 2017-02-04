OPNsense 17.1 Released, Based On FreeBSD 11 (phoronix.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes Phoronix: OPNsense 17.1 is now available as the newest release of this network-focused FreeBSD-based operating system forked from pfSense. It's now been two years since the first official release of OPNsense and to celebrate they have out a big update. OPNsense 17.1 re-bases to using FreeBSD 11.0, there's now a SSH remote installer, new language support, more hardening features used from HardenedBSD, new plugins, integrated authentication via PAM, and many other improvements. Some of the new plug-ins include FTP Proxy, Tinc VPN, and Let's Encrypt support.
This version has been named "Eclectic Eagle".
I had to go read the About and the Why Fork section in the docs to see what was going on. Apparently some company bought much of pfSense, changed licenses, and branded some of it. The OPNsense folks, who were supporting it up to then, decided to fork the code.
I have been setting up my own firewall for about 20 years now I guess and recently, at the recommendation of a couple of friends, snagged pfSense for my new home VMWare environment. Worked for replacing the firewall and even better for the other servic
Eh. As you said, I don't care if they're assholes. If it's better, I don't have a problem using it. My firewall blocks all incoming connections so I don't have a real complicated setup. Now, with the additional features of pfSense, I've been using its DNS server, Load Balancer, NTP, and DHCP services for my internal environment. I've checked out some of the stats and cast syslog to my internal syslog server but nothing much more than that.
Throwing OPNSense up as a test isn't going to be a big deal and who k
If that company makes routers or cable boxes, I would be interested in one that runs pFsense. Particularly the idea that it could be more secure than the Linux based ones, and that it would be somewhat mature in its IPv6 support
It is. They sell racks with pfsense loaded on. I was reading maximumpc which is now owned by pcgamer last year from an editor who tried 10 GBS internet for his own. Guess what?
I saw a screenshot of his rack in his garage and I recognized the pfsense screen
:&). Comcast uses the same equipment for load balancing and routing fast Ethernet and bundled it for him. He bought the rack as nothing consumer grade could handle greater than 2 gigs as a router and VPN for his home. Pfsense is actually owned by the
Indeed. I am secret BSD fan, but all these forks are getting boring, and surely they do not help to make BSD more relevant.
And the world needs another comment from someone who hasn't bothered to read the article summary? OPNsense is a BSD based firewall.
Whoosh...
Dude? It's not Linux. It's Freebsd and no it's not a distro by some fat guy in a basement either. It's part of the Freebsd project and foundation. Get with the program!
I don't think he's paying attention. [slashdot.org]
I had the newest pfSense installed when I found out they hadn't ported the 2.2.x tinc plugin to 2.3. I switched to a Linux based firewall, but ipv6 setup hasn't worked yet after working flawlessly under pfSense. OPNsense sounds like it might just be the answer I've been looking for.
Here is an article from 2014 http://pfsensesetup.com/vpn-tu... [pfsensesetup.com]?
Also the ports are included too so if something is not installed it's a CD
/usr/ports and a make install clean away
Everyone and their brother uses pfsense and is part of the Freebsd project. Is OPNsense just a clone or a fork? What does it do that pfsense can't?
