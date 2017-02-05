Google, Unlike Microsoft, Must Turn Over Foreign Emails, Rules Judge (fortune.com) 24
Every year Google receives more than 25,000 requests from U.S. authorities for "disclosures of user data in criminal matters," according to a U.S. judge's recent ruling. But this one is different. An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: A U.S. judge has ordered Google to comply with search warrants seeking customer emails stored outside the U.S., diverging from a federal appeals court that reached the opposite conclusion in a similar case involving Microsoft. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia ruled on Friday that transferring emails from a foreign server so FBI agents could review them locally as part of a domestic fraud probe did not qualify as a seizure...because there was "no meaningful interference" with the account holder's "possessory interest" in the data sought.
"Though the retrieval of the electronic data by Google from its multiple data centers abroad has the potential for an invasion of privacy, the actual infringement of privacy occurs at the time of disclosure in the United States," Rueter wrote... The ruling came less than seven months after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Microsoft could not be forced to turn over emails stored on a server in Dublin, Ireland that U.S. investigators sought in a narcotics case.
Google announced they'd appeal the case, saying "We will continue to push back on overbroad warrants."
"no meaningful interference with the account holder's possessory interest" WTF?
So the judge is compelling them to be complicit in commiting a crime? It would be interesting to see if the judge's immunity holds in that circumstance.
Complicit in what crime? Anyways, ever heard of sovereign immunity? That is in essence the parent to any immunity real or perceived that the judge may have.
If it's on a foreign server, that pretty much sums it up right there.
This is a *domestic* fraud probe. (Score:1)
That appears to mean that the person who used gmail lives in the US, and Google just randomly decided to store part of it in Ireland.
Since data stored in the cloud isn't *really* yours anymore, you disclosed the contents of the message to a 3rd party in the US. I can see why the Magistrate ruled the way he did.
Re: (Score:2)
That appears to mean that the person who used gmail lives in the US, and Google just randomly decided to store part of it in Ireland.
Then the US needs to have laws which do not allow companies to do this because once the data has left the US and entered the EU it is subject to EU law. You would not want data in the US related to chinese citizens to be subject to the chinese government accessing it would you? The same principle applies here.