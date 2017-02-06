Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
China Businesses Technology

China To Add More than 50 Million New urban jobs in 2016-2020 (reuters.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the fixing-economy dept.
China is striving to create more than 50 million new jobs in urban areas over the five years to 2020, the cabinet said in an employment promotion plan on Monday. From a report on Reuters: It will also aim to hold the urban registered unemployment rate below 5 percent in the same period, according to the document published on the central government's website. "Opportunities and challenges in promoting employment coexist," the cabinet said. The government has said 13 million new urban jobs were created in 2016, beating its target of 10 million. The official unemployment rate has been hovering just over 4 percent in recent years, even as China's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in 2016, its slowest in 26 years.

China To Add More than 50 Million New urban jobs in 2016-2020 More | Reply

China To Add More than 50 Million New urban jobs in 2016-2020

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Real Programmers don't eat quiche. They eat Twinkies and Szechwan food.

Close