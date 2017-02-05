Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Mozilla To Drop Support For All NPAPI Plugins In Firefox 52 Except Flash

Posted by EditorDavid from the goodbye-to-an-API dept.
The Netscape Plugins API is "an ancient plugins infrastructure inherited from the old Netscape browser on which Mozilla built Firefox," according to Bleeping Computer. But now an anonymous reader writes: Starting March 7, when Mozilla is scheduled to release Firefox 52, all plugins built on the old NPAPI technology will stop working in Firefox, except for Flash, which Mozilla plans to support for a few more versions. This means technologies such as Java, Silverlight, and various audio and video codecs won't work on Firefox.

These plugins once helped the web move forward, but as time advanced, the Internet's standards groups developed standalone Web APIs and alternative technologies to support most of these features without the need of special plugins. The old NPAPI plugins will continue to work in the Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) 52, but will eventually be deprecated in ESR 53. A series of hacks are available that will allow Firefox users to continue using old NPAPI plugins past Firefox 52, by switching the update channel from Firefox Stable to Firefox ESR.

Comments Filter:

  • ESR releases are only all 7 releases. So the one after firefox 52 will be 59.

  • Context please (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ebonum ( 830686 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @12:40PM (#53807341)

    I must be an idiot. I read TFA and I have no idea if AdBlock Plus, Ghostery, NoScript, etc. will continue to work.
    What will break? What will continue to function normally?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I must be an idiot. I read TFA and I have no idea if AdBlock Plus, Ghostery, NoScript, etc. will continue to work.
      What will break? What will continue to function normally?

      There is no talk of removing support for extensions. This is only about plugins.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        actually there is (more than) talk to remove extensions, well replace them with a new standard
        coming in ff 57
        it'll break a lot of nice extensions
        http://www.ghacks.net/2017/01/28/firefox-add-on-quicksaver-quits/

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      The chrome (in the mozilla sense of the word) add-on system is different from the NSAPI system. Add-on extensions are programmed in Javascript and can be seen by going to about:addons

      Right now the only NSAPI plugins listed are the flash plugin, the Java plugin, and a plugin from Rhythmbox that is supposed to handle itunes urls or something. None of these things I use, and all of them are disabled in my browser using the QuickJava add-on. You can see your plugins by going to the url about:plugins

    • If Flash is being whitelisted; the main news will be Java applets(much rarer than they used to be; but a distant second to Flash in the embedded-blobs-of-stuff-that-can't be done in HTML, at least not when this site was built market); maybe Shockwave; if anyone still uses that; and then mostly shitware(at least at one point, Acrobat or Acrobat Reader would install something to grab PDF handling, some AV packages would inject their little contribution; Cisco has a hilariously vulnerable Webex support plugin

  • Mozilla...getting it wrong so you don't have to. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 05, 2017 @12:42PM (#53807347)

    "We have announced today that we will be dropping support for all plugins, except the one that's really the problem judging by the security advisories. You can expect your specialty software to stop working immediately, while the security-hazard that is Flash will continue to work for several, pointless version number bumps."

    If it weren't for mistakes the Mozilla Foundation wouldn't be good at making any fucking thing.

    • Flash only has so many security vulnerabilities discovered and fixed because its so popular. The other add ons are similarly insecure, they just don't get used by the malware authors because there is too few users to target.

      And the idea with flash is to move it to use PPAPI (project mortar) and then continue to work towards its deprecation.

  • Flash (Score:3, Insightful)

    by dschiptsov ( 4126095 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @12:51PM (#53807395) Homepage
    Which is the absolute champion in vulnerabilities exploited by hackers, tracking, malware and every possible kind of crap, including banners, which is the only reason it is still exist and pushed by the browser vendors.
  • How do I tell which plugins are NPAPI? It really doesn't say under the plugins tab.
  • 5 years ago, part of my job was keeping an NPAPI plugin running on the Mac. Apple had transitioned their support to a new graphics and event model and it was a lot of work refactoring our plugin. And of course, that ended up being wasted time we should have spent transitioning to writing a Javascript version of our app.
  • When Google Chrome pulled support for plugins on the PC, I had to use Mozilla Firefox for a Java app that my business bank uses for check deposits at home. Looks like that is going away. It'll be interesting to see if the business bank will move away from Java or keep it. I'll have to download the app on my iPhone.

    • With Firefox and Chrome having over 2/3 of the browser market between them, your bank will have not much of a choice. Sooner or later nothing supports Java anymore and their plugin is simply obsolete.

      • With Firefox and Chrome having over 2/3 of the browser market between them, your bank will have not much of a choice. Sooner or later nothing supports Java anymore and their plugin is simply obsolete.

        There is still a lot of hardware out there and embedded systems that depend on Java for management eg KVM consoles. I know people who keep an XP virtual machine around just so they can manage certain pieces of hardware.

  • 1.1 Drop feature
    1.2 Drop feature
    ...
    1.(n-1) Drop feature
    1.n Drop product altogether
    2. ???
    3. Profit!

    • You forgot: 1.0 Add unwanted bloat

    • MS has always been noted for its ability of turning bugs into features.

      It seems the Mozilla foundation has now found a way of turning features into bugs.

      Not sure which version I prefer.

  • Flash Player is the one to ditch first. Everyone is doing it, but not the ever slow (and not so free) Firefox.

  • There really is no benefit in replacing native plugins with a strictly inferior technology - Javascript instead of the language of your choice and then removing the former. This is just another closing down of an ecosystem for the sake of nonexistent "security" under the obviously dubious presumptions that the developers of the base technology are more competent about security than plugin developers and that users need to be constantly patronized. Instead, they should open a native plugin technology to as m

  • To much IT hardware needs java for management (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @01:36PM (#53807615)

    To much IT hardware needs java for management. LIke switch admin, IPMI's, others.

    • And they should have moved to javascript a long time ago, requiring people to install modern browsers instead of continuing to use internet explorer 6 and microsoft XP without any service packs.

      Still, you can just back up Firefox 51 and put it to a live linux cd of some sort, then making it access the hardware you need via a VM.

  • As a general principle, anything that tends to disable large amounts of good working software is a bad idea. Even if a particular mechanism must be retired, surely it isn't beyond Mozilla's ingenuity to find some way of letting existing plugins go on working somehow. A shim layer of some kind?

