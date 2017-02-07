Facebook Shareholders Urge Company To Replace Mark Zuckerberg With 'Independent' Board Chair (venturebeat.com) 73
An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report: Facebook is being pressured by a group of shareholders seeking the removal of company chief executive Mark Zuckerberg from the board of the directors. A proposal has been put forward claiming that an independent chairperson would be better able to "oversee the executives of the company, improve corporate governance, and set a more accountable, pro-shareholder agenda." The idea for Zuckerberg's board ousting comes from Facebook shareholders who are members of the consumer watchdog group SumOfUs. The organization bills itself as an online community that campaigns to hold corporations accountable on a variety of global issues such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption, and corporate power grab.
This can be read as "businesses should focus on their employees and their customers, not their owners".
Now, explain why, exactly, someone should buy part of a business if they're not going to get some benefit from doing so....
At the end of the day, the customers are the real "owners," especially in a situation like facebook's. The entire reason facebook has any value is because of the equity that the end-users pour into it via time and the "donation" of their data.
No one's saying shareholders shouldn't get any benefit at all, only that the business shouldn't focus exclusively on them.
No one's saying shareholders shouldn't get any benefit at all, only that the business shouldn't focus exclusively on them.
That couldn't possibly work: no country who implemented that would have any sort of economy. Also, in unrelated news, Germany doesn't exist.
So... money flowing in to their wallets are not getting a benefit?
No customers = no shareholder value (Score:2)
I don't think it's really about ownership so much as quick trading. Stock traders often just want a quick buck, but the price for instant success could be failure in a few months or even weeks... well after the stock has been traded.
True ownership, which includes long-term investing and actual involvement in the company, might not net instant cash but would be better for the owners, the company, and even the economy.
Re:Pro Shareholder Agenda (Score:5, Interesting)
Yup. Any agenda put forth by share holders with political goals in mind should be shut down hard.
Being political with your business is a great way to win over the worst kinds of customers, tick off governments, and offend/lose your core user base.
How about Facebook sticks to being a social network?
If this move could help put facebook out of business, I fully support it myself.
In looking at FB's operations and returns, Zuckerberg most definitely completed a power grab and returns are below what they should be. I'm all for that being corrected.
The political goals of the group are BS though.
Yup. Any agenda put forth by share holders with political goals in mind should be shut down hard.
It's their company, they can do whatever they want with it. Why are you opposed to individuals exercising their rights? What kind of fascist are you, anyway?
Well.... unless it is politics that you agree with...
Would you hold the same view if the political goal was widely accepted by 90% or more of the public?
Corporations should act in the public interest. Otherwise there is literally no reason for them to exist [reclaimdemocracy.org].
Remember, the Constitution affirms the right to assemble, but it does not affirm some imaginary right to do so and then demand special legal treatment to limit liability!
I'm not anti-capitalist, but I am anti publicly traded companies as they exist today. Corporations should focus on their employees and their customers, not shareholders.
Are you sure? That seems like it is nearly the definition of anti-capitalist.
You're a moron.
-jcr
Irony Level: Master (Score:5, Insightful)
Wilful ignorance level: Master (Score:1)
Do you honestly believe that characterisation? Considering shareholders third party is strange.They are owners of the business.
Moreover, just because he's founder don't mean shit if he's blowing it. They think he is.
Blowing it - as the director of the company - would mean he is doing things that cause FaceBook to lose money. Is that what SumOfUs is complaining about?
From the summary, I'm guessing 'No'. They seem to be against him b'cos he's not on the same page as them on issues such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption, and corporate power grab. But if a company wants to be dedicated to those things, they should be private and carefully distribute ownership only to p
99% of signers aren't shareholders (Score:5, Informative)
99% of the people who signed the request aren't shareholders, and 99% of shareholders didn't sign the request. The overlap between this third-party group and Facebook shareholders is small. Since there *are* a few people in both groups, they were able to officially file the proposal.
In just the last three months, there have been 23 million purchases of Facebook stock. That's probably fairly close to the number of Facebook stockholders - tens of millions. 1500 are part of this activist group.
Not all share holders are created equal. Their are millions of owners of FB stock, but thier are a handful that together control a majority..
I know right haha that's seriously retarded level marketing. I'll wager that the CEO of SumOfUS is a certifiable psychopath.
Pity, because he was could make his own shoes.
Third party organization wants to oust founder of company from board of directors because of their activism in the area of "power grab."
Actually, it's more like Liberal Activists want to oust founder of company from board of directors b'cos despite his own Liberal bent, he decided to listen to conservative subscribers who had issues w/ the way Facebook censored some of their voices
While I normally support the rights of a founder to run an organization any way he pleases, I'm somewhat gleeful at this Alien vs Predator show
Shareholders are Powerless (Score:4, Informative)
That's not really true. They just want to get 'some' power. The problem with many of these new unicorn tech businesses is that buying a share does not give you any useful voting rights in the company's operation. People like zuck hold share classes that basically means he can out vote everyone even though he doesn't own much of the business. This isn't really healthy and has set a precedent which many other tech companies are all to happy to follow.
You might say that nobody has to buy the shares. That's true, but again, I don't think this is something we want to see become the norm, which is what is happening now. It's a bit like when govts pass surveillance laws for a specific situation, and when people complain they say 'hey it's not going to affect you, it's just this special case, don't worry' and then ten years later they are using those laws to keep the population in check. These super share classes are fine when the companies act like regular companies, but as soon as it is widespread, there are just so many ways in which the unicorns can screw their shareholders, it could get really really nasty.
You also have to wonder whether it would be healthy to end up in a situation where 70% of the shareholders cannot stop the CEO from doing something they all don't want him to do. Because that is really the only situation where Zuckerberg needs his super shares, so what does he think he might want to do that would require this sort of power?
Personally, I think markets need counterbalancing forces, and this is one of them, even though it will probably fail.
lol (Score:1)
You knew what you were getting when you bought the shares, King Zuck doesn't give a rat's ass what you want.
Conflicting Goals (Score:5, Insightful)
and
"global issues such as climate change, workers' rights, discrimination, human rights, corruption"
seem like seriously conflicting goals.
Not a fan of Zuck, but (Score:1)
The only thing I hate more than the idea of Facebook headed by the narcissistic Zuckerberg is the idea of a Facebook headed by a sociopathic panel of faceless suits.
Nah - this crew sounds like it wears poor-fitting hemp clothing instead. It's THEIR parents who wear the suits (and own the basements from which they tweet).
Political Agenda Driven Companies? (Score:1)
remove zuck ... forcibly (Score:3, Insightful)
Start a competitor and put him out of business, like Zuck put MySpace and Friendster out of business.
Oh wait. That's what a serious person willing to back up his mouth with action would do. Not you.
Funniest thing I've heard all day! (Score:2)
Pro-shareholder agenda is what's wrong. (Score:1)
"pro-shareholder agenda"
That phrase just described everything that is wrong with corporate America. Trying to make a buck on the backs of others will not lead us to a sustainable future. The for-profit corporations need to prioritize the interests of the public at large rather then the shareholders desires to get rich. We really need to find a way to decouple shareholders profit agenda from the decision making process of executive leadership. Also we need to cap executive salaries somehow, it seems that many of these executives ar