Facebook Shareholders Urge Company To Replace Mark Zuckerberg With 'Independent' Board Chair (venturebeat.com) 73

Posted by msmash from the could-do-without-Mark dept.
An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report: Facebook is being pressured by a group of shareholders seeking the removal of company chief executive Mark Zuckerberg from the board of the directors. A proposal has been put forward claiming that an independent chairperson would be better able to "oversee the executives of the company, improve corporate governance, and set a more accountable, pro-shareholder agenda." The idea for Zuckerberg's board ousting comes from Facebook shareholders who are members of the consumer watchdog group SumOfUs. The organization bills itself as an online community that campaigns to hold corporations accountable on a variety of global issues such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption, and corporate power grab.

Facebook Shareholders Urge Company To Replace Mark Zuckerberg With 'Independent' Board Chair

  • Irony Level: Master (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @09:45AM (#53818597)
    Third party organization wants to oust founder of company from board of directors because of their activism in the area of "power grab."

    • Wilful ignorance level: Master (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Do you honestly believe that characterisation? Considering shareholders third party is strange.They are owners of the business.

      Moreover, just because he's founder don't mean shit if he's blowing it. They think he is.

      • Blowing it - as the director of the company - would mean he is doing things that cause FaceBook to lose money. Is that what SumOfUs is complaining about?

        From the summary, I'm guessing 'No'. They seem to be against him b'cos he's not on the same page as them on issues such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption, and corporate power grab. But if a company wants to be dedicated to those things, they should be private and carefully distribute ownership only to p

      • 99% of signers aren't shareholders (Score:5, Informative)

        by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @10:17AM (#53818819) Journal

        99% of the people who signed the request aren't shareholders, and 99% of shareholders didn't sign the request. The overlap between this third-party group and Facebook shareholders is small. Since there *are* a few people in both groups, they were able to officially file the proposal.

        In just the last three months, there have been 23 million purchases of Facebook stock. That's probably fairly close to the number of Facebook stockholders - tens of millions. 1500 are part of this activist group.

        • Not all share holders are created equal. Their are millions of owners of FB stock, but thier are a handful that together control a majority..

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I know right haha that's seriously retarded level marketing. I'll wager that the CEO of SumOfUS is a certifiable psychopath.

    • Third party organization wants to oust founder of company from board of directors because of their activism in the area of "power grab."

      Actually, it's more like Liberal Activists want to oust founder of company from board of directors b'cos despite his own Liberal bent, he decided to listen to conservative subscribers who had issues w/ the way Facebook censored some of their voices

      While I normally support the rights of a founder to run an organization any way he pleases, I'm somewhat gleeful at this Alien vs Predator show

    • Shareholders are Powerless (Score:4, Informative)

      by monkeyxpress ( 4016725 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @10:16AM (#53818805)

      That's not really true. They just want to get 'some' power. The problem with many of these new unicorn tech businesses is that buying a share does not give you any useful voting rights in the company's operation. People like zuck hold share classes that basically means he can out vote everyone even though he doesn't own much of the business. This isn't really healthy and has set a precedent which many other tech companies are all to happy to follow.

      You might say that nobody has to buy the shares. That's true, but again, I don't think this is something we want to see become the norm, which is what is happening now. It's a bit like when govts pass surveillance laws for a specific situation, and when people complain they say 'hey it's not going to affect you, it's just this special case, don't worry' and then ten years later they are using those laws to keep the population in check. These super share classes are fine when the companies act like regular companies, but as soon as it is widespread, there are just so many ways in which the unicorns can screw their shareholders, it could get really really nasty.

      You also have to wonder whether it would be healthy to end up in a situation where 70% of the shareholders cannot stop the CEO from doing something they all don't want him to do. Because that is really the only situation where Zuckerberg needs his super shares, so what does he think he might want to do that would require this sort of power?

      Personally, I think markets need counterbalancing forces, and this is one of them, even though it will probably fail.

  • lol (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You knew what you were getting when you bought the shares, King Zuck doesn't give a rat's ass what you want.

  • Conflicting Goals (Score:5, Insightful)

    by archer, the ( 887288 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @09:56AM (#53818653)
    "pro-shareholder agenda"

    and

    "global issues such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption"

    seem like seriously conflicting goals.
    • Unless the company were private, in which case there wouldn't technically be 'shareholders'. Seriously, if they want a company focused more on those 'global issues', they should keep the company private, and make it clear to their customers that their goal is not so much to sell a product or service, but to raise money for their pet issues w/o going into the red doing it

  • Not a fan of Zuck, but (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The only thing I hate more than the idea of Facebook headed by the narcissistic Zuckerberg is the idea of a Facebook headed by a sociopathic panel of faceless suits.

    • >> sociopathic panel of faceless suits

      Nah - this crew sounds like it wears poor-fitting hemp clothing instead. It's THEIR parents who wear the suits (and own the basements from which they tweet).
  • Sounds like some people with a political agenda want control of the largest social network on the planet. Sounds like a bad idea to me. While Mark may lean left, at least he is driven by the dollar and has at least publicly expressed his interest in keeping facebook as a site independent.

  • remove zuck ... forcibly (Score:3, Insightful)

    by IGnatius T Foobar ( 4328 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @10:24AM (#53818865) Homepage Journal
    Mark Zuckerberg is officially the worst person in the world. He's even worse than Bill Gates, which is something I never thought we'd see. I wholeheartedly endorse bashing him in the face with a baseball bat until Facebook ceases to exist.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Start a competitor and put him out of business, like Zuck put MySpace and Friendster out of business.

      Oh wait. That's what a serious person willing to back up his mouth with action would do. Not you.

  • He's got enough money, retire early, enjoy life with your wife.

  • "pro-shareholder agenda"

    That phrase just described everything that is wrong with corporate America. Trying to make a buck on the backs of others will not lead us to a sustainable future. The for-profit corporations need to prioritize the interests of the public at large rather then the shareholders desires to get rich. We really need to find a way to decouple shareholders profit agenda from the decision making process of executive leadership. Also we need to cap executive salaries somehow, it seems that many of these executives ar

