Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses China Robotics The Almighty Buck Technology

'We Need Robots To Take Our Jobs,' Veteran Tech Reporter John Markoff Explains Why (recode.net) 34

Posted by msmash from the explain-like-I'm-5 dept.
Former New York Times technology reporter John Markoff used to think robots taking jobs was cause for alarm. Then, he found out that the working-age population in China, Japan, Korea and the U.S. was declining. From a report on Recode: "We need the robots for two reasons: On the one side, there are not enough workers," Markoff said on the latest episode of Recode Decode. "The demographic trends are more important than the technological trends, and they happen more quickly. On the other side, there's this thing called the dependency ratio, the ratio between caregivers and people who need care," he added. "For the first time last year, there were more people in the world who are over 65 than under five. First time ever in history. By the middle of the century, the number of people over 80 will double. By the end of the century, it'll be up sevenfold, globally."

'We Need Robots To Take Our Jobs,' Veteran Tech Reporter John Markoff Explains Why More | Reply

'We Need Robots To Take Our Jobs,' Veteran Tech Reporter John Markoff Explains Why

Comments Filter:

  • does this mean the population (world wise) is on the decline...

    • Population decline [wikipedia.org] is an issue in many countries, primarily with low birth rates, but I think here they're speaking of the problems with population aging.

      • I think its better to have population decline than population increase, as indefinite increase is not possible. You need to stop at some point.

        • Population Decline is worse than most people realize. The native populations are being replaced by breeding immigrants and yet population is still declining.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'd hope so. It's possible the world is getting wise to the fact that we can't keep pushing the numbers we are and the planet won't take it. It might also be forced by the idea that raising kids today is basically impossible unless you're earning high 6-figures or want to commit your offspring to slave labor. Tomorrows world is looking even less appealing for our kids.

      Once the distribution equalizes we'll be left with a net deficit of labor which is exactly where we need to be in the brave new world of auto

    • No because the number of years people are over 65 is higher than 5 years. Meaning, the sum of people 65 to, i dunno, 85 (that's about 20 years) is greater than the number of people aged under 5. That means the number of people born in those years could be much less than the people being born nowadays, even adjusting for deaths.

  • Theory vs. Practice (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @05:50PM (#53815137) Journal

    In theory it's great, in practice it will "hit" people in different ways unevenly, and is part of the reason the rich are getting richer while the rest stagnate.

    We don't know how to organize an economy to take advantage of such. We only have theories that have yet to be tested. That means we are guinea-pigs. But if we do nothing, we are still guinea-pigs, because doing nothing means changes in jobs and automation will still impact us, but without any planning.

    Such displacement is arguably why T won: he gave a voice to the displaced of the Rust Belt, which are swing states. His reasoning about solutions is all off kilter, but he at least gave the problem top billing.

    Managing change is politically tricky.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The problem is that the solutions are complex and a lot of people are conditioned to be automatically hostile to them (because they are associated with socialism). It's hard to sell complex ideas when your opponent offers simple and seemingly easy ones that don't require any effort on the voter's part beyond putting an X in a box.

      Unfortunately we may simply have to let guys like Trump fail hard before people realize that they need real, complex solutions.

  • As soon as you can guarantee Basic Income and health coverage for everyone i'd be happy to let a robot take my day job while i go do more interesting stuff instead! However until that happens robots taking over all the jobs would be a disaster.

    (I don't care one way or the other if the healthcare is single payer or not, as long as i'm guaranteed coverage at an affordable price, regardless of preexisting conditions.)
  • ... think again: The vast majority of elderly people do not have the monetary resources to acquire some "robot care taker".
    All those robot fantasies are based on the illusion that somehow, once there are enough robots around, people will magically start to share their wealth with others in need. It has been proven time and again that this does not happen. Not even with much more basic things like food/shelter/healthcare.
    The more likely situation will be that a few robots will aide some rich elderly people

    • Nowadays they can't afford it. But in 50 or 100 years? Less if it is popular and useful.

      Like a new medical technique, it is as expensive as shit when it comes out. The alternative isn't lower costs -- it is fewer inventions.

  • Every time I walk into a Subway sandwich shop, I see a few jobs that SHOULD be taken over by robots. I want SMARTER sandwich makers. I want FASTER sandwich makers, and I want MORE SANITARY sandwich makers.

    But mostly I want FASTER sandwich makers.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Now here's something you're really going to like!" -- Rocket J. Squirrel

Close