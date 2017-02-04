Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Operating Systems Open Source Linux

OPNsense 17.1 Released, Based On FreeBSD 11 (phoronix.com) 4

Posted by EditorDavid from the free-forks dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Phoronix: OPNsense 17.1 is now available as the newest release of this network-focused FreeBSD-based operating system forked from pfSense. It's now been two years since the first official release of OPNsense and to celebrate they have out a big update. OPNsense 17.1 re-bases to using FreeBSD 11.0, there's now a SSH remote installer, new language support, more hardening features used from HardenedBSD, new plugins, integrated authentication via PAM, and many other improvements. Some of the new plug-ins include FTP Proxy, Tinc VPN, and Let's Encrypt support.
This version has been named "Eclectic Eagle".

OPNsense 17.1 Released, Based On FreeBSD 11

  • Really was a fan of pfSense as an easy way to protect a network of many. Good to hear it's still a project.
  • Just what the world needs, more different versions of Linux. It is so neat to see that people can avoid working together and instead put their efforts into many many different versions of Linux, each with their own ego and their own ways of doing things. So what if the average user gets more and more confused and can never figure out what is going on. Linux is not intended for the average user, it is intended for the Linux high priests, who can belittle the average user for finding things so confusing.

