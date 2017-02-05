Mozilla To Drop Support For All NPAPI Plugins In Firefox 52 Except Flash (bleepingcomputer.com) 37
The Netscape Plugins API is "an ancient plugins infrastructure inherited from the old Netscape browser on which Mozilla built Firefox," according to Bleeping Computer. But now an anonymous reader writes: Starting March 7, when Mozilla is scheduled to release Firefox 52, all plugins built on the old NPAPI technology will stop working in Firefox, except for Flash, which Mozilla plans to support for a few more versions. This means technologies such as Java, Silverlight, and various audio and video codecs won't work on Firefox.
These plugins once helped the web move forward, but as time advanced, the Internet's standards groups developed standalone Web APIs and alternative technologies to support most of these features without the need of special plugins. The old NPAPI plugins will continue to work in the Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) 52, but will eventually be deprecated in ESR 53. A series of hacks are available that will allow Firefox users to continue using old NPAPI plugins past Firefox 52, by switching the update channel from Firefox Stable to Firefox ESR.
Firefox 53 won't be an ESR (Score:2)
ESR releases are only all 7 releases. So the one after firefox 52 will be 59.
Context please (Score:4, Insightful)
I must be an idiot. I read TFA and I have no idea if AdBlock Plus, Ghostery, NoScript, etc. will continue to work.
What will break? What will continue to function normally?
I must be an idiot. I read TFA and I have no idea if AdBlock Plus, Ghostery, NoScript, etc. will continue to work.
What will break? What will continue to function normally?
There is no talk of removing support for extensions. This is only about plugins.
actually there is (more than) talk to remove extensions, well replace them with a new standard
coming in ff 57
it'll break a lot of nice extensions
http://www.ghacks.net/2017/01/28/firefox-add-on-quicksaver-quits/
The chrome (in the mozilla sense of the word) add-on system is different from the NSAPI system. Add-on extensions are programmed in Javascript and can be seen by going to about:addons
Right now the only NSAPI plugins listed are the flash plugin, the Java plugin, and a plugin from Rhythmbox that is supposed to handle itunes urls or something. None of these things I use, and all of them are disabled in my browser using the QuickJava add-on. You can see your plugins by going to the url about:plugins
Mozilla...getting it wrong so you don't have to. (Score:3, Insightful)
"We have announced today that we will be dropping support for all plugins, except the one that's really the problem judging by the security advisories. You can expect your specialty software to stop working immediately, while the security-hazard that is Flash will continue to work for several, pointless version number bumps."
If it weren't for mistakes the Mozilla Foundation wouldn't be good at making any fucking thing.
Flash only has so many security vulnerabilities discovered and fixed because its so popular. The other add ons are similarly insecure, they just don't get used by the malware authors because there is too few users to target.
And the idea with flash is to move it to use PPAPI (project mortar) and then continue to work towards its deprecation.
Re:Fuck you, Mozilla. (Score:4, Insightful)
That is in fact their plan. First remove all NPAPI plugins except flash, then move flash over to use PPAPI, then remove NPAPI support entirely.
Flash (Score:3, Insightful)
Which ones are NPAPI (Score:2)
A Year of My Life Lost on NPAPI (Score:2)
But my business bank deposit Java app... (Score:2)
With Firefox and Chrome having over 2/3 of the browser market between them, your bank will have not much of a choice. Sooner or later nothing supports Java anymore and their plugin is simply obsolete.
There is still a lot of hardware out there and embedded systems that depend on Java for management eg KVM consoles. I know people who keep an XP virtual machine around just so they can manage certain pieces of hardware.
Mozilla business plan (Score:2)
1.1 Drop feature
1.2 Drop feature
...
1.(n-1) Drop feature
1.n Drop product altogether
2. ???
3. Profit!
MS has always been noted for its ability of turning bugs into features.
It seems the Mozilla foundation has now found a way of turning features into bugs.
Not sure which version I prefer.
That's why Firefox will forever suck (Score:1)
No real benefits (only perceived ones) (Score:1)
There really is no benefit in replacing native plugins with a strictly inferior technology - Javascript instead of the language of your choice and then removing the former. This is just another closing down of an ecosystem for the sake of nonexistent "security" under the obviously dubious presumptions that the developers of the base technology are more competent about security than plugin developers and that users need to be constantly patronized. Instead, they should open a native plugin technology to as m
To much IT hardware needs java for management (Score:3)
To much IT hardware needs java for management. LIke switch admin, IPMI's, others.
And they should have moved to javascript a long time ago, requiring people to install modern browsers instead of continuing to use internet explorer 6 and microsoft XP without any service packs.
Still, you can just back up Firefox 51 and put it to a live linux cd of some sort, then making it access the hardware you need via a VM.
Retrograde step (Score:2)
As a general principle, anything that tends to disable large amounts of good working software is a bad idea. Even if a particular mechanism must be retired, surely it isn't beyond Mozilla's ingenuity to find some way of letting existing plugins go on working somehow. A shim layer of some kind?