China To Add More than 50 Million New urban jobs in 2016-2020 (reuters.com) 18
China is striving to create more than 50 million new jobs in urban areas over the five years to 2020, the cabinet said in an employment promotion plan on Monday. From a report on Reuters: It will also aim to hold the urban registered unemployment rate below 5 percent in the same period, according to the document published on the central government's website. "Opportunities and challenges in promoting employment coexist," the cabinet said. The government has said 13 million new urban jobs were created in 2016, beating its target of 10 million. The official unemployment rate has been hovering just over 4 percent in recent years, even as China's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in 2016, its slowest in 26 years.
Read: China to force 50 million farmers to move (Score:3, Interesting)
They're forcibly uprooting the rural population and moving them into the cities [nytimes.com] to provide demand for the crap their factories are putting out.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing bad ever happened with a 5 year plan (Score:3)
The thing is (Score:2)
>The official unemployment rate has been hovering just over 4 percent in recent years, even as China's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in 2016, its slowest in 26 years.
The thing is that they don't have much young people to man factories, and they have to many Harward PhDs.
Re: (Score:2)
...unlike the US, who do not have nearly enough Harward PhDs to run all their factories, let alone people who can spell the names of their prestigious universities correctly.
Make China Great Again (Score:2, Offtopic)
Sounds like they're making China great again.
Yeah (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Like Trump or Not he his absolutely not for "Capitalism without boundaries"