'We Need Robots To Take Our Jobs,' Veteran Tech Reporter John Markoff Explains Why (recode.net) 34
Former New York Times technology reporter John Markoff used to think robots taking jobs was cause for alarm. Then, he found out that the working-age population in China, Japan, Korea and the U.S. was declining. From a report on Recode: "We need the robots for two reasons: On the one side, there are not enough workers," Markoff said on the latest episode of Recode Decode. "The demographic trends are more important than the technological trends, and they happen more quickly. On the other side, there's this thing called the dependency ratio, the ratio between caregivers and people who need care," he added. "For the first time last year, there were more people in the world who are over 65 than under five. First time ever in history. By the middle of the century, the number of people over 80 will double. By the end of the century, it'll be up sevenfold, globally."
does this mean the population (world wise) is on the decline...
I think its better to have population decline than population increase, as indefinite increase is not possible. You need to stop at some point.
Population Decline is worse than most people realize. The native populations are being replaced by breeding immigrants and yet population is still declining.
I'd hope so. It's possible the world is getting wise to the fact that we can't keep pushing the numbers we are and the planet won't take it. It might also be forced by the idea that raising kids today is basically impossible unless you're earning high 6-figures or want to commit your offspring to slave labor. Tomorrows world is looking even less appealing for our kids.
Once the distribution equalizes we'll be left with a net deficit of labor which is exactly where we need to be in the brave new world of auto
No because the number of years people are over 65 is higher than 5 years. Meaning, the sum of people 65 to, i dunno, 85 (that's about 20 years) is greater than the number of people aged under 5. That means the number of people born in those years could be much less than the people being born nowadays, even adjusting for deaths.
There aren't enough workers to make everything we want with no robots. Therefore, we need robots, because there aren't enough workers. The question is, how many workers do we need, and can we make stuff better and with fewer workers with robots? And that answer will always be "yes".
And I'll explain for you. The minimum wage worker can probably manage the $8.50 meal once in a while. If he loses his job he has $0 to spend on any sort of burger.
That trend will not go well for anyone unless you're prepared to implement a basic income that will allow him to manage that $11.50 meal once in a while.
Basic Income can never work because it is "central planning" and that has never worked. The economy will survive in spite of short sighted people.
Corporate-speak translation: "There are not enough highly-educated workers who are cheap, docile, and single so they have no family distractions."
In that sense, yes, there is a shortage.
You left out young and healthy so they don't impact our insurance costs; willing to work the deathmarches; have a degree in some irrelevant or relevant discipline that has absolutely nothing to do with their actual competence so the slavemasters, I mean the shareholders, will be impressed; and are of [whatever] ethnicity so they get our diversity stats closer to where we want them.
And robots undercut illegal labor. Thus its solution isn't the one you want.
Your point being? You can hire 5000 dudes in China to dig a ditch. Doesn't mean that you aren't better off with an excavator or other heavy equipment.
"Robots" have been taking jobs for hundreds of years. Water wheels and wind mills have taken jobs of men manually grinding flour. The steam engine took the jobs of horses and people in the field. Hydraulics took the job of people manually manipulating plows. Bigger tractors took the place of more people driving more steam engines.
In theory it's great, in practice it will "hit" people in different ways unevenly, and is part of the reason the rich are getting richer while the rest stagnate.
We don't know how to organize an economy to take advantage of such. We only have theories that have yet to be tested. That means we are guinea-pigs. But if we do nothing, we are still guinea-pigs, because doing nothing means changes in jobs and automation will still impact us, but without any planning.
Such displacement is arguably why T won: he gave a voice to the displaced of the Rust Belt, which are swing states. His reasoning about solutions is all off kilter, but he at least gave the problem top billing.
Managing change is politically tricky.
The problem is that the solutions are complex and a lot of people are conditioned to be automatically hostile to them (because they are associated with socialism). It's hard to sell complex ideas when your opponent offers simple and seemingly easy ones that don't require any effort on the voter's part beyond putting an X in a box.
Unfortunately we may simply have to let guys like Trump fail hard before people realize that they need real, complex solutions.
(I don't care one way or the other if the healthcare is single payer or not, as long as i'm guaranteed coverage at an affordable price, regardless of preexisting conditions.)
All those robot fantasies are based on the illusion that somehow, once there are enough robots around, people will magically start to share their wealth with others in need. It has been proven time and again that this does not happen. Not even with much more basic things like food/shelter/healthcare.
The more likely situation will be that a few robots will aide some rich elderly people
Nowadays they can't afford it. But in 50 or 100 years? Less if it is popular and useful.
Like a new medical technique, it is as expensive as shit when it comes out. The alternative isn't lower costs -- it is fewer inventions.
